Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

There is no failure, there is only chance

By Jan de Vylder

Full screen
Concrete imperfection highlighted in red, Ledeberg town hall

Observations on life and architecture from the equanimous and creative Jan de Vylder

There is no failure. There is only chance.
Things that have seemingly nothing to do with each other all of a sudden have something to do with each other*
Sometimes doing something poetic can become political and sometimes doing something political can become poetic**

*Jan de Vylder / de Vylder Vinck Taillieu
**Francis Alÿs

Horst Festival pavilion

Horst Festival pavilion

Source: Filip Dujardin

‘That is does not look good makes it look good’, Jan de Vylder says of the pavilion designed in 2017 by de Vylder Vinck Taillieu for the Horst Festival in Holsbeck

2015
When the formwork was dismantled, all of a sudden ugly spots appeared. The cement mill found its way between formwork and panel. Painting this error red made this error special. It was no longer an error. It was something else. It became a leitmotif. Any other errors were touched by that red change.
It might have felt like an act of poetry. It was. But at the same time it was more. As the commissioner longed to replace that piece of concrete, and the contractor was about to refuse, and there were long debates and running costs were increasing, this simple act of painting red overcame it all. Just surprise. Smile. Simple.

2018
(A gentle observation of a daily commuter)
The project for the renewal of the main station of the city of Ghent ran out of money. Only four tracks out of the 12 tracks had been realised. The beautiful old station is looking to its future. But it is not longing for that future. And now that future seems to be unclear. Unclear what it should be. Or could become.
Maybe it is only at first glance a mess. An impossible and unorganised mess. But then, after waiting for the next train, all of a sudden it appears in another way. Maybe it is a chance for change. Constructing a new language to connect the old and the new. Restore the old as it was and accept the new as it is. But it takes a change to stitch it together.

2016
In the end, the collaboration was cut short. Although the project had a totally unexpected outcome (the realisation of 11 houses instead of 11 apartments), was celebrated by the city (for the respect for its historical context) and the developer (stimulating a stronger economy than ever), by the time the project began to be realised, ideas started to differ so much that the collaboration was halted. It was said that other investment projects had to be built first.
One day we coincidentally found out that the project had been built. Though we had never been contacted again. People had already moved in. We found it was back on the webpage of the developer. Of course, at first, we were surprised that something like this could ever happen. And after leaning back, we were surprised a second time. Because in the end – no, it was not exactly our idea – but it was not too bad at all. Even quite good. Things are what they are. And even then, they are not too bad.

This piece is featured in the AR February 2019 issue on Failure – click here to purchase your copy today

You might also like...

  • 594082ae47246.image

    A losing game: harnessing failure

    4 February, 2019Keller Easterling

    From mass migration to climate change to the crisis of capitalism, engaging with failure could unveil a new global geography of value

  • Web mies van der rohe photo farnsworth house plano usa 8

    Editorial: form follows failure

    1 February, 2019

    The AR airs architecture’s dirty laundry, arguing that even the success stories are built on failure and proving it is all the better for it

  • 1458 cover ar failure

    AR February 2019 on Failure

    31 January, 2019

    Jørn Utzon | Case Design | Rotor | Minoru Yamasaki | Oscar Niemeyer | Foster + Partners | 6A | CTA | Haworth Tompkins | Assemble | ZUS | Typology: Power Station

  • 1458 cover ar failure

    AR February 2019 on Failure

    30 January 2019

    Jørn Utzon | Case Design | Rotor | Minoru Yamasaki | Oscar Niemeyer | Foster + Partners | 6A | CTA | Haworth Tompkins | Assemble | ZUS | Typology: Power Station

  • 01 slg firestation jd crop

    The Architectural Review on buildings, obsolescence and afterlives

    8 February 2019

    Join Owen Hatherley, 6a Architects, Assemble and the AR at South London Gallery on Wednesday 20 February to celebrate this month’s Failure issue

  • 3101475 cropped6freudunlimited1975

    Your favourite features of 2018

    24 December 2018

    As the year draws to a close, we look back on some of our best-loved stories from 2018, as well as two from the archive