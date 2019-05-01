Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Folio: Jonas Staal's New World Summit

1 May, 2019

Dutch artist Jonas Staal’s New World Summit is an artistic and political organisation dedicated to providing alternative parliaments, hosting political groups excluded from democracy

Jonas staal web

Jonas staal web

Staal argues that the nation state has ceased to exist, yet still functions as point of orientation and power, repressing the anxiety of its own citizens, who are aware they are part of a system far beyond their control. The visual paraphernalia of nationhood, such as maps and flags, codifies concepts of periphery and otherness, while catalysing a reframing of the state from the perspectives of those who oppose, or are marginalised from, mainstream political discourse

This piece is featured in the AR May 2019 issue on Periphery – click here to purchase your copy today 

You might also like...