Competition: Warming Huts 2020, Winnipeg

The Forks Foundation has once again launched its annual international contest for a series of $16,500 (CAN) outdoor art installations in Winnipeg, Canada (Deadline: 30 September)

Open to all architects, landscape architects, designers and students – the open anonymous and free-to-enter competition seeks ‘creative and poetic’ proposals for temporary winter warming huts or art installations suitable for the Manitoba city’s cold winter.

The top three teams will see their designs constructed on prefabricated skids and anchored on ice at the meeting of the Red River and Assiniboine River along the Red River Mutual Trail in an area known as the Forks early next year.

According to the brief: ‘Three winning entries teams for a warming hut or art installation will be placed along the River Trail located on the Assiniboine and Red rivers in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

‘The intersection of the two rivers historically has made the area a popular meeting place for over 6,000 years. In recent times, the site has developed into a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, with over four million visitors annually.’

Winnipeg – which means ‘muddy water’ in Cree – has been an important trading centre for thousands of years and is often referred to as the ‘Gateway to the West’ due to its many railroad connections.

Formerly an ancient meeting place for aboriginal people, the Forks has now become an important tourist destination receiving four million visitors every year. When frozen over in the winter, the nearby river is also used as an alternative route into downtown Winnipeg by users of bikes, skates and skis.

Founded 13 years ago, the Forks Foundation is a local charity working to promote heritage, culture, arts, recreation and other activities in the 5.5ha waterfront area which is close to the Winnipeg Railway Museum and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

The annual competition – launched in 2009 and supported by Peter Hargreaves of local firm Sputnik Architecture – aims to transform the frozen river surface next to the 6,000 years old meeting place into a new architectural focal point for the city.

Previous winners included an installation called Stackhouse by London sculptor Anish Kapoor, Open Border by Joyce de Grauw and Paul van der Berg from Rotterdam and UK-based OS31, whose pop-up restaurant hosted Winnipeg’s RAW:Almond outdoor fine-dining festival.

Proposals are encouraged to consider solar radiation, wind chill, and the constantly shifting landscape of the snow-covered river where the ice can thicken to one metre deep.

Participating multidisciplinary teams must possess a ‘proven portfolio of design work’ and include an artist and a member of a recognised architectural association.

Digital submissions should include four A4 pages of team information and two A3 boards outlining the conceptual proposal. Three winning teams – set to be announced on 7 November – will receive $3,500 and be invited to develop technical drawings for the construction process.

A budget of $7,500 is available for materials; $4,000 for labour costs; and $1,500 for construction management which will be arranged by the Forks Foundation. A further $1,000 is available for each team’s accommodation expenses and $2,500 for airfares.

The jury will select the winning designs based on their creativity in use of materials, providing shelter, poetics of assembly and form, integration with the landscape, and ease of construction.

Results are set to be announced in early November, with winning designs invited to start pre-construction in November and install their work at the end of January. The Forks Renewal Corporation will provide a construction team and project manager for each structure.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 2pm local time (CST) on 30 September Fee There is no entry fee Contact details Tel: 01 - 204 415 3906 Email: peter@sputnikarchitecture.com View the competition website for more information

Weathermen Huts case study: Q&A with Haemee Han and Jaeyual Lee

The New Jersey-based team discuss lessons learned designing one of last year’s winning entries

How did your competition-winning project respond to the warming Huts 2019 brief?

Understanding that the intention of Warming Huts is to create artful architecture that functions as shelter in the middle of Red River Mutual Trail, we wanted create something in between public art and architecture. Our initial thought was to create something that is recognizable in terms of form, a transformed ‘everyday object’ that meets the need of Warming Huts. Weathermen are series of occupiable public art figures that look like snowman, that are all in different scale. We believe these colourful objects responded to the competition, in a way creating eye catching shelter that can be enjoyed by all generations.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

Our Weathermen are made out of fiberglass. At competition stage, we initially proposed to use colour painted stacked foams that could be glued together. However, as we developed the concept further with Warming Huts team, we realised we wanted to produce a series of perfectly controlled spheres and we luckily found a local fiberglass fabricator who made Weathermen come true.

What advice would you have to those participating in Warming Huts 2020?

We would like to say, go for a bold idea. Warming Huts is an extremely well organized and highly professional team of architects, fabricators, managers, etc. They have built many projects over 10 years and have great insight into how the project will turn out to be. For us, it was a great learning experience from the beginning through to installation. The team will be there to help, so don’t hold back your creativity.