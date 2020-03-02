Competition: Wien Holding-Arena, Vienna

The anonymous two-stage competition seeks ‘attractive and striking’ proposals for a new 20,000-capacity venue, to supersede the city’s Roland Rainer-designed 1958 Wiener Stadthalle which is considered no longer fit for purpose.

The Wien Holding-Arena project, planned to complete in 2025, will transform the 45,000m² site of a former slaughterhouse within the city’s Neu Marx regeneration zone in the 3rd district of Landstrasse. Once complete, the hall will be the third largest in Europe after Populous’s O2 Arena in London and the Peter Böhm-designed Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

Neu Marx, Vienna Source: Image by Google Earth Neu Marx, Vienna

City councillor for finance and economy Peter Hanke said: ‘With the Wien Holding-Arena, we are giving a big boost to the development of this area. The new arena will be the heart of Neu Marx. We invite the best architectural firms from Austria and internationally to contribute their ideas.

‘We are looking for the best designs for a technically and ecologically up-to-date multifunctional arena that will be one of the top locations in Europe. We assume that with the new Vienna Holding Arena and the further developments for complementary uses in the environment can trigger a strong surge in investment in the entire urban development area of Neu Marx, which will correspond to around another billion euros over the next ten years.’

Wien Holding chief executive Kurt Gollowitzer said: ‘We want an arena that makes every visit an experience, and at the same time offers optimal production conditions for the organisers. Because the success of an arena largely depends on its quality of experience, the functionality and flexibility of the building and its (technical) equipment, as well as the economic efficiency in operation.

‘In addition, the new arena will meet the highest security standards, accessibility criteria and new digital technologies. And we also want to set an example in terms of sustainability at the new arena, especially with regard to energy efficiency and climate-related aspects. We want to realize all of this in an attractive architectural quality.’

Vienna is Austria’s capital and largest city with a population of around 1.8 million. Recent developments by international architects within the wider city include David Chipperfield Architects 2011 Peek & Cloppenburg Flagship Store and the University of Economics Vienna’s Library and Learning Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Marx Halle, Vienna Source: Image by Manfred Werner Marx Halle, Vienna

The new arena will be constructed within Vienna’s emerging Neu Marx regeneration zone which hosts around 100 new media, creative and scientific companies employing more than 7,000 people. The area is already home to the Marx Halle events complex which was originally designed by Rudolf Frey as a cattle market in the Nineteenth Century.

Judges for the Wien Holding-Arena contest will include local architect Marie Therese Harnoncourt, Markus Penell from Ortner & Ortner Baukunst in Berlin, and Murat Tabanlioglu of Istanbul-based Tabanlioglu Architects. Ten shortlisted teams will be invited to proceed to the second, design phase in May and an overall winner will be announced in the autumn. The competition language is German.

Andermatt Concert Hall case study: Q&A with Christina Seilern

The founder and lead designer of Studio Seilern discusses lessons learned creating a new concert hall for Andermatt, Switzerland

Christina Seilern Source: Image by Emma Hardy Christina Seilern

How did your project create a new events hall for Andermatt in Switzerland?

The project transforms an existing underground space that was originally intended to be used for conventions and events for the hotels nearby. Initially, this concrete box with an effective volume of approximately 2,000m³ was primarily intended just for conferences and conventions.

Studio Seilern Architects has proposed to lift a large section of the existing roof to double the effective acoustic volume up to 5,340m³, increasing the total capacity to able to host 75-piece full symphony orchestra and a total of 663 audience seats.

Andermatt Concert Hall by Studio Seilern Source: Image by Monika Rittershaus Andermatt Concert Hall by Studio Seilern

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The hall is required to be used for varied purposes with the flexibility to host different seating or event layouts ranging from an orchestral performance to a rock concert or a congress setting. The flexibility and ease of change between layouts are based on a retractable system that allows up to 9 rows stepped platform to disappear under the main balcony. In a few minutes, an intimate theatre in the round may able to transform into a 12m height open space washed by natural light. For amplified events, the current scheme enables the lower part of the room to be used for standing audience, banquets or exhibitions, while still providing seats in the balcony for seated people.

Adding natural light and perspectival visibility to the hall make it appear and feel more spacious and comfortable. When larger audiences and orchestra play in the space, light-filled space feel commensurate volumetrically and visually with them, further enhancing the experience with the spectacular view of the Alps and the valley.

A sculptural acoustic reflector suspended from the ceiling contributes to the dynamism of the view and make the unusual experience of looking into the performing space from above and from outside even more intriguing.

Andermatt Concert Hall by Studio Seilern Source: Image by Monika Rittershaus Andermatt Concert Hall by Studio Seilern

The raised and extended roof creates a covered plaza and an alternative entrance to the concert hall, allowing it to be independently accessed directly from the adjacent hotels. The extended steel roof hovering above the road allows large trucks to pass underneath while providing a sheltered space for the visitors who wish to have a glance of the hall down below.

The existing concrete staircase core connecting the hall to the adjacent hotel and its underground landing space are also being transformed into a welcoming foyer. The foyer’s inclined walls are cladded in faceted reflective glass, inspired from the surfaces of the glaciers or rock formations of the Alps.

What advice would you have to contest participants on designing a new arena for Vienna?

Advice would be to find a unique idea that represents the culture of the place and the institution. There are of course all the technical issues to resolve, but there must be another element that will give the hall a soul and a distinct personality. Too many halls end up feeling generic.

Andermatt Concert Hall by Studio Seilern Source: Image by Monika Rittershaus Andermatt Concert Hall by Studio Seilern

Queen Elisabeth Hall case study: Q&A with Sanna Wennberg

The associate partner at SimpsonHaugh discusses lessons learned creating a new concert venue for Antwerp

Sanna Wennberg Sanna Wennberg

How did your project create a major new events hall for Antwerp?

In many respects this project is a textbook example of ‘form follows function’. The function being to create a purpose-built home for the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra in conjunction with the ambition to raise the existing hall’s acoustic performance to be one of the most admired in comparison with other concert halls across the globe.

We worked closely with our acoustician and created a new hall with an elongated ‘shoe box’ proportion. Changing the shape of the hall additionally presented the opportunity to carve out an atrium and reintroduce the theatre of the ‘Promenoir’.

Queen Elisabeth Hall, Antwerp by SimpsonHaugh Source: Image by Jesse Willems Queen Elisabeth Hall, Antwerp by SimpsonHaugh

The outcome is the realisation of a clear diagram and vision for a new legible and high performing auditorium volume, the spectacle of natural light flooding into the ambulatory spaces and the newly revealed original details of the adjacent historic fabric through which views to the adjacent city zoo are revealed.

This architectural triptych has transformed the Queen Elisabeth Hall into a new place for Antwerp, embedding its drama and activity within the life of the city as a new physically and visually tangible experience to anticipate, enjoy and recall.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

Developing a strong, collaborative dynamic within the design team, combined with the deeply engaged client body and drawing on contractors’ expertise in their various fields of craftsmanship were essential ingredients to the successful delivery.

The material palette of the hall and the venue generally was carefully chosen to reflect the varied historical materiality of the city and the need to age gracefully both from an acoustic performance perspective and in response to the patina of human interaction and use.

Queen Elisabeth Hall, Antwerp by SimpsonHaugh Source: Image by Karen Fuchs Queen Elisabeth Hall, Antwerp by SimpsonHaugh

Within the auditorium, we worked with undulating, layered and sculpted timber finishes combined with metal mesh and metal disc detailing to provide a warm and responsive backdrop to the main activity of playing and experiencing music and other performing art.

Outside the auditorium, we used reflective materials such as glass and metal shingle to blur the boundaries of inside and out and encourage the natural light to bounce back in unscripted ways. Combined with the moving shadows from the atrium structure, this results in a self-curating theatre of light being cast across the historic facades and the acoustic absorbent timber batten lining surrounding the foyers.

The external envelope design clearly communicates the internal organisational concept whilst respectfully introducing a contemporary expression alongside the historical to form a new complementary and holistic composition.

What advice would you have to contest participants on designing a new arena for Vienna?

Explore and interrogate the underlying essence of the project, its purpose, its narrative and its place within Vienna. Evolve and retain a strong vision. Trust your instinct.