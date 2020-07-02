Living in a bubble: smooth surfaces to shield

As architectural forms for the head, the body and the city, balloons and bubbles draw our attention to the air we breathe

An inflatable bubble 4m in diameter, its orb straightened slightly as the bare feet inside press and flatten the plastic against the asphalt. It’s 1971 and Restless Sphere is roving the streets of Basel, propelled with each of the steps taken by Wolf D Prix, Helmut Swiczinsky and Michael Holzer. Three years earlier, they had partnered to found Coop Himmelb(l)au, proclaiming: ‘Our architecture has no physical ground plan, but a psychic one. Walls no longer exist. Our spaces are pulsating balloons. Our heartbeat becomes space; our face is the facade.’ Technological progress, social liberation and naïve optimism fostered an architecture of performative spontaneity.

Today, in radically different circumstances, bubbles are resurfacing. As some cities around the world are gradually, tentatively, lifting lockdown restrictions, new layers of fabrics and plastics are covering our bodies. These soft shields are meant to protect us and others, to help limit the spread of a contagious disease that has paralysed many of the globe’s cities. Invented with a thoroughly different purpose in mind, the Flyhead Helmets, Cushicles and Astroballoons from the 1960s and ’70s almost look like appealing apparatus, defensive suits of sorts, to venture out into the streets, confront crowds on public transport and brace against contagion.

Ugo la pietra’s uomouovosfera bubbles architectural review Source: ugo la pietra / Drawing Matter Collections Ugo La Pietra’s Uomouovosfera (‘man-egg-spheres’) are part of his Immersions series, a provocation to challenge our ‘degrees of liberty’ in the urban environment. ‘Inhabiting the city means being at home everywhere’, he said, but the small spheres dotted around the city’s floor place the individual’s share of freedom in crisis

Architects have long been fascinated by bubbles, as both form and idea and, as ever, Le Corbusier had something to say about them. ‘A building is like a soap bubble’, he wrote in 1923 in the pages of Towards a New Architecture, ‘perfect and harmonious if the breath has been evenly distributed and regulated from the inside. The exterior is the result of the interior.’ There is no consideration for, or adaptation to, what lies and what lives outside the bubble. Its appearance is subordinated to its inner logic and requirements, the surroundings irrelevant. Liberated and independent, sometimes isolated, it has no choice but to adopt Rem Koolhaas’s ‘fuck context’ attitude. More recently, Pier Vittorio Aureli introduced the possibility of an ‘absolute’ architecture, defining it as ‘something that is resolutely itself’. He argues ‘the very condition of architectural form is to separate and to be separated’.

Rolling on the pavement, floating in the sky or sitting static on the ground, the bubble eradicates context because of its spherical shape and chemically cohesive physical membrane. In the early 1960s, since ‘you can only find what you look for in computers, nevertheless, you can find what you haven’t searched for with free experimentation’,

Frei Otto dipped cotton thread into soap film to form perfect circles, and stretched fragile pellicles of molecules and fluid around thin metal wires. These delicate models of immaterial architectures were the precursors to the tensile structures that built his reputation. Form-finding explorations reveal the bubble as ‘ideal pneumatic form’ according to Thomas Herzog, where ‘an optimisation of form in relation to use of material takes place’. Maximum volume enclosed by minimum area.

Inhabitable balloons do not necessarily provide private shelter – in fact, most of them don’t. Their transparency turns all that is private public, bodies often exposed as collective spectacle. Deployed out of existing windows and protruding over the streets, the bubbles of Haus-Rucker-Co are ‘material to produce space’, reduced to a skin, a malleable lining as interface between occupants and surroundings. As former co-founder Günther Zamp Kelp confesses, the main reason for using pneumatics, a technology inherited from military research, was that it was easy and effective. Buying cheap polyvinyl to cut it up and glue it together gave the young practice ‘an immediate way to transfer concepts from our heads into reality’ and, as architects, it is ‘important to be able to draw something and see it – not as a model, but as reality’.

Haus rucker co palm tree island bubbles architectural review Source: 2020 Haus-Rucker-Co / Wendy Evans Joseph Purchase Fund The proposal for Palmtree Island by Haus-Rucker-Co encloses an oasis of artificial nature on display at the heart of the city

The social experiment and exploration of mental space overtakes the physical construct, flinging the doors of perception wide open. ‘Our balloons will help you to discover an unknown feeling of tranquillity, of security, of relaxation’, they promise.

The lightness of inflatable architectures threatens the solidity and the stability buildings are traditionally associated with. Haus-Rucker-Co adds that ‘dreams and life are to be imagined outside architecture’, suggesting the bubbles, devoid of weighty permanence, do not qualify as architecture. They discovered a material that proved ‘fantastic to work with’ because air is ‘unconventional, transportable, round and soft – everything that architecture wasn’t in those days’.

The human being is directly connected to the envelope it inhabits, sometimes even plugged into technological gadgets. With lightbulbs flickering to the rhythm of the user’s pumping heart, Coop Himmelb(l)au’s Astroballoon sought to help lower heart rates. It was the early days of real-time biofeedback, a demonstration architecture could regulate body metrics and contribute to wellbeing in future. Nearly forty years later, on the occasion of the 2008 Venice Biennale, Wolf Prix revisited the Astroballoon by building a soft, pneumatic structure in the Arsenale, turning early experiments into an architecture of sensors.

Melvin sokolsky bubbles architectural review Source: Melvin Sokolsky Plexiglas bubbles also inspired fashion photographer Melvin Sokolsky, who shot models suspended above Paris, hanging from a telescopic crane

New yorker social distancing architectural review Source: Maxwell Swift More recently, a New Yorker dressed in a softer, inflatable membrane to go on a date while respecting rules of physical distancing

More like wearable membranes, balloons and bubbles attempt to materialise individual utopias. Sometimes there is space for two to embark on the journey, like in Archigram’s Suitaloon or Haus-Rucker-Co’s first public installation Balloon for Two: ‘Into inner space. Like astronauts. Only an inward trip’. Borrowing from the architecture of outer space and described as ‘unknown and unconventional objects’, these bubbles are, almost counterintuitively, not devices of an inward and reclusive individualism. Instead, they seek to open up communication, drive people outwards and into social space, perhaps even point to the dangers of individualism. Architectures of pneumatic temporality take to the streets together with their inherent contradictions: hermetic but transparent, tense but playful, self-contained but dependent.

Austrian radicals Hans Hollein and Walter Pichler heavily influenced the slightly younger Coop Himmelb(l)au and Haus-Rucker-Co. Hollein famously asserted that ‘everything is architecture’ and he remains immortalised in one of the photographs that has recently been populating our phones’ feeds, sitting inside his inflatable mobile office on an airport’s open field, working away on his drawing board. ‘There is no difference between outside and inside, between the exterior and the interior’, he used to claim. Within just a few years, Haus-Rucker-Co became more critical of the somewhat abstract notion of progress, and in particular of the consequence of industrialisation: environmental pollution was taken seriously, it seemed a potential catastrophe was (already) looming. Zamp Kelp admits their stance was ‘very critical and rather pessimistic’, as if proving their experimental approach was never meant to be an escape from reality.

Hieronymus bosch’s garden of earthly delights bubbles architectural review In Hieronymus Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights, two nudes are held within a transparent sphere which is the fruit of a plant

With the installation Green Lung (1973), air was pumped out of the galleries of Kunsthalle Hamburg through inflatable ducts and into a cluster of transparent plastic helmets just outside. Participants would inhale the museum’s artificially conditioned air by simply popping their heads into the breathing device. Bubbles might largely ignore context, but the air contained within can be strongly attached to a place, be of somewhere. Atmospheric properties are imbued and perfumed with context, inspiring Marcel Duchamp to fill a glass phial with Parisian air as a portable souvenir for a friend. But, as Peter Sloterdijk points out, air has lost its innocence. From readymade artefact, it has since become a profitable enterprise, bubbles of oxygen packaged and commodified. Bottled air (luxury air, cold-pressed air, 100 per cent mountain air) is up for sale, while restaurants in China started charging customers for clean air a few years ago. The bubble’s most precious element is undoubtedly the air it contains. For Cover: Shell around Haus Lange Museum, Haus-Rucker-Co enveloped the entire Mies van der Rohe building (a house from 1930 that was converted into a museum in the ’70s) into a large inflatable in order to protect it from atmospheric pollution.

Biologist and contemporary of Le Corbusier Jakob von Uexküll understood the bubble differently. Instead of isolating its contents, he used it as a tool to delimit the boundaries of the world as experienced by different species. Walking in a meadow, he imagined ‘a soap bubble around each creature to represent its own world, filled with the perceptions which it alone knows’. The bubble becomes a new filter applied onto the landscape and turns its interior into a distilled environment, an edited exterior. ‘Through the bubble we see the world of the burrowing worm, of the butterfly, or of the field mouse’, he wrote in A Stroll Through the Worlds of Animals and Men (1934). By shaping our view of the surroundings and altering our perception, the bubble lets us enter unfamiliar worlds, ‘worlds strange to us but known to other creatures’.

Georg kriszat von uexhull umwelt bubbles architectural review Biologist Von Uexhüll used imaginary bubbles to explain the concept of Umwelt, or self-world: all species perceive their surroundings in subjective ways. Illustrator Georg Kriszat attempted to represent the Umwelt of the human and that of the bee

Haus lange museum bubbles architectural review Source: Archive Zamp Kelp / Haus-Rucker-Co Haus Lange Museum is protected from pollution

Uexhüll’s bubbles are imagined, metaphorical rather than architectural. Yet they challenge our relationship to the natural world; hierarchy is disbanded and humans are just one of the many species living on the Earth, placed within – rather than above – the wider environment. With their seemingly finite interiors, these conceptual bubbles remind us we inhabit subjective worlds and draw attention to our limits – something we have grown accustomed to ignore over centuries of technological evolution and supposed progress. By imposing these limits, they force us to reconnect with the patch of soil contained ‘inside’. Developed for ‘a leisure society that has forgotten how to see and hear, which only reacts weakly to stimuli, because it is flooded by stimuli’, Haus-Rucker-Co’s balloons also aimed to focus the mind and present humans with limits.

The fascination with pneumatics and nomadic structures largely remains behind us, yet new architectures of air might soon prove necessary if we look to build spheres of immunisation against health hazards. The bubble is architectural form for the head, the body, the city. From wearable helmet to intimate cocoon to the giant domes Buckminster Fuller was so fond of, its size defines its purpose. In a world wrecked by the climate crisis, where the local and the planetary are newly entwined, architecture is having to redefine its remit. We inhabit what political theorist Jane Bennett calls ‘a knotted world of vibrant matter’ where all bodies, elements and species are ‘inextricably enmeshed in a network of relations’

Franco mazzucchelli’s riappropriazione bubbles architectural review Source: Courtesy of Franco Mazzucchelli and Chertlüdde, Berlin Having no real exterior, bubbles challenge our preconceptions of what is indoors and outdoors, private and public. In Franco Mazzucchelli’s Riappropriazione series the translucent skin of inflatables veils and disrupts large public interiors

Pretending that everything has to be viewed as if from Sirius is nonsensical – it is an imagined viewpoint almost too large to make sense to the human mind. What the bubble does, and images of long-burst bubbles still do, is to challenge our limits: the limits of the body, the self and the environment.

The bubble could be a tool to help us see how to live in, rather than on, the world, focusing back on what Bruno Latour calls the critical zone, and identifying – without necessarily isolating – pockets of space containing rarefied atmospheres that need to be preserved before they are privatised.