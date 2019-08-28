Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Folio: Wenzel Hablik's Notgeld

28 August, 2019

When hyperinflation gripped Germany in the 1920s, Notgeld replaced the official currency as the German Mark plummeted – worth more as children’s play material than the monetary value printed on it

50 pfennig note 1921 wenzel hablik collectors item itzehoe plan folio architectural review

50 pfennig note 1921 wenzel hablik collectors item itzehoe plan folio architectural review

50 pfennig note 1921 wenzel hablik collectors item folio architectural review

50 pfennig note 1921 wenzel hablik collectors item folio architectural review

During the First World War, the Reichsbank in Germany was physically unable to print enough money. Notgeld (‘emergency money’) was unofficially issued by city authorities in its place. After the initial economic necessity had passed at the end of the war, Notgeld was printed as collectors’ items, such as this 50 Pfennig note designed in 1921 by Wenzel Hablik, an Expressionist artist and designer. A plan of Itzehoe, where Hablik lived, is integrated into its design. From 1922 onwards, however, as hyperinflation took hold and the Mark plummeted in value, Notgeld was reintroduced and denominations rocketed – into the trillions by November 1923. At this point, the Mark was declared valueless, finding more worth as play material and building bricks for children.

German children playing with valueless marks 1923 hyperinflation gettyimages folio architectural review

German children playing with valueless marks 1923 hyperinflation gettyimages folio architectural review

Source: Albert Harlingue / Roger Viollet / Getty Images

This piece is featured in the AR September issue on money – click here to purchase your copy today 

You might also like...

  • German children playing with valueless marks 1923 hyperinflation gettyimages folio architectural review

    Editorial: the price of everything, the value of nothing

    28 August 2019

    The September issue of the AR looks at the topic of money in all its permutations, both glittering and dirty, investigates its relationship to architecture and explores the idea of degrowth as it gains wider traction

  • For web roundup template

    Across the AR: July 2019 round-up

    2 August 2019Rupert Bickersteth

    From birthday celebrations to the sad passing of several architects, this month we have mined our archive to mark July moments – plus the full set of AR House awards shortlisted projects have been published in more depth online, reviewed by a cohort of New Architecture Writers

  • 1462 cover ar ireland

    AR June 2019 on the islands of Ireland

    10 June 2019

    dePaor | Grafton | Clancy Moore | TAKA | Ryan W Kennihan Architects | Arigho Larmour Wheeler Architects | Noreile Breen | Paul Dillon | Peter and Mary Doyle | Hall McKnight | Kevin Roche

  • 2q 2 1440x910

    Ricardo Bofill announced as judge for the AR New Into Old awards 2019

    16 July 2019

    Founding partner of Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura (RBTA) joins this year’s judging panel 