Folio: Marcel Breuer's Long Chair

This drawing is from The Marcel Breuer Coloring Book, which was created in 1962 and distributed to the staff at Breuer’s studio

Long chair cartoon marcel breuer colouring book Source: Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution

The playful cartoon depicts a humanoid version of the Long Chair, which Breuer designed for the Isokon company in 1935 while seeking refuge in London after the Nazis shut down the Bauhaus during the Second World War.

The caption reads: ‘This is so restful. Color my suit a restful charcoal brown, put a martini in my hand, add a bit of hair.’