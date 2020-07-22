The open sketchbook: building ideas

Sketching extends to the material acts of building, running into the realm of the orthographic to convey, to communicate – with annotations for a contractor, a note from an engineer or drawings produced through user participation

Sketching records but it also explains. A building can be a massive thing and comprehending it vertiginously inconceivable. This is when drawing acts as communication, whispering at what comes next. Sketches can be declarative and announce how a column should be fixed to a beam or what size an opening must be.

From architect to contractor, to carpenter, to engineer and back again, sketches are passed like sentences to make sense of something together. Translation and interpretation are embedded in conversations had through drawing, mulling a building over with multiple hands and multiple pencils, lead or pixels. By holding on to these visual conversations past a project’s completion, including them in architecture criticism, we can understand building with more rigour and depth.

Grafton Architects

These sketches show notes for the construction of our building at the University of Arkansas which is due to start on site next year. A notebook is an empty garden of ideas where we dig into our conscious and unconscious to find the seeds for a new project. A sketch expresses the interiority of imagination: just a pencil and a sheet of paper, notes on possibilities, sussing out dimensions, checking relationships, mulling over ideas not fully formed, but needing a form of expression in order to become – maybe – a possibility. A sketch is thinking made visible.

Jan de Vylder

These sketches are of a new extension for a house we made almost five years ago. Two metal beams under the pitched roof foresaw the addition of an extra room later on: now today. These sketches situate the place and form of the staircase towards that room, as well as the atmosphere of the room. The drawings were sent to my collaborators to communicate ideas. A good collaborator knows immediately where to go with these.

David Leech

This sketch is from a project on site in Belsize Park. Looking at WhatsApp it was made at 12:25 on 31.01.2020. The sketch is a test to decide the best place and way to hold a beam, but it is also a visual agreement and becomes a record of the process to get to that decision. The process is made visible in the drawing. These digital sketches are often crucial decision-making drawings; they can be crude and expedient but also can be beautiful. They are often a visual conversation with multiple authors – in this case a discussion between the contractor, the structural engineer and the architect, each adding a layer, owning part of the drawing. With new media, a sketch can be made at a distance, but still close. This doesn’t dilute the criticism and testing but enhances it by allowing more voices to join the conversation from afar.

Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

These drawings were made by residents of the Coatlán community in Oaxaca, Mexico. We conceive our architectural practice as a social process that promotes the exchange of technical and local knowledge. We do not conceive architecture as a work of authorship or as a static, artistic and unmodifiable object, but as a living, open and evolving process that continues to adapt to the needs and aspirations of its users.

Participation proposes another way to approach architecture, where the inhabitants are recognised as the centre of decision-making, enhancing their autonomy, self-management and empowerment. In this case, the role of the architect lies in advising, accompanying the technical and design processes, and being part of an exchange of knowledge during all the phases of the project

Lead image: sketchbooks by Jan de Vylder – ‘these are quick sketches, but always – as much as possible – in the same kind of sketchbooks. That way, these sketchbooks become a strange order of all kinds of stuff. Just notes. Often drawings of one project after the other, as it happens. But as it happens, often it starts to set out unforeseen and unwanted links in between things, sometimes even re-directing the projects’