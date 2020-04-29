Your browser is no longer supported

Folio: Albert Galeron’s Globe Céleste

29 April, 2020

Designed by Napoleon de Tédesco the Globe Céleste stood next to the Eiffel Tower as an icon of collective achievemnt

Albert-galeron-cosmorama-globe-celeste-architectural-review

Source: Archives Nationales

Drawn by Albert Galeron, the Globe Céleste, or Cosmorama was built in Paris for the World Expo in 1900, next to the Eiffel Tower, itself built for the World Fair in 1889. Enormous globes have been a recurring feature at expos, evoking collectivity at the scale of the planetary and suggesting that a world of wonders all lies within reach – all thanks to the genius of human achievement.

Other gargantuan globes include Wyld’s Great Globe, which stood in London’s Leicester Square between 1851 and 1862 – Wyld originally suggested that it be constructed for the Great Exhibition of 1851, although it was ultimately kept from construction inside the Crystal Palace; the Columbus Monument, a huge, unrealised proposition for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago; and the Unisphere, which was commissioned as part of the 1964 New York World’s Fair and constructed in Queens, New York City.

