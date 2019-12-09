Competition: Wysing Arts Centre, England

The centre – which has provided low-cost workspaces to artists since 1989 – is seeking an architect to reconfigure several buildings across its 4.5h campus. Hawkins\Brown completed a £1.3 million reception and studios block for the centre 11 years ago.

The latest phased project, planned to start on site in 2020, will improve gallery spaces, create a flexible performance space and production space and boost access across the site. It will focus on the gallery, stable block, main studio building, reception, top barn, ceramics studio and tractor shed.

Contest site: Wysing Arts Centre, England Source: Image by John Sutton Contest site: Wysing Arts Centre, England

In its brief, the arts centre says that its site has been ‘managed sustainably to allow areas to remain wild, and support wildlife. There are 10 separate buildings on the site, including one artist-built structure. The buildings are clustered into one third of the overall site and create a campus-like feel.

‘We want our site and buildings to reflect the ambition and scope of Wysing’s pioneering and radical programming. In addition, we want our site and buildings to be accessible, user-friendly, and energy-efficient. We want to make the best use of what we already have to carry out a cost-effective refurbishment at a total budget, including design, consultancy and build costs, of £350,000-to-£500,000 (dependent on fundraising outcomes).’

Wysing Arts Centre is 14km west of Cambridge near the village of Bourn, occupying a former farm which features elements dating back to the 17th century. Facilities include artist studios, a gallery, a recording studio, project spaces, artist accommodation, a ceramics workshop, and outdoor sculpture areas.

Since 1989, the centre has hosted a variety of residency programmes supported by Tate and other organisations such as the Royal College of Art and Cambridge University. Participating artists have included Mark Essen, the video artist and poet Ed Atkins, and 2018 Turner Prize-winning filmmaker Charlotte Prodger.

Contest site: Wysing Arts Centre, England Source: Image by JKCM Contest site: Wysing Arts Centre, England

The latest project aims to boost the site’s accessibility, energy efficiency, and the visitor experience. It will focus on Wysing Arts Centre’s eight main buildings while not covering the Grade II-listed farmhouse, a 2007 straw bale studio, nor a performance venue by AJ Small Projects 2011-winning Köbberling & Kaltwasser.

Applications should feature a written expression of interest, details of practice ethos and approach to sustainable, and examples of previous work at a similar scale. Shortlisted teams will be invited to draw up costed plans by 9 March.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 12 January Contact details Mary Cork

Head of Development

Wysing Arts Centre

Fox Rd

Cambridge

CB23 2TX Email:

Tel: 01954 718881 Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Donna Lynas

The director of Wysing Arts Centre discusses her ambitions for the competition

Donna Lynas Source: Image by Jay Parekh Donna Lynas

Why are your holding an open call for architects to revamp the Wysing Arts Centre?

As an organisation, we put all opportunities out through open calls. Our usual way of working is to develop a concept or context, write a brief, and then send that out into the world to see what responses we get. Open calls throw up ideas and positions that we might not have thought of and can take things down routes we might not have expected or anticipated. Wysing is a very creative place and working through dialogue and in collaboration is something we are very familiar with. For us, sending open calls out into the world is the opening gesture of a conversation. I don’t know yet if this is the right approach for the world of architecture but I guess that’s something we will have learned by the time we have got to the end of this process. In terms of what we will be looking for, innovation is certainly high on the list – we want people to see what we have here and find interesting and clever ways to make it more effective and efficient.

The original farmhouse at Wysing Arts Centre, England Source: Image by Robert Edwards The original farmhouse at Wysing Arts Centre, England

What is your vision for the upgraded campus?

We already have ten buildings on our 4.5h site, of varying age. Many are re-purposed farm buildings, some are purpose-built artists’ studios. We feel that we have a template, or footprint, in terms of the buildings and what we want to do now is to re-scope some of these spaces so that we can make better use of them, and in some cases make being in them a more pleasant experience. Wysing is a workplace for artists and the arts. We’re not expecting something slick and polished; rather, something considered and useful within the context of a workplace. Our main constraint is the budget, but I think with an innovative approach, cost-effective and clever and sustainable design solutions can be found.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The opportunity is open to anyone who is curious about what we are trying to do here but I am imagining it will be the sort of opportunity that smaller emerging practices might be more interested in. It’s the chance to make a real change to the infrastructure of a publicly funded arts organisation. We have grown our programme and reputation internationally and now our site and buildings need to reflect that. We don’t have a prescribed way of doing things and are keen to work closely with the appointed architects on who the right team should be to deliver the project.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

One of the things that might happen with this commission is that a phased approach might emerge. In discussion with the appointed architect, we may need to prioritise what we can do now and what we will need to develop further in the future with future funding. We are open to this being a longer phased project, although obviously we want to get on with quite a bit of it now.

6a architects’ MK Gallery Source: Image by Johan Dehlin 6a architects’ MK Gallery

Are there any other recent similar rural arts centre projects you have been impressed by?

I have spotted a few projects that have impressed me in terms of use of materials and simplicity, not necessarily rural arts centres though. This includes McGonigle McGrath’s, House Lessans, (2018) located in rural County Down, Northern Ireland; and Hall + Bednarczyk’s, Chickenshed, (2017) a former poultry farm in Usk, in Wales. I also very much appreciate two of Marks Barfield Architects’ buildings, the beautiful Cambridge Mosque (2018) and the University of Cambridge Primary School (2015). Both have really considered the people using the buildings and are just beautiful environments to be in. In terms of art buildings, I think what 6a Architects and the design team have achieved with Milton Keynes Gallery (2019) is wonderful; playful and inventive design at work.