Folio: Jonas Staal's New World Summit

Jonas staal web

Staal argues that the nation state has ceased to exist, yet still functions as point of orientation and power, repressing the anxiety of its own citizens, who are aware they are part of a system far beyond their control. The visual paraphernalia of nationhood, such as maps and flags, codifies concepts of periphery and otherness, while catalysing a reframing of the state from the perspectives of those who oppose, or are marginalised from, mainstream political discourse