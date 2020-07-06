Competition: Warming

An open international contest is being held for structures and systems to combat the worst impacts of climate crisis around the world (Deadline: 3 August)

Organised by ArchOutLoud – the competition invites students and professionals in the fields of architecture, planning, design, and engineering to propose a range of concepts to react and mitigate against global warming and its most damaging consequences.

The call for concepts aims to identify potential solutions which could help societies respond to the existential threat of rising sea levels, extended droughts, climbing temperatures, or help prevent environmental destruction altogether by promoting renewable energy, recycling, sustainable farming and alternative transportation. Proposals may focus on any site.

Low-lying coastal settlements such as Miami Beach are among the many densely-populated locations around the world thought to be most at risk from rising sea levels and extreme weather events caused by the climate crisis Source: Image by R9 Studios FL Low-lying coastal settlements such as Miami Beach are among the many densely-populated locations around the world thought to be most at risk from rising sea levels and extreme weather events caused by the climate crisis

According to the brief: ‘Our world is changing. Imagine Miami Beach permanently underwater, hurricanes constantly clashing against Manhattan, devastating droughts in London, and heatwaves that render Barcelona unliveable. What does our world look like in this future? How do our lives change? How can our buildings, processes, and lifestyles prevent the severity of natural disasters, degrading air quality, melting ice caps, and climate change at large?

‘WARMING competition participants are asked to propose new or adapted architecture that addresses issues of global warming. Participants are free to experiment and explore the subject - designs can be of any program, any scale, and on any site. Architecture may be building types such as homes, parks, skyscrapers, stadiums, schools, museums, libraries, transportation, multifamily housing, and more.’

Global temperatures are currently predicted to increase to 2.8°C above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century despite internationally agreed targets to reduce this increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels to prevent irreversible damage to the planet.

While the release of methane and carbon dioxide by human societies is understood to be the largest cause of climate change, the move towards cleaner methods of energy and food production has been slow and inconsistent – resulting in worsening impacts on human and environmental health.

The outcome has been an increase in extreme weather events around the world, such as droughts and floods, along with a dramatic increase in the transmission of human diseases such as malaria and coronavirus.

The latest competition, sponsored by Enscape CAD software, invites teams of up to four members to draw up potential solutions to either prevent or react to climate change. Submissions must include four A4 landscape boards and a 200-word project summary.

Judges will include Marion Weiss, co-founder of Weiss Manfredi; James Corner, founder and chief executive of Field Operations; Rania Ghosn, founder of Design Earth; and Anna Dyson, professor at Yale School of Architecture.

The overall winner, to be announced in September, will receive a $5,000 first prize while additional ‘prevent’ and ‘react’ prizes worth $1,000 each will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The registration deadline for registration is 2 August and submissions must be completed by 3 August Fee $95 Contact details Email: View the competition website for more information

Q&A with Kyle Zook

The co-founder of arch out loud discusses his ambitions for the competition

Kyle Zook Kyle Zook

Why are your holding a competition for ideas to prevent global warming or react to our changing climate?

This competition came out of an interest to shift perceptions and show people that creating architecture addressing global warming is a design opportunity, not a burden. Often the conversation around global warming gets presented mostly as facts and figures. In our current image-based world we, as architects and designers, have the skillsets and tools to create the energizing visions of how we can approach the issues of global warming and then we can share those with others. We hope that the projects from this competition inspire people to realize the innovative ways that we can change our buildings, and thus, our lifestyles and world.

What would you like to see in responses to the contest brief?

The competition is set up to not be limited to one site since climate change is a global problem and is affecting places all around the world. Each design team can select the issue(s) and site they want to design for. We hope to see a variety of submissions that design architecture that reacts to the challenges produced by global warming such as rising sea levels, reduced air quality, wildfires, droughts and many more. We also hope to see proposals that create innovative designs for architecture aiming to prevent further escalation of climate change such as energy harvesting, timber frame building, recycling forms of waste, etc. We want exciting, bold, and progressive responses submitted in order to show the world that designing for a sustainable future doesn’t have to be straightforward and limiting.

BIG won a competition to protect Lower Manhattan from tidal surges and rising sea levels following the destruction caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 BIG won a competition to protect Lower Manhattan from tidal surges and rising sea levels following the destruction caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We hope that designers of all levels will propose their ideas for this competition. We like the open ideas format because it allows all designers to have a voice instead of design opportunities only being reserved for the select few at the top of the discipline. We hope WARMING is similar to our past competitions which have seen submissions and winners from new emerging practices/individuals that are doing really innovative and progressive work.

Are there any other recent projects which tackle global warming you have been impressed by?

We are pretty excited about the work that our jurors for the WARMING Competition have designed. Marion Weiss’s Hunters Point Project, Rania Ghosn’s Towers on Wires, and Liam Young’s Under Tomorrow’s Sky just to name a few. The jury for competition represents a strong group of individuals who are pushing at the front edge of the discipline and this topic. We are also really inspired with others around the field who are challenging previous norms while addressing the topic such as BIG’s ‘The Big U’ in New York City and Zaha Hadid Architect’s new proposal for the world’s first all-timber football stadium in Gloucestershire, England.