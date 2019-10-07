Competition: Xai-Xai inclusive pre-school, Mozambique

An open international design contest is being held for a new 735m 2 pre-school for disabled and socially-excluded children in rural Mozambique (Deadline: 1 December)

Open to students and architects – the contest seeks proposals for a new school and 100m2 outside play area for the Gaza Province of the sub-Saharan African country where 14 per cent of children between two and nine years old are disabled and suffer from severely limited access to education.

The call for concepts is organised by ArchStorming and backed by local teacher and education activist Assa Jacinto Mabai with support from the humanitarian Estamos Juntos Initiative and Somos del Mundo NGO. The overall winner will receive €6,000 and see their winning scheme constructed. Proposals must harness local building materials and be easy to construct by local volunteers without heavy machinery.

According to the brief: ‘To create a pre-school for vulnerable and disabled children, that is the dream of Assa Jacinto Mabai. In the area they are known as “escolinhas”, and there are only a few that depend on the state and some that depend on private entities, which leaves the vast majority of children without access.

‘In this competition the winning project is going to be built, the chosen proposal will be used as the basis of the final project. That is why materials and building techniques will be crucial. The main materials of the area currently used for construction are clay, wood, stones and steel.’

Mozambique is a coastal country bordering Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Swaziland. Around 70 per cent of its population live in rural areas with limited infrastructure and a similar percentage of the country live below the poverty line.

Only 40 per cent of children who attend school complete their primary level of education and the figures are much lower for women and for disabled children. The increased prevalence of pre-schools across Mozambique could boost attainment and encourage under-represented groups to remain in education.

The competition focusses on a roughly 82 metre by 36 metre site located 800 metres from the main road connecting Xai-Xai and Chongoene. The terrain will be cleared before construction but proposals must consider a slight slope in the land and decide whether to retain or remove an existing marula tree in the centre of the plot.

Concepts must feature six classrooms, two kitchens, a staff room, offices, pupil toilets, an infirmary, a food pantry and a covered outdoor play-area. The building must be fully accessible and will be expected to integrate a self-contained water collection system and solar panels.

The overall winner, to be announced 17 December, will receive €6,000 and see their scheme constructed. A second prize of €2,000; third prize of €1,000, and two special honourable mentions each worth €500 will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The registration deadline is 1 December and submissions must be completed by 31 December Fee Advanced registration until 5 November: €121

Late registration from 6 November to 1 December: €145.20 Contact details Email: info@archstormig.com View the competition website for more information

Q&A with Javier Pulido

The co-founder of Archstorming discusses his ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding a contest for a school for socially excluded and disabled children in Mozambique?

Unfortunately, the education system in Mozambique still has to improve a lot. Study conditions are very different from the conditions of those in developed countries. The buildings, school equipment and facilities (chairs, tables, desks…) are in bad shape or absent. Besides that, in Mozambique, 14 per cent of children between two and nine years old are disabled. They are often hidden away by their families and are vulnerable to discrimination as well as an increased risk of violence. These children need greater support from their families and better access to education, which would enable them to attend school with their peers. But that can only happen if the necessary facilities, equipment and training are provided.

What is your vision for the new complex between the settlements of Xai-Xai and Chongoene?

In this competition, Archstorming is partnering up with the NGO Somos del Mundo and the initiative Estamos Juntos, who will help Assa, a Mozambican teacher, build a center for children with disabilities and affected by social exclusion. The school will include six classrooms, two kitchens, infirmary, a multipurpose space, offices, or a schoolyard, among other spaces. Also, considering that the school will be attended by disabled children, it will be very important that all the spaces are adapted to them. The complex will also have to be sustainable, using locally sourced materials, easy to build constructive systems, and should be self-sufficient in energy terms. They have to be respectful with nature in order to teach the kids the proper way to interact with their natural environment.

Contest site in Xai-Xai, Mozambique Contest site in Xai-Xai, Mozambique

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to all participants, including architects, firms, or students. We are also happy to receive proposals from engineers or people from other disciplines. What’s important here is to design a complex adapted to the needs of those kids. It is definitely a great opportunity to see your design become a reality.

Are there any other recent special school projects you have been impressed by?

We have formed a jury of team members who have built projects in Africa which have inspired us a lot. Such schemes include the Library of Muyinga by BC Architects, the Silindokuhle Preschool by Collectif Saga, the Manica Community Center in Mozambique by CAS Studio, and the Regional Market in Niger by the Atelier Masomi.