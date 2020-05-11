Competition: Zavial Battery viewing tower, Portugal

An international ideas competition is being held for a 60m 2 observational structure on the rocky coastline of the Algarve (Deadline: 6 June)

Open to architects, landscape architects, designers and students aged under 40, the single-stage competition seeks proposals for a panoramic viewing tower – or mirador – which ‘emphasises, respects and celebrates’ the ruined Zavial Battery and its surrounding natural landscape.

Submissions to the Site Mirador contest should capture the spirit of the unique and dramatic coastal site and provide a compelling and memorable experience for visitors overlooking its cliffs and ruins. Schemes will need to include an entrance space, a look-out spot or ‘mirador’ and an indoor information area with protection from the elements.

According to the brief: ‘The Site Mirador offers a unique experience through time and memory. The Zavial Battery remains are a significant landmark of great cultural heritage and historical significance with characteristics that must be fully preserved.

‘It is a powerful moment to increase and stimulate the senses, to feel the weight of the cliffs, the depth of the crevices, the strength of the water and the openness of the horizon; it is a place for contemplation and a landmark within the landscape.’

The battery was constructed on the site of a larger fort protecting a harbour at Zavial on the Atlantic Ocean. The area is located around 10km from the South Western tip of Portugal’s Algarve coast at the cape of St Vincent.

The surrounding Vila do Bispo region is part of the 100km-long Costa Vicentina Natural Park and is home to various neolithic sites including Monte dos Amantes and Menir do Padrão and many unspoilt beaches.

Zavial’s original fortress was destroyed by an immense earthquake in 1755 which damaged buildings across Portugal. The epicentre of the earthquake was just off the Algarve coast and its tremors were felt across Europe. The battery and a small barracks were created after the earthquake but later abandoned in 1840.

Site Mirador is the sixteenth competition organised by ArkxSite following its launch in 2014. The online platform hosts international ideas competitions for young architects focussing on beautiful but neglected coastal locations throughout Portugal.

The overall winner, to be announced on 4 September, will receive a €2,000 first prize while a second prize of €1,000, third prize of €500 and seven honourable mentions will also be awarded. All submissions will be published on the ArkxSite website.

Panorama Trail case study: Q&A with Patrick Lüth

The managing director of Snøhetta Studio Innsbruck discusses lessons learned creating a series of viewing platforms for the Nordkette Range near Innsbruck

How did your project create a landmark new viewing platform sensitive to the unique location within the Austrian Alps?

The platform is one of ten specific architectural elements along a hiking trail, that highlights the unique features of Innsbruck’s spectacular Nordkette mountain range. The design elements blend into the landscape. Essentially the viewing platform seems to grow out of the terrain while emphasizing the area’s unique topographical changes and also stimulating vertigo.

Panorama Trail by Snøhetta Source: Image by Christian Flatscher Panorama Trail by Snøhetta

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The main design intention is that people are immersed into the landscape. They should experience the alpine landscape rather than just gazing at the dramatic scenery from a single spectacular viewing terrace next to a cable car station. Therefore, subtle design gestures are used to mark unique points along the trail, making visitors curious and giving them the confidence to take a stroll in ‘the alpine wilderness.’

Panorama Trail by Snøhetta Source: Image by Christian Flatscher Panorama Trail by Snøhetta

The choice of materials, Corten steel and larch wood, was inspired by the context. It reflects the existing technical structures of Nordkette’s avalanche barriers, which are made of the same weathered steel. Larch wood is also typical for local forests. Quotes from Austrian philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein inscribed on the architectural features invite visitors to take a moment and reflect, both inwardly and out over the landscape. This adds another layer of meaning to the path of perspectives.

What advice would you have to contest participants on designing a new viewing platform for Portugal’s Zavial Battery?

To look at, study and react to the context of the site, to the surrounding landscape. Maybe you decide that a viewing platform is not the right answer to the questions raised, maybe a simple bench is the ideal addition to the surroundings. The project needs to be a specific concept and a specific design for a specific site.