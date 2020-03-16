Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

School gymnasium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast by Koffi and Diabaté Architectes

16 March, 2020 By

Full screen
School-gym-abidjan-ivory-coast-koffi-diabaté-architectural-review-typology

The lightweight and elegant school gym in Abidjan provides both ample shade and natural lighting

This school gym in Abidjan, though large, is a more frugal example of the type. Necessity becomes a virtue, however, thanks to an elegantly lightweight design that shrouds the concrete and steel structure of the building in a double skin of metal mesh, with a striking red external layer. This perforated covering allows light and air to penetrate the building, cooling and illuminating it naturally. Within the base are changing rooms, a lecture hall and a gym, while upstairs are several multi-purpose sports pitches, seating for 200 spectators and what the designers claim is the first indoor climbing wall in West Africa.

School-gym-abidjan-ivory-coast-koffi-diabaté-architectural-review-typology

School-gym-abidjan-ivory-coast-koffi-diabaté-architectural-review-typology

Source: FRANçOIS-XAVIER GBRÉ

School gymnasium abidjan ivory coast koffi and diabaté architectes

School gymnasium abidjan ivory coast koffi and diabaté architectes

Click to download

This case study is part of Typology: Gymnasium, featured in the AR March 2020 issue on Masculinities + W Awards – click here to buy your copy today

Related files

You might also like...