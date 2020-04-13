Competition: Youth House Complex, Baghdad

An open international ideas contest is being held to design a 15,000m 2 youth centre and marketplace in Baghdad (Deadline: 7 August)

Open to architects, students, engineers, planners and designers – the single-stage and free-to-enter competition seeks proposals for a new youth centre – featuring a library, exhibition spaces and workshops – and an open public meeting space for the Iraqi capital’s deprived Almedina district.

The call for ideas – organised by Iraqi architectural awards initiative Tamayouz – aims to generate a ‘uncompromising open source of ideas tackling social issues’ which can be used by local government to rebuild the war-torn country. The overall winner will receive the Dewan Award named after a practice in Dubai which sponsors the competition.

According to the brief: ‘60 percent of Iraq’s population is aged between 15 and 35 years. A generation exhausted by chaos, war and the collapse of social structure, while also confronted with the ways of life elsewhere via the Internet and social media, the county’s youth nurtured a growing conviction that Iraq deserves much better than the status quo – especially when considering its resources and the potential of its youth.

‘Participants are asked to design a multi-activity youth complex and a public plaza in Almedina, creating a youthful cultural strip and a public platform that can host various cultural and social events. The plaza should be regarded as a public, free, urban space that can be used by all people of Almedina, while considering its relation to the vibrant street market and other public buildings and spaces in the area.’

Located on both sides of the Tigris River roughly in the centre of the country, Baghdad is the capital and largest city of Iraq and home to around 8.8 million people. The historic settlement has lost more than half of its heritage and listed buildings since the 2003 invasion. Currently people aged 15-to-24 – who witnessed the fall of Baghdad and the 2003 US-led invasion – make up 20 per cent of Iraq’s population.

The latest contest focuses on the Almedina district in the east of the city which is also known as Sadr or Al Thawra City. The suburb was created in the 1950s as part of a masterplan by Greek city planner Constantinos Doxiadis. The 20km2 area is home to around 20 per cent of Baghdad’s 10 million residents and is made up of about 80 individual districts.

The contest site is on Al Chwadir Street in sectors 34 and 43 of Almedina. The site is bordered by the linear Mredy market which was a notorious spot for the trading of illegal travel documents and academic study certificates during the 1980s.

Proposals for the plot should include a new public plaza and a youth complex featuring an exhibition space, workshop, library, meeting rooms, two smaller cinema halls and a large auditorium for events. Concepts should enhance the urban landscape while promoting local cultural activity.

The latest Dewan Award contest is the eighth competition to be organised by Tamayouz which is headquartered in Coventry, England. In 2019, the organisation held a contest to rethink Al Umma Park in Baghdad which was won by Jordan’s Tha’er Qub’a Architects.

The overall winner, to be announced in November, will receive USD $6,000 or a paid internship at Dewan Architects and Engineers in Dubai worth around 10,000 AED per month. A second prize of USD $3,000; third prize of USD $1,000 and several honourable mentions will also be awarded.

Al Umma Park case study: Q&A with Tha’er Qub’a

The founder of Tha’er Qub’a Architects discusses lessons learned designing last year’s Dewan Award-winning concept for Al Umma Park in Baghdad

How will your project unlock the potential of the culturally-important Al Umma Park?

Our approach was based on how the design itself should work beyond landscape and landscape urbanism, the project should help in solving the issue of ethnic segregation in Iraq. Therefore we designed an open air anthropology museum that demonstrates what brings Iraqi people together rather than what drives them apart, and our main message was ‘it’s time to TALK’.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The Freedom Monument (by Riefat Chadrji and Jawad Salim) which stands today as huge banner raised up by Iraqi demonstrators was the form generator for the park museum. Through repetition and rotation, this huge monument turned into platforms that will hold talks and debates, an Iraqi version of Hyde Park’s Speakers’ Corner. These platforms float on a large reflective lake which reflects the fragments and diversity of the Iraqi people and are held together by this lake as a reference to the Iraqi rivers and a symbol of unity.

The first few tilted platforms will work as PV cells and shading devices prior to becoming horizontal planes each showcasing a special Iraqi cultural event. Using corten steel cladding, the platforms reflect the colour of traditional Iraqi mud bricks.

The final stage of the park’s journey ends with the Al-Umma centre underground near the modern art museum. Visitors are met with a huge open courtyard with gathering steps that lead to The Mural of the people (by Faiq Hassan) at-Taiaran square.

The streets adjacent to the park are to be moved to the lower level separating the pedestrian and vehicle movement. The platforms would thereafter become hanging bridges that connect the park to its surrounding context.

What advice would you have to contest participants on imagining a new youth house for Almedina?

I believe architects have more role then designing beautiful buildings. We build communities and we create better lives. Designing Almedina youth house in Baghdad should keep that in mind.