Folio: collages by Zsofia Schweger

These collages of a small hallway in the artist’s flat project great distances onto the intimate and well-trodden surfaces of a domestic interior

‘An image of a room’, artist Zsofia Schweger explains, ‘could contain the whole world.’ Off the Map III (2017) is a series of postcard-sized collages assembling fragments of historical world maps into a view of a small hallway, one door closed, one door ajar. From the viewpoint of a single room, the maps that form its walls depict a journey across mountain ranges, oceans and borders, opening up new horizons. In these small postcards from home, distances compress, time crumples and the idea of home and belonging is stretched and tautened

All images courtesy of Zsofia Schweger / Sapar Contemporary