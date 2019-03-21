House of the future smithsons Main room of Alison and Peter Smithson’s Home of the Future at the Daily Mail Ideal Home Exhibition in London and Edinburgh, 1956. It is a scenographic mock-up at full scale of a living unit for a childless couple, set in 1980

Phases of home life

after Alison Smithson



What is desire if not municipal shame? Wipe

the formica daily down, be alert: recognise

your prime at no matter what aesthetic the time

occurs, for learning to love – when the clocks show –



For learning to love anyone is like receiving a death blow

in the Ideal Home Show. Lipstick ringing at

the edge of the wine glass like grandmotherly

gold. Like dishwasher salt,



hold your time-saving devices close, and your lovers

ever closer as technological advancement bears down

on the ominous horizon. For learning to love anyone is like

an increase in property, and what is your time if not your own?



Rigorously separate the children from the traffic jam

Rigorously separate the achievements from the man



Bend me over the kitchen table. Tell me I belong

in the marks made by your arm. For learning to love

anyone is like an increase in property: it increases care,

& brings many new fears lest precious things should come

to harm.