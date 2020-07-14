The open sketchbook: finding ideas

A medium for negotiation and renegotiation, the sketch is a loose tool, used to restlessly search for the ideas that we do not yet know

To draw with uncertainty in order to uncover, finding more, is to sketch. The technique of intuition gently guides the hand in its pursuit of representation, adjusting observations and thoughts as it brushes over the surface. Insecure marks make room for discovery, for negotiating what it is that a project, a building, an idea is about. In a universe of architectural criticism that deals in the polished reflections of projects, excavating these sketches, understanding them as the nascence of the building or an architectural thesis, comes close to revealing the beliefs of those making work today.

Balkrishna Doshi

Doshi sketch the open sketchbook the architectural review

Doshi the open sketchbook the architectural review

Marie-José Van Hee

Marie jose van hee the open sketchbook architectural review

This sketch was made in the ’90s, when I was developing my house in Ghent. I use whatever paper is lying around, in this case sheets from a design course I was teaching. I also jotted a shopping list on the same paper. The sketch doesn’t have great artistic value: it is part of the work, it enables architecture. It bridges the envisioned and the built, via the hand, paper and a pencil.

Smiljan Radić

Radjic the open sketchbook the architectural review

Radjic 2 the open sketchbook the architectural review

Radjic 3 the open sketchbook the architectural review

These are four not beautiful preliminary sketches about a project of ‘shower room spaces’. These plastic coloured enclosures will be set up inside the restaurant Mestizo in Santiago (which I designed 15 years ago) once the pandemic is over so that it can prepare to open. Sketches are just drawings, drawings are just ideas, ideas are just a failed future of thinking.

Johansen Skovsted

Johansen the open sketchbook the architectural review

This sketch is from 3 May 2020 for a house on north Zealand in Denmark. It is an attempt to arrange a series of rooms, each room with a clear distinction to the next. It is an early sketch and we expect many iterations to come. It is always hard to know what parts of a process are cul-de-sacs and what parts will be foundational. In sketching there is a liberty to condense ideas that can become guidelines for a project, a way to understand where to go, and explain to others (and ourselves) why.