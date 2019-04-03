Folio: The Flood of Noah

From Genesis 7:11-24, The Flood of Noah by William de Brailes (c1250) illustrates a scene from the story of Noah’s Ark

Fountains of water rise skyward while plumes stream from the heavens into the tumultuous ocean, whose bed has become home to victims of the flood. With no ark in sight, beasts, birds and humans are laid to rest, forming sediment-like layers on the seabed. The humans are the last to be claimed victim.