In the margins: the influence of the Caribbean diaspora

Consigned to society’s periphery, the spaces and identities of the Caribbean diaspora continue to shape the mainstream

From the creoles and patois that have transformed some of the world’s largest urban centres into unique linguistic landscapes, to the plethora of syncretic religions that entangle spiritualisms from across the world, markers of African diasporic identity often exist in a perpetual call and response with other contexts, cultures, places and even periods. They are ensembles, whereby each emergent language, style and belief articulates a collective, albeit disparate, identity. Many of these markers of identity have also become an integral part of many mainstream cultures worldwide, yet ones that continue to challenge and transform normative structures and practices. Though these emergent languages, styles and beliefs are central to the practice and image of modernity in the West, they exist in a formative tension with violent, racialised power asymmetries. And although these structural inequalities are socio-economic, judicial and even pedagogical, they instrumentalise the construction of space to physically and politically position African diasporic identities and their identifiers at the visible margins of society. Digital and physical ‘diasporic spaces’ are therefore ascribed with an explicit architectural quality: constructing the centre, constituting the periphery.

El pulp credit neotropica issue 2 november 2010 Source: Neotropica Neotropica, Issue 2, November 2010

1910, Limón, Costa Rica A banana plantation is a poor place to live unless you’re a banana.1 Amid swathes of banana fields reclaimed from the jungles of the Limón Province, entire neighbourhoods of baches2 are crammed with West Indian agricultores,3 women, and pickny.4 The black faces of the makeshift quarters are at the fringes of a chromatographic experiment on the Company’s5 parcelled earth,6 surrounding the comparable luxury of the Hispanic mandador and cacique7 barracks that themselves encircle the fenced-off ‘White Zone’. Black, ochre and white, all enclosed by an interminable expanse of green. Green leaves, green snakes, green bananas. The Company’s Great White Fleet arrives every week down at Puerto Limón. ‘El Pulpo’,8 the ticos9 call it, with arms around the Caribbean: bringing negroes from the islands, taking guineos10 from the shores. But the call and response of green bananas and black bodies is taking its toll on the Antillean patria chica.11 Inclement nights are filled with more than the sounds of duppy12 and pseudogospel pounders13 as sindicato14 men rally the dehumanised labourers for the next strike. Humid days are increasingly occupied with the uprooting of railway lines, telephone wires and bridges in the jungle. Panama disease15 has hit the fields in the north, killing everything, so the margins must adjust, and the operation is moving to Honduras. With each operational migration made by the Company and every aspirational one made by the workers, cultural, social and familial ties stretch across the Caribbean’s Latin shores and echo in song on the islands: Colon Man16 ‘a-come back to Jamaica’, Solomon’s grandpa ‘gone a Ecuador’,17 and Matilda ‘run a Venezuela’.18 Even language at the littorals is beginning to reverberate diff erently: ‘Ackee’, says the father. ‘Acqui pa’ mi’, says the daughter. ‘Patty’, says the mother. ‘Alla pa’ ti’, says the son.19

Ports and piers of the great white fleet permission needed canalzone.files.wordpress Source: UNITED FRUIT COMPANY Ports and piers of the Company’s Great White Fleet

1965, Brixton Market, England If you’re regretting the fact that your housekeeping allowance won’t stretch to a seat on the next plane Trinidad-bound, take a trip to London South West Nine.20 Here, the imperial heart swoons to the sounds of its colonies’ calypsonians, whether in praise of the ‘Mother Country’ or bawling at leaving the boat.21 Pale-faced onlookers pass sinister gazes over unfamiliar Caribbean shoulders as they cross paths at St Matthew’s Church. An attractive weekend racket makes its way towards Electric Avenue,22 enticing other West Indian men and women to descend from Acre Lane.23 Meanwhile, a federation24 of proud countrymen congregate on each corner, translating the streets of London one neglected road at a time.25 Brixton is the scene of a ‘colonizin’ in reverse’.26 It started almost two decades earlier. The Empire Windrush brought with it a transatlantic stream that continues to meander through the city, depositing traces of the Caribbean Basin across town as it navigates a landscape of unwanted social housing, neglected neighbourhood centres, and postwar labour needs that eroded into discriminatory immigration policies. Flowing from periphery to centre; from Montserrat to Finsbury Park, Trinidad to Notting Hill, and Guyana to Tottenham,27 it carries with it tens of thousands of Caribbean men and women who have come to heal, fix, build and chaperone London.28 All the while, the young men and women play mas29 with their neighbourhoods, significantly fashioning the aesthetic, demography and identity of these places in their own image. On Saturdays the stream cascades south towards Brixton and London’s Caribbean Market. Under the concrete trusses of Market Row, wide-eyed pickny impatiently wait as housewives examine fruit and veg for this week’s audition for Sunday dinner. At their stalls on Electric Avenue, traders to-and-fro over the right yam for the right ‘missus’ while their partners hawk Fyffes’ bananas30 imported from the republics.31 More than just food fi nyam,32 precious pieces are passed round the market like jobs in the Balham Exchange;33 arrive for one, leave with five, then arrive back for five more later that afternoon. For many, the market is surprising. Not least perhaps for those who, starved of familiarity for years before, now only have to take the Underground to find somewhere that looks, feels and sounds a little bit like home.34

Cover ethnicity at work 2018 08 07 cropped Source: Johns Hopkins University Press ‘a banana plantation is a poor place to live unless you’re a banana’. Conditions on Caribbean plantations, such as this one in Limón, were notoriously harsh

December 2017, Brixton Market, England Constructed with over 300 recycled banana boxes from Brixton Market, the endoskeletal frame of ‘Passageway’35 twists and turns with the structural history of each cardboard element. It compresses slightly with the imperfections of boxes from the market, which are largely used as tables, display plinths, shelters and everything other than bananas once they are transported and sold.36 They’re even used as bins. It stands taut with the rigidity of boxes from nearby supermarkets, mostly in pristine condition having been rescued from their immediate fate after being sold: the bin. Many of the boxes have heavily stylised images of idyllic Caribbean landscapes. Others, though imageless, blend beautifully austere graphic forms and shapes with royal blues, pink corals, leaf greens and pineapple yellows that evoke a sensorial Caribbean. The names of the countries and companies on the boxes, however, are of a select few. ‘Colombia’, ‘Honduras’, ‘Costa Rica’ and ‘Ecuador’ (and the occasional ‘Guatemala’ and ‘Nicaragua’) for countries. Chiquita, Fyffes and Del Monte (sometimes Favorita or Banamiel) for the companies. The space is tucked beneath a railway line that brought prosperity to the area in the late 19th century, wedged between a unique network of Grade II listed markets, and hidden in the midst of a vociferous debate on gentrification and community displacement. It is an infrastructural afterthought caught in the throes of its far more significant physical and political environs and is soon to be subsumed by a Network Rail arches redevelopment programme that has rocked the area. Yet, for the last month, the derelict space has become a place of significance for some entrepreneurs, artists and local Brixtonians. It doesn’t teem with life most evenings and the vast majority of people walk by, only casting a glance towards the glowing cardboard grotto. But over the weeks, its importance has been articulated by conversations with passers-by and visitors who resonate with a space that echoes with the novel familiarity of diasporic Brixton throughout the decades. It’s a space where you might hear Sir Lloyd Coxsone’s dubs sound alongside Titus Akira’s photographs, Sola Olulode’s paintings,37 Zainab Abelque’s poetry, Mama D’s Food Journeys or Kwaku Dapaah-Danquah and Daniyal Gilani’s chocolate samosas. Or perhaps just a free space to be able to sit, relax and vibe for the evening. ‘Passageway’ was nestled almost surreptitiously in the centre of 21st-century Brixton. It was shaped inadvertently by peripheral sites of diasporic labour in the 20th-century Caribbean that were folded into the discrete material forms of banana boxes. It came about through a self-initiated brief but also through the intense collective need for accessible sites of cultural production in the city and a despairing pattern in which, for diaspora, these spaces are largely confined to temporary, precarious or marginal realms.

Passagway credit vishnu jay Source: Vishnu Jay / RESOLVE 35 ‘Passageway’, Brixton Market

1 sola olulode at passageway credit vishnu jay Source: Vishnu Jay / RESOLVE 37 Sola Olulode’s paintings at ‘Passageway’, Brixton Market

The lead image is also by Vishnu Jay / RESOLVE and depicts a typical shop front at Brixton market (36)