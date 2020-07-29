Your browser is no longer supported

Folio: Laslo Antal's AR Cover

29 July, 2020

Laslo Antal’s collage, made especially for the AR’s July/August 2020 issue on Criticism, references the many hands that make architecture and that make a magazine

Ar laslo cover print architectural review

Spliced, ripped and pasted, Laslo Antal’s collages speak to the piecing together of ideas, arguments and references in criticism. Antal’s figures and forms are often balanced, stacked or lean against each other – shape and colour are used architecturally – and the conversation between elements is added to with the use of text and the written word. His drawings reflect the way architects and writers edit, collect, cut and paste critically.

The Hungarian Berlin-based visual artist and musician constructs each collage using sheets of paper he imprints with oil and acrylic paint. Varying lengths of soft thick crayon wind between the layers of the collage, such drawn and written elements are added after, forming part of the assemblage.

Image courtesy of Laslo Antal

This piece is featured in the AR July/August 2020 issue on Criticism – click here to buy your copy today

