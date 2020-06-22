Competition: Vyzvolennia Square, Mariupol

An open international architectural ideas contest is being held to upgrade Vyzvolennia Square and its surroundings in Mariupol, Ukraine (Deadline: 7 August)

The anonymous single-stage competition invites architects, landscape architects and urban planners to draw up concepts to pedestrianise an historic plaza in the centre of the coastal city which has seen an influx of new residents following the creation of the Donetsk People’s Republic nearby and Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The call for concepts aims to identify practical solutions to transform Vyzvolennia Square into a new high-quality civic space for the city and to convert an existing ‘DASU’ building overlooking the area into a new community centre. Proposals should include new gardening, paving, lighting and street furniture along with mobile market stalls and a monument dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the Zaporozhian Cossacks.

Mariupol city mayor Vadim Boichenko said: ‘Currently Mariupol is a magnet for new opportunities on the map of Ukraine. We are building a remarkable future of the city by the sea. Mariupol is famous for its notable industrial and maritime potential. The city has won fame as Ukraine’s cultural outpost and being a city of changes, large-scale reconstruction, pilot projects and European level festivals. Behind it all lies its rich history, traditions and architecture.

‘This is exactly why our international ideas competition is dedicated to the famous and legendary architect of Mariupol, Viktor Nilsen. It is not an easy task for you to propose a project that will change the face of the historical square of Mariupol. Nowadays it is called Vyzvolennia Square. This is a historical heart of our more than over 240 year’s old city. Earlier the site was a marketplace. Today we want to revive it and at the same time to append new bright colours into its present appearance. Let’s write a new history of Mariupol together and make the city inspirational and outstanding.’

Originally founded as Pavlovsk in 1778, Mariupol is a historic coastal city overlooking the Sea of Azov. It was transformed into a major centre for steel production following the creation of the Soviet Union.

The settlement was occupied by the Nazis during the Second World War during which many of its Jewish and other residents were murdered and deported. The city was also attacked several times during the country’s armed conflict in 2014 and is now the administrative centre of Ukraine’s eastern region.

In January, an open international competition was launched for a new multi-functional cultural centre. The results of the single-stage anonymous competition – which sought ‘original and courageous’ proposals for a new Port of Cultures museum – were announced later last month.

The latest call for concepts, organised by Mariupol City Council, is the inaugural Viktor Nilsen Ideas Competition, named after the city’s former chief architect who designed several local landmarks including a water tower, the radio hub building, the Church of Kostiantyn and Yelena and the present-day House of Nilsen.

Judges will include Boichenko; Vitalii Viazovskyi, head of the Donetsk Regional Organization of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine; Monika Konrad, head of the Municipal Office of Town Planning and Development Strategy in the City of Warsaw; and Stavros Gargaretas of MVRDV.

The competition is free to enter and submissions must be in English. The overall winner, to be announced on 26 September, will receive 150,000 UAH (£4,400) while a second prize of 100,000 UAH (£2,900) and third prize of 50,000 UAH (£1,400) will also be awarded.

Q&A with Olena Kozakova

The competition coordinator discusses their ambitions

Why are your holding an international competition for Vyzvolennia Square and surrounding buildings?

The contest for Vyzvolennia Square’s landscaping and the revitalization of the DASU building and its adjacent territory is the first annual Viktor Nilsen Ideas Competition, which has been established within the wider context of the Mariupol City Urban Development Programme. We are convinced that the competition is the only way to find the best solution for the historical site that has significant potential to become an important public space for the city.

What would you like to see in responses to the brief?



We encourage competitors to submit proposals which use minimal interventions to revive the historical heart of Mariupol which is the focus of the competition and includes part of Mira Avenue, Vyzvolennia Square and the DASU building with its adjacent territory. Undoubtedly, taking into account our global context and the risks and challenges that we all face sustainable issues will need to be considered in any proposals.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is an open international one. It is a unique opportunity for emerging architects, practices and undiscovered talents to make their names. The only one requirement is that teams must include a landscape architect, architect or urban planner. In the event of the winning project being from an international author, the triumphant team will be required to collaborate with a local firm in order to implement their scheme.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Mariupol will provide a wide range of various design opportunities in the future. This is because Mariupol is now a rapidly developing city and is also recognised as Ukraine’s cultural capital with numerous cultural festivals and other international events due take place in the city.