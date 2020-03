A few lines in ink subvert the neoclassical nude form into Baumeister’s distinct political critique

The Goddess of Art from 1938 by Adolf Ziegler, Hitler’s favourite painter, was ‘defaced’ by the artist Willi Baumeister, reconfiguring the female body of the goddess, a common Nazi trope, into a bearded man

Image courtesy of DACS 2020