Folio: Lina Bo Bardi

18 December, 2019

The city is strewn across the interior in Lina Bo Bardi’s drawing that plays with scale, object and building 

Entitled Camera dell’Architetto, or Architect’s Room, this drawing by Lina Bo Bardi was made in 1943, before she left Italy to make her home in Brazil. Buildings have been pulled from a cabinet of architectural treasures and placed casually about as if, like tools or toys, they might be handled lightly; picked up and fussed with, deconstructed and remade as hard-working operators in the great catalogue of architectural references. Italy’s most memorable monuments are left behind in the cabinet, perhaps too venerable – or too heavily marked by fame – to be played with.

Image courtesy of Instituto Bardi / Casa de Vidro 

