Competition: Xi’an rail terminal, China

An international ideas contest has been launched for a landmark mail new rail terminal near the historic city of Xi’an, western China (Deadline: 15 December)

The competition – Organised by YAC with support from materials manufacturer Manni Group – seeks innovative proposals for a new urban gateway integrating a railway terminal, transport hub and new commercial facilities on the outskirts of the 3,500-year-old city.

Proposals for the waterfront site should include four 200 metre-long platforms, around 21,000m2 of offices, 14,000m2 of retail, a 21,000m2 hotel and a public square allowing easy transfer between different modes of transport. The call for concepts responds to Xi’an’s rapid and ongoing growth which will see the urban area reach 17km2 by 2030.

According to the brief: ‘The new rail terminal will be located at the end of the Silk Road. For centuries, generations of geographers and merchants had considered this place the most remote destination. The Xi’an train station ideas competition is to design a new rail terminal that will define the meeting point between East and West in the city where the famous Terracotta Army was found.

‘In its static architec­tures, the new Xi’An railway terminal will welcome one of the most dynamic functions of contemporary civiliza­tion. It will define a new urban landmark composed by numerous service buildings to make it one of the most innovative gates of contemporary society.’

Founded more than 3,500 years ago, Xi’an is the capital of China’s capital Shaanxi Province and one of the country’s historic imperial capitals. The settlement is today home to a growing population of 12 million and it is rapidly expanding to become one of China’s emerging megacities.

The call for concepts focuses on an undeveloped suburban plot overlooking the River Fenghe and located around 55km southwest of the city centre. Proposals must respect the site while promoting ‘energy sustainabil­ity and environmental compatibility’.

Applications should include a single A1 board with conceptual images along with an A3 booklet of seven pages featuring additional plans and diagrams. The competition jury – which includes Patrik Schumacher of Zaha Hadid Architects, Gong Dong of Vector Architects and Benvan Berkel of Unstudio – will convene to choose a longlist of 50 finalists on 7 January.

The overall winner, to be announced on 10 February, will receive €10,000 while a second prize of €6,000; third prize of €3,000, and three honorable mentions worth €2,000 each will also be awarded. In addition, 10 honorable mentions and 30 finalist mentions without cash prizes will be announced.

Q&A with Young Architects Competitions

The organiser discusses their ambitions for the open call

Why are your holding an ideas contest for a major new rail terminal in Xi’an, China?

The idea for a competition focusing on a train station for Xi’an comes from a project held by the Chinese government to further develop an International Fashion Town in the city where the famous Terracotta Army was found in the 20th century. The development project includes a new rail terminal and we tought that a call for ideas on this topic would have been interesting and challenging for architects and designers. As a matter of fact, the contest invites them to conceive a comprehensive rail terminal as a crossing point in the Chinese transportation network.

What is your vision for the new facility?

The new facility shalll be conceived as a meeting point between the West and the East; a hub for travellers exploring China: the design shall therefore embody both innovation and tradition.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to anyone who is willing to take on this creative challenge and would like to propose an idea for a comprehensive rail terminal. Young, talented architects and designers are more than welcome to take part in this call for ideas. We require that at least one team member is aged under 35.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

YAC is always working on new, challenging competitions of ideas and several interesting initiatives are on their way. We recommend following us on our official website and social networks to keep up-to-date with the forthcoming contests.