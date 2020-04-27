Competition: Vysočany housing, Prague

The free-to-enter, two-stage competition invites local and international architects to submit ‘impressively distinct’ proposals for a development featuring around 250 residential units along with additional commercial and non-commercial spaces.

The 24,200m² scheme will transform the site of a former meat processing factory on Sokolovská Street in the centre of Vysočany, which is on the eastern outskirts of the Czech capital. Five shortlisted teams will each receive €6,000 to participate in the design phase of the competition.

Contest site: Vysocany housing, Prague Source: Image by Google Earth Contest site: Vysocany housing, Prague

In its brief, Penta Real Estate says that ‘in a difficult time’ it is ‘inviting local and foreign architects and architectural studios to participate in an open, international architectural and urban design competition. The aim of the competition is to find the best solution to complete a residential block in the western part of Prague’s Vysočany district.

‘We aim to create a unique outcome that will be impressively distinct from neighbouring projects, create enhanced surroundings for future residents and add at least 250 apartments to the site. We are confident that our project – defined by its location in a pleasant neighbourhood of Vysočany and with quality access to the city centre – has strong potential to transform this area into an attractive, convenient, and comfortable place to live.’

Vysočany is a post-industrial suburb in East Prague which has become a popular residential area in recent decades. Penta Real Estate is one of the largest independent developers in Czech and Slovakia, and has worked on previous schemes by Serie Architects and Fuksas.

Vysočany, Prague Vysočany, Prague

Ten years ago, Zaha Hadid Architects won an international competition held by the developer for a high-rise ‘Sky Park’ development in Bratislava.

The latest competition focuses on the northern half of a large urban block formerly occupied by a meat processing factory and already partially cleared for redevelopment.

Initial applications must include a portfolio, details of relevant previous experience, references and a sketch concept. Five shortlisted teams will receive €6,000 each to participate in the design phase of the competition.

Judges will include Peter Vodrážka of the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava and Pascal Cornips of Dutch practice Benthem Crouwel Architects. An overall winner will be announced on 21 July.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 10am local time (CET) on 11 May Contact details Penta Real Estate

Florentinum

Na Florenci 2116/15

110 00 Prague Tel: +420 225 101 110

Email: View the competition website for more information

Q&A with David Musil

The residential and hospitality business director at Penta Real Estate discusses his ambitions for the contest

David Musil David Musil

Why are your holding an international competition for a new mixed-use development in Prague’s Vysočany suburb?

Architectural competitions are a proven way to find the optimal concept for a given plot and location. It gives us the opportunity to choose the best design and partner for a project. Last year we organized open international competition in another part of Prague called ‘railway station Žižkov’. Thanks to that contest we discovered many interesting architectural studios and innovative ways of thinking. In the end we selected some new studios which we will be very satisfied to collaborate with in future stages of the project. As it is quite time consuming to organize a large international competition, we may invite some participating architects for smaller closed competitions in the future. Over the years we have already organised several of these.

Contest site: Vysocany housing, Prague Contest site: Vysocany housing, Prague

What is your vision for the new urban block development?

Given the current extraordinary circumstances around Covid-19 we can see that many people will be having to stay at home and work there. We want to offer quality residential living where residents will be happy to live and spend their time. Two years ago restrictive sunlight regulations were cancelled in Prague. Thanks to this change we are again able to build block buildings in Prague which are traditionally typical for many parts of the city.

The competition site is located in an established area of the centre of Prague. This means that the design should fit appropriately with its surroundings and take into account the heights of neighbouring houses etc. We see this as a challenge for architects to deal with the site’s surroundings. We like simple and quality solutions that work properly. Sustainable design in the architecture is essential and it is the way which we approach our work.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

Our goal is to find an enlightened architect with an interesting design that we will develop together in mutual co-operation. The competition is open to all studios and small unknown studios could also win. For example, one small practice we work with is the Czech studio Chybik+Kristof. A couple years ago we started to collaborate with them on a residential project. They were young and tenacious and recently they won a Design Vanguard Award.

There is no requirement for foreign studios to cooperate with Czech partners in this competition. In the case of further cooperation on this project with international teams, we will assign a local Czech designer for the next phases.

Národní Street by Czech architect Stanislav Fiala Source: Image by Vitvit Národní Street by Czech architect Stanislav Fiala

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We believe cities should be thickened in the centre and this will involve the rehabilitation of brownfields and the conversion of old buildings, of which there are still enough in Prague.

Are there any other similar urban block rehabilitation projects you have been impressed by?

There are some good projects in Prague. Stanislav Fiala completed a polyfunctional building (pictured) in Národní Street in central Prague in 2017 and Swiss studio EM2N completed a project inspired by Czech cubism in the Karlín district in 2012.