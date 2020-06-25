Your browser is no longer supported

Poem: toward an architecture

25 June, 2020By Tom de Paor

Full screenTom de paor nest architectural review

Featuring in our Inside issue, Tom de Paor’s poem makes hedge and nest a whole architecture

Toward an architecture.

The hedge arrived bareroot in the post. Field maple for 
colour, habit and habitat, evidently.

Native, it is quick in alkaline ground. Cut this autumn for line and view, 
a turn of blue string, silver tape and insulation appeared, 
farfetched from renovations next door – faster, lighter and so much brighter.

The bird returns with the old song. 
‘Architecture or Revolution.’ It sings.

This piece is featured in the AR June 2020 issue on Inside 

