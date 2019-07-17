Folio: George Finch

The London County Council (LCC) architect designed the generous Lambeth Towers in 1972, which exemplified his belief in the power of architecture to transform lives

Lambeth Towers in London, completed in 1972, was designed by George Finch while he was working as an architect at London County Council (LCC). Considered by many to be the zenith of Finch’s career, each maisonette at Lambeth Towers was double aspect and had a balcony. In common with all Lambeth council housing, public facilities were envisaged for the scheme: a doctors’ surgery, accommodation for the registrar of births and deaths, an old people’s lunch club, and a chiropody unit (now a restaurant).

Finch was a contemporary of Neave Brown and Patrick Hodgkinson at the Architectural Association, and then architect with the LCC under Leslie Martin from the mid 1950s. Like his fellow students, Finch believed in the power of architecture to transform lives and his designs were built to the highest standards

Image: Courtesy of George Finch