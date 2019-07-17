Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Folio: George Finch

17 July, 2019

The London County Council (LCC) architect designed the generous Lambeth Towers in 1972, which exemplified his belief in the power of architecture to transform lives

For web 24 lambeth towers interior

For web 24 lambeth towers interior

Lambeth Towers in London, completed in 1972, was designed by George Finch while he was working as an architect at London County Council (LCC). Considered by many to be the zenith of Finch’s career, each maisonette at Lambeth Towers was double aspect and had a balcony. In common with all Lambeth council housing, public facilities were envisaged for the scheme: a doctors’ surgery, accommodation for the registrar of births and deaths, an old people’s lunch club, and a chiropody unit (now a restaurant).

Finch was a contemporary of Neave Brown and Patrick Hodgkinson at the Architectural Association, and then architect with the LCC under Leslie Martin from the mid 1950s. Like his fellow students, Finch believed in the power of architecture to transform lives and his designs were built to the highest standards

Image: Courtesy of George Finch

This piece is featured in the AR July/August issue on AR House + Social housing – click here to purchase your copy today 

 

You might also like...

  • Option 2 for web mp stitched axo april high res tc

    Editorial: palaces for people

    17 July, 2019

    Combining the winners of the AR House awards 2019 and an array of social housing projects in one double issue provides rich opportunity to explore the places we live now and the responsibilities in designing them

  • 14623 cover ar house and social housing

    AR July/August 2019 on AR House + Social housing

    15 July, 2019

    General Design Co | Collectif Encore | David Leech Architects | AZL Architects | MORQ | Kochi Architect’s Studio | Lacaton & Vassal | Balkrishna Doshi | Instituto Balear de la Vivienda | Alberto Kalach + TAX | Comunal | Rozana Montiel | Peter Barber Architects | Lacol | Rogelio Salmona | Minnette De Silva | Typology: Palace

  • Tga 9810 1 1 10 tc crop

    Folio: Francis Bacon

    12 June, 2019

    The County Kildare native asserted that he couldn’t come back to Ireland until he was dead – perhaps fitting then, that the contents of his South Kensington studio were posthumously decanted to Dublin

  • Jonas staal crop

    Folio: Jonas Staal's New World Summit

    1 May, 2019

    Dutch artist Jonas Staal’s New World Summit is an artistic and political organisation dedicated to providing alternative parliaments, hosting political groups excluded from democracy

  • 85c2ec717e412b6b54c9b6219b8d961c crop

    Folio: The Flood of Noah

    3 April, 2019

    From Genesis 7:11-24, The Flood of Noah by William de Brailes (c1250) illustrates a scene from the story of Noah’s Ark

  • 005 ar 03 folio

    Folio: Madelon Vriesendorp's all-seeing mannequin

    16 March, 2019

    From artists to architects and politicans to performers, a sea of talented women’s eyes – shaped in the female form – look back at the reader

  • Riba40900

    Folio: Denys Lasdun's model graveyard

    1 February, 2019

    The road to success was long, frustrating and dogged with opposition for London’s National Theatre

  • 2006an5583 crop

    Folio: an elevation from the Alhambra

    2 January, 2019

    Adorned with Arabic inscriptions, the walls of this 14th-century Moorish palace read like the pages of a book of poems

  • Eest 1 edit

    Folio: Cornelis van Eesteren's General Expansion Plan for Amsterdam

    7 November, 2018

    Cornelis van Eesteren devised the General Expansion Plan for Amsterdam when he was 37, after winning the Prix de Rome when he was just 24

  • 2b. dining table during meal

    Folio: Sarah Wigglesworth's dining tables

    26 September, 2018

    These drawings of a dining table formed the basis for Sarah Wigglesworth’s design of the Straw Bale House (2001)