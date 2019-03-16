Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Folio: Madelon Vriesendorp's all-seeing mannequin

16 March, 2019

From artists to architects and politicans to performers, a sea of talented women’s eyes – shaped in the female form – look back at the reader

005 ar 03 folio

005 ar 03 folio

More than a hundred eyes watch out from the mannequin on this month’s cover. The eyes belong to 55 women from history, carefully selected by its author Madelon Vriesendorp, including past winners of the Women in Architecture awards – Amanda Levete, Odile Decq, Grafton Architects, Eva Jiřičná and Rachel Whiteread – as well as others as wide-ranging as Frida Kahlo, Marie Curie and Beyoncé. The labelled diagram above was printed as this month’s Folio image and details the full list that made it into Vriesendorp’s selection. The artist’s own eye also makes an appearance.

Best known for her wonderful paintings, Vriesendorp co-founded the Office for Metropolitan Architecture with Rem Koolhaas, Elia and Zoe Zenghelis in 1975, before taking a step away from architecture and focusing instead on the design of costumes, objects, illustrations, exhibitions and short stories. She was awarded the Ada Louise Huxtable prize – which recognises individuals working in the wider architectural industry who have made a significant contribution to architecture and the built environment – at the Women in Architecture Awards in 2018.

For web img 9584

For web img 9584

The different phases of planning for the cover artwork

At the time she said; ‘What do they say? Behind every successful man is a surprised woman. Or now is it behind every successful woman is an angry man? … I felt I was being written out of the script more and more.’ Even the paintings she is most renowned for are often associated with Rem Koolhaas’s name as they illustrated Delirious New York. It’s not that they didn’t, but they existed in their own right prior to and outside of the book. Neither were they commissioned by OMA, or painted by other people, as recent books by current OMA partners have erroneously and unforgivably claimed. ‘OMA didn’t even exist then’, she says. ‘I feel here is the first (and maybe last) chance for me to rectify a few historical misprints.’

Click here to read more of Sam Jacob’s piece from last year. She returns to the pages of the Architectural Review in this year’s Sex + Women in Architecture issue as author of the cover artwork and also creator of four special trophies that were presented to prize winners at the Women In Architecture Awards luncheon.

Img 9599

Img 9599

The finished cover

3146209 46566060214 451d039c19 k

3146209 46566060214 451d039c19 k

The trophies made by Vriesendorp for the Women In Architecture prize winners

This piece is featured in the AR March 2019 issue on Sex + Women in Architecture awards – click here to purchase your copy today

 

You might also like...

  • 46566060214 451d039c19 k

    Editorial: sexual revolutions

    15 March, 2019

    In the annual Women In Architecture issue the AR looks beyond feminist practices and binary gender divisions, proposing we remake our ideas about sex, sexuality and gender –  and correspondingly their relationship with architecture and cities

  • Photo scan rupert.bickersteth 2019 03 11 17 17 51

    Preservation In New York

    14 March, 2019Ada Louise Huxtable

    In a rare piece she wrote for the Architectural Review (August, 1962), Ada Louise Huxtable laments the architectural preservation culture, or lack thereof, in New York 

  • Ada lh

    Ada Louise Huxtable (1921-2013)

    13 March, 2019

    Ada Louise Huxtable made history by being the first full-time architecture critic at a US newspaper when she joined the New York Times, and was later awarded the first Pulitzer Prize for Criticism in 1970

  • AR March 2019 on Women in Architecture + Sex

    4 March, 2019

    Elizabeth Diller | Hélène Binet | Lina Ghotmeh Architecture | TEd’A | DnA | Karamuk Kuo | OMA | O’Donnell + Tuomey | Flores & Prats | RCR Arquitectes | Ada Louise Huxtable

  • Winner image small

    Sheila O’Donnell and Xu Tiantian announced the winners of the Women in Architecture awards 2019

    1 March, 2019

    Sheila O’Donnell and Xu Tiantian have been named the winners of the Architect of the Year prize and the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture

  • Shortlist grid 3

    Women in Architecture 2019 shortlists revealed

    28 January, 2019

    This year’s shortlists for the Architect of the Year award and the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture bring together architects from around the world.

  • Dillerbinet

    Winners of Jane Drew and Ada Louise Huxtable prizes revealed

    28 January, 2019

    American architect Elizabeth Diller and Swiss-French photographer Hélène Binet recognised by Women in Architecture awards

  • 1459 cover ar sex

    AR March 2019 on Women in Architecture + Sex

    4 March 2019

    Elizabeth Diller | Hélène Binet | Lina Ghotmeh Architecture | TEd’A | DnA | Karamuk Kuo | OMA | O’Donnell + Tuomey | Flores & Prats | RCR Arquitectes | Ada Louise Huxtable

  • Ilze, anna, maria &amp; sook hee

    Final chance to book for the Women in Architecture awards & luncheon

    10 January 2019

    Elizabeth Diller and Hélène Binet will be speaking at the Women in Architecture awards & luncheon on Friday 1 March at The Savoy in London – book now

  • 130219 ar wia trophies253 crop

    Trophies by Madelon Vriesendorp

    21 February 2019

    A sneak peek at the trophies for this year’s Women in Architecture awards, made by Madelon Vriesendorp – these will be presented to Elizabeth Diller and Hélène Binet, as well as the winners of Architect of the Year and the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture, who will be announced later today!