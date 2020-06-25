Poem: toward an architecture

Toward an architecture.



The hedge arrived bareroot in the post. Field maple for

colour, habit and habitat, evidently.



Native, it is quick in alkaline ground. Cut this autumn for line and view,

a turn of blue string, silver tape and insulation appeared,

farfetched from renovations next door – faster, lighter and so much brighter.



The bird returns with the old song.

‘Architecture or Revolution.’ It sings.

