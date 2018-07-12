Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Folio: Marcel Breuer's Long Chair

12 July, 2018

This drawing is from The Marcel Breuer Coloring Book, which was created in 1962 and distributed to the staff at Breuer’s studio

Long chair cartoon marcel breuer colouring book

Long chair cartoon marcel breuer colouring book

Source: Source: Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution

The playful cartoon depicts a humanoid version of the Long Chair, which Breuer designed for the Isokon company in 1935 while seeking refuge in London after the Nazis shut down the Bauhaus during the Second World War.

The caption reads: ‘This is so restful. Color my suit a restful charcoal brown, put a martini in my hand, add a bit of hair.’

You might also like...