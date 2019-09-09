Competition: WAF Architecture Drawing Prize 2019

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) is accepting entries for its third annual drawing prize (Deadline: 27 September)

Open to architects, designers and students, the anonymous competition seeks high-quality submissions in four separate categories: hand-drawings, hybrid drawings, digital still images, and working details. Supporters include Make Architects, Sir John Soane’s Museum and William Hare Group.

All finalists will feature in an exhibition at the Sir John Soane’s Museum in London in January and the overall winners of the 2019 Architecture Drawing Prize will each receive a delegate pass, gala dinner tickets and two nights in a hotel during the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam from 4 to 6 December.

Overall 2018 winner and winner of the digital category: The Samsara of Building No. 42 on Dirty Street by Li Han Source: Li Han Overall 2018 winner and winner of the digital category: The Samsara of Building No. 42 on Dirty Street by Li Han

Owen Hopkins, senior curator of exhibitions and education at Sir John Soane’s Museum, said: ‘Drawing in architecture is undergoing a renaissance as practitioners seek new modes of representation beyond the confines of the slick hyper-realistic render.

‘In this new guise, drawing is emerging as a vital tool in developing architectural ideas and disseminating them online or in print. Now in its third year, the Architecture Drawing Prize celebrates the renewed importance of drawing and the diversity of approaches that define it.’

WAF curator Jeremy Melvin said: ‘Drawing has long been the practice that differentiates architecture from all other practical ways of making buildings.

‘When informed by rigour and intelligence, it remains one of the most important ways of inventing and representing architectural ideas – and making them discussable. The drawing prize is an integral and vital part of WAF’s mission.’

Architecture drawing prize 2018 room at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London Source: Tom Ryley Architecture drawing prize 2018 room at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London

Ken Shuttleworth, founder of Make, said: ‘The events around the prize have been essential in encouraging architects to think about how they will present their work in the future, and not only by embracing new technologies, but also through treasuring more traditional methods of representation.’

The Architecture Drawing Prize was founded in 2016 and is now in its third year. Entries are judged on technical skill, success in communicating a design idea, originality, quality of drawing, and architectural proposition.

The second annual Architecture Drawing Prize in 2018 went to Li Han, one of the founding partners of Drawing Architecture Studio in Beijing, for his work entitled ‘The Samsara of Building No. 42 on Dirty Street’.

The winner of the inaugural prize in 2017 went to Jerome Xin Hao Ng for ‘Momento Mori: a Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome Xin Hao Ng’, which was praised for its technical skill and the way in which it demonstrates the settings for multi-generation social interaction.

This years judges include Hopkins, Melvin, Shuttleworth, Narinder Sagoo of Foster + Partners and the artists Ben Langlands and Nikki Bell of Langlands and Bell.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 27 September and the winners and shortlist will be announced in October Contact details Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Ken Shuttleworth

The Make founder and judge discusses his ambitions for the competition

Ken Shuttleworth Ken Shuttleworth

Why are you holding an annual drawing prize across several categories?

Drawing was what made me want to become an architect and as a student I was known as ‘Ken the Pen’. At Make, conceptual design and communication with clients revolves around drawing. Yet, I have seen that amongst students and many architects, drawing is not valued enough and particularly as a way of exploring ideas. This is why we wanted a prize that would create a platform for drawing.

The Architecture Drawing Prize is an ideal way to celebrate different types of drawing because it’s more than a contest. The prize provides a platform for discourse with the exhibition and events that take place to mark the work of the shortlisted and winning entrants. This is why we were keen to work with Sir John Soane’s Museum and WAF who have been excellent partners in offering a wide programme that supports the prize. The blog and social media activity as well as the calibre of judges have no doubt helped attract real talent to enter from around the world. We have enjoyed seeing how being involved with the prize has helped entrants secure jobs at some of the world’s leading architecture studios.

What would you like to see in this year’s entries?

This year we are excited to have a new category for working detail drawings made possible through our sponsor Hare. I am looking forward to seeing detail drawings that really stand out in terms of how they communicate a specific solution.

The frustrating constraint of the prize is to judge drawings that are works of art and have taken months to complete alongside drawings that more or less fit into the workflow of a project.

Winner of the 2018 hybrid category: City of Beautiful Bodies by Lukas Göbl Source: Lukas Göbl Winner of the 2018 hybrid category: City of Beautiful Bodies by Lukas Göbl

Saying that, the workflow drawings although perhaps not as laboured, can really excel through an innovative use of a medium or a highly original and memorable way of expressing an idea. During judging we are always pleased to see entrants who are looking at drawing afresh and doing unexpected things with the medium. It would be great to see someone create an imaginative drawing narrative for sustainable building.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The prize is a real opportunity for undiscovered talented individuals or collaboratives who can gain recognition by winning; we have already seen short-listing lead to exciting opportunities including being head-hunted.

Are there any other recent architectural drawings you have been impressed by?

I have always been really inspired by Birkin Haward’s architectural drawings and am very happy to see how he has recently approached his painting with equal vigour and skill.