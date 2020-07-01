Analysing the couch: the significance of the recumbent posture in psychoanalysis

If it were possible to compose a history of conversation, particularly intimate conversation, it would surely have to take note of the peculiarities of psychoanalysis. Psychoanalytic treatment, at least in the form originally designed by Freud, features a recumbent patient talking to an analyst seated behind the couch. The strangeness of the set-up – where else would one lie down expressly for the purpose of talking to a nearby but unseen interlocutor? – is part of its power.

But such a history of conversation would ramify in so many different directions at once as to be unwieldy and incoherent, for it would have to comprehend within it the histories of manners, privacy, comfort, reading, clothing, furniture, medicine and the healing arts (including mesmerism and hypnosis), photography and art, from Greco-Roman mosaics and funerary monuments to modern portraiture. These diverse histories all comprise the social history of recumbent posture, and all of them converged in fin-de-siècle Vienna to make possible the origination of a new treatment modality, a talking cure, featuring recumbent speech.

Adolf born nathan kravis architectural review Sigmund Freud’s ideas around psychoanalysis have long been associated with dream, strange or unconscious imagery and the release of internal worlds, as in this cartoon by Adolf Born in which Freud analyses his own dream

Freud famously said that he got analysands to lie on a couch because he couldn’t stand being stared at all day, but he never explained why recumbent posture should be preferred to simply arranging the chairs so that analyst and patient don’t face each other. Freud’s couch, heavily decorated with rugs, pillows and blankets and surrounded by his extensive collection of antiquities, has the look of a Turkish divan. It speaks volumes about its owner’s taste and interests. The kilims on Freud’s couch tie him to a whole decorative style that had become tremendously popular in Vienna in his day, linking him to certain traditions of Romanticism, ‘orientalism’ (in Edward Said’s stipulation), and eroticism or erotic freedom.

Freud’s divan was a gift from a former patient, given to him sometime around 1890, but he had probably been using one sort of chaise longue or another since opening his private practice in 1886. In fact, in 1883 he visited an exhibition in Vienna of model domestic interiors showcasing the advent of indoor electric lighting. There he saw several rooms furnished with divans draped with kilims. He visited this exhibition more than once, and in letters to his fiancée Martha Bernays written in the summer of 1883,

Freud very clearly stated that the furniture interested him much more than the novel electric lighting. But the chaise longue had been a fixture of medical and asylum-based psychiatric practice long before Freud thought of using it in his novel form of psychotherapy. Tuberculosis was the leading cause of death among adults in Europe and the United States throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, and for almost 150 years the primary treatment for TB was the Luft-Liegekur, the open-air rest cure. Portable, adjustable and cleansable recliners proliferated in the West to satisfy medical need as well as the demand by a burgeoning bourgeoisie for furniture suitable for seaside excursions and other leisure-time pursuits. The early 20th-century Modernist architectural style was pioneered by men and women including

Freud’s house hampstead architectural review Source: Freud Museum London Freud’s couch in his Hampstead house was a gift from a patient in Vienna and accompanied Freud when he fled the Nazis in 1938. It was bedecked with kilims and cushions, surrounded by sculpture and ornament

Josef Hoffmann, Jean Prouvé, Charlotte Perriand, Le Corbusier, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Marcel Breuer, Alvar Aalto and Serge Chermayeff, who had all designed or drawn upon designs of recliners for TB sanatoria before turning them into high-end domestic furnishings. The major psychiatric treatments of the 19th century – hypnosis, hydrotherapy, cutaneous electrotherapy, phototherapy, and diet and rest cures – all sought to import ideals of comfort and healthy relaxation derived from the long dominance of the open-air rest cure of the TB sanatorium. These treatment modalities promoted an association in the minds of practitioners and patients alike between recumbence and cure. Freud trained in and was shaped by this medical culture before profoundly shaping it himself.

Thus, Freud’s couch represents the fusion of 19th-century therapeutics with Modernism in design and architectural style and exemplifies the way science and decor influence each other. The antiquities collection surrounding Freud’s couch in Vienna reflected his engagement with the romance of archaeology, then in ascendance. He began collecting funeral urns, death masks, bronze coffins and mummy portraits shortly after his father’s death in 1896. Archaeology provided him with a rich source of metaphor, not only about loss and mourning but also about repression and the structure of the psyche. For Freud, the free association technique was initially all about remembering and the lifting of repression. Before he developed a keen understanding of the phenomena of resistance and transference, Freud saw making the unconscious conscious as the primary goal of psychoanalytic treatment. Free association and dream interpretation, Freud’s principal tools of memory excavation, were thought to be aided by lying on the couch.

For some people they still are, though most analysts today would not see the use of the couch as a guarantor of a free associative process or the sine qua non of analytic technique. There is still no reliable research data on posture, frequency of sessions, or duration of treatment. In the absence of formal empirical studies, no one can claim to know for sure for whom or for what type of problem the use of the couch is best suited. Nevertheless, the couch endures – not only as a cultural icon and symbol of interiority and self-reflection, but also as a praxis. Perhaps one day we will know more about the psychophysiology of recumbence or be better able to predict who will find its use beneficial in treatment. Until then, we will have to content ourselves with the observation that for some people reclining for the purpose of talking to someone is a uniquely powerful experience that has no parallel in the social world.

The persistence of the analytic couch as a widely recognised symbol of introspection and self-discovery despite the diminished popularity of psychoanalytic treatment has partly to do with the social and cultural history of recumbence. Far from connoting passivity or submission to medical authority, recumbence in social settings has long served as an expression of freedom, pleasure, luxury and intimacy. This goes all the way back to the reclining dining tradition of the Greek symposion and the Roman convivium. Since then, the sofa and the couch have been the dominant locus of intimate conversation and a favoured setting for the artistic depiction of interiority. Long before Freud adopted its use for treatment purposes, the couch was linked with evolving ideals of comfort, pleasure and social intimacy. Even though some mental health professionals today frown upon its use, the couch retains its significance in the public lexicon of symbols for interiority because it resonates so strongly with these cultural ideals.

Many contemporary analysts have distanced themselves from Freud’s aesthetic, heavily inflected with the Romantic and archaeological motifs so popular in his day, preferring the sparer, more spartan couch usually seen in cartoons and illustrations today. But no one can escape the moral meanings of appearance. Furniture arrangement and office decor ineluctably convey something unspoken about the analyst’s values and self-image.

Even the attempt to banish all traces of the practitioner’s taste and subjectivity is itself a loud statement about how such an ascetic analyst conceptualises analytic technique. No matter where an analyst locates him- or herself along the continuum of consulting room design and decoration, ranging from Freud’s unabashedly self-revelatory setting to the most medicalised or personally denuded office aesthetic, the analyst’s self-representation is enacted through decor in every instance.

Posture is an essential yet mostly undertheorised part of any spiritual journey or therapeutic endeavour. Recumbence is erotic and potentially transgressive yet, in the psychoanalytic setting, it is also abstinent. It is intimate yet, due to the asymmetric choreography of the seated analyst positioned behind the reclining patient, it is also distanced and boundaried. The couch is a site of fantasy and free association, yet also a space of self-scrutiny and self-reflection. It is these generative tensions and ambiguities that make the couch and the choreography of its use by analyst and patient, along with the whole history of recumbent posture in social settings, and recumbent speech itself, so intriguing.

Jones nathan kravis contemporary pscyhoanalysis architectural review Source: Sarah Jones, courtesy Maureen Paley, London / Hove In contemporary consulting rooms, the analyst’s couch has, for the most part, been replaced by seating more conventionally suited to conversation – but Freud still lurks in the background, standing on his balcony as if to observe and listen in

Even within psychoanalysis, ambivalence about the analytic couch is rife. Some see the use of the couch as a relic of a more authoritarian era of treatment, a power play on the part of an avoidant or self-aggrandising analyst, an impediment to authentic interpersonal engagement and healing – all of which might sometimes be accurate. But in this respect, the use of the couch is no different from any other aspect of psychotherapeutic technique: abuse and exploitation by the unscrupulous, self-absorbed or poorly trained practitioner is always possible, and always has been throughout the history of the healing professions. Obviously, good therapeutic technique depends on sensitivity and flexibility, not on the doctrinaire insistence on one posture instead of another. But any a priori assumption that the use of the couch constitutes bad technique and should be entirely eschewed is no more warranted than was its rigid requirement by the early Freudians.

The analytic couch is a firmly entrenched social signifier and has entered the public lexicon of symbols for self-awareness and self-discovery. Because of the links between recumbent speech and cultural ideals of intimacy, privacy and freedom of expression, the couch endures. One could almost say that the couch is healthier, or more resilient, than psychoanalysis itself. What does it mean that the couch continues to be such a robust metonym even as the popularity and prestige of psychoanalytic treatment has waned? Perhaps such a symbol has taken on new life in our digital era in which our relationship to privacy and inwardness clashes so strongly with our addiction to the internet and our always-on ‘smart’ devices. You don’t have to be in treatment to value self-awareness, but psychoanalysis remains a special path towards interiority. Despite the ups and downs of psychoanalysis, the analytic couch perseveres as a cultural icon at least in part because the felt need for spiritual nourishment, inwardness and freedom – including freedom from our devices – is as urgent now as it ever was.