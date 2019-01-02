Folio: an elevation from the Alhambra

Adorned with Arabic inscriptions, the walls of this 14th-century Moorish palace read like the pages of a book of poems
2006an5583 small
From the 1837 edition of Plans, Elevations, Sections and Details of The Alhambra by Owen Jones, this drawing of an arched window shows the Arabic inscriptions that adorn the 14th-century Moorish palace in Granada, Spain. The walls read like the pages of a book of poems, designed by Arabic artisans and poets employed in the court of King Yusuf I. Carved out of plaster, the script entangles with vegetal carvings framing portals and winding around archways.
Image courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London
