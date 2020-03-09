Competition: UrbanactionsHK

An open international student contest is being held to rethink a series of ‘poorly managed and designed’ public spaces across Hong Kong (Deadline: 24 March)

Open to undergraduate students of architecture, landscape, urban planning and design – the free-to-enter anonymous competition seeks proposals to transform three underused pocket parks into new ‘high quality and vibrant public spaces’ intended to boost sociability and a sense of place among residents.

The UrbanactionsHK call for ideas – organised by the School of Architecture at the Chinese University of Hong Kong – is part of a three-year research programme aimed at exploring the changing nature of public and private zones within the historic coastal city which has a poor track record in providing quality urban realm for its inhabitants.

Contest site: The Kau U Fong Children's Playground

According to the brief: ‘Hong Kong has been defined as an “IntenCity”, a word that expresses a combination of different urban qualities. However, in this complex urban structure, most of the public spaces, especially those in old urban areas, are poorly managed and designed. These spaces, created by adopting a rigid, top-down approach and general solutions to a variety of sites and different urban conditions, are not attractive and do not facilitate social interaction and community activities.

‘In recent years, the citizens of Hong Kong have started to become more aware of the importance of the public open spaces in the city. This international competition challenges undergraduate students of schools of architecture, landscape, urban planning and design to propose alternative and innovative design schemes to revitalise four public open spaces in the Central district of Hong Kong. In cities today, public space development projects require a flexible approach; no single strategy can address the specific needs of every community or the unique conditions of each public space.’

Hong Kong was founded as a British colony in 1841 and is one of the most densely populated places on earth. Since 1997 it has been a special administrative region of China and for the past year the settlement has been the focus of major protests against changes to extradition laws which have seen legislative buildings and universities occupied.

Recent studies have suggested that Hong Kong citizens have very poor access to outdoor public space which currently measures around two square metres by person. Strict rules and prohibitions also limit users’ autonomy within the city’s few parks and ‘sitting out areas’.

UrbanactionsHK invites students to draw up concepts to transform three pocket parks which currently fall short of local expectations: the Wa On Lane Sitting-out Area, the Kau U Fong Children’s Playground, the Cochrane Street Sitting-out Area, and the Lok Hing Lane temporary Sitting-out Area.

Contest site: The Wa On Lane Sitting-out Area

The competition language is English and submissions must include a single A1-size board featuring plans, sections, and perspectives along with a 400-word project description.

Entries will be judged on their innovation and functionality; creative response to the existing site; ability to deliver new design to the surrounding neighbourhood; and capacity to reactivate the sociability of the space.

The jury will include Inge Goudsmith, associate architect at OMA*AMO Asia; Casey Wang, founder of the multidisciplinary design practice, BLEND; William Sin, founder of the Hong Kong Public Space Initiative; and Joel Chan, president of Hong Kong Institute of Urban Design.

A first prize worth USD $800 and runner up prize of USD $200 will be awarded for each site. The winners, to be announced on 15 May, will also be exhibited at the School of Architecture of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and at the Hong Kong Institute of Urban Design.

Q&A with Francesco Rossini

The assistant professor at the School of Architecture, The Chinese University of Hong Kong discusses his ambitions for the competition

Francesco Rossini

Why are your holding a competition to rethink important public spaces in Hong Kong?

The competition is part of the educational plan related to my research grant which is focused on the study of public open space in core urban areas of Hong Kong. The aim of UrbanactionsHK is to encourage a debate on the condition of these spaces which for various morphological, historical and institutional reasons, have never been a key component of the city’s urban structure.

In Hong Kong the open spaces in old urban areas tend to be small, fragmented and sometimes hidden. My academic research shows that most of these open spaces are outdated, with a set of homogenous and standard design solutions applied to vastly different urban contexts. Most of them have led to situations of rigid spatial organisation with a static layout which neither encourages flexible usage nor promotes a diverse and vibrant urban environment.

Contest sites: UrbanactionsHK

What would you like to see in responses to the contest brief?

What’s the role of public spaces in the contemporary city? How to create an inclusive and vibrant space where the community can be fully represented? How can urban design encourage social interactions between different users? How to upgrade existing public spaces by using an integrated and comprehensive people-centred approach? These are for example some of the critical questions that the participants have to address in this competition. Design and spatial qualities are crucial, but maybe not sufficient to deliver a meaningful public space.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The UrbanactionsHK competition targets undergraduate students of schools of architecture, landscape, urban planning and design. I believe that engaging young students on this topic will raise awareness of future generations of professionals on the significance that public spaces have in the urban structure. I am receiving applications from many countries, and it would be interesting to see how different cultural approaches can rethink the role of these public spaces in Hong Kong.

Contest site: The Wa On Lane Sitting-out Area

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

In recent years, a sort of global urban activism promoted by citizens, non-profits and community associations has emerged to fill the gaps of formal planning processes, providing effective yet low-cost ‘tactical’ solutions that often have a positive impact on the urban environment. I believe that these bottom-up actions are giving new tools to the open-up the possibility for citizens to participate in the transformation of their urban environment. This generates an opportunity for civic engagement and the creation of healthier, more social and sustainable communities.

An important part of my work, as academic and architect, has been a focus on the realisation of different placemaking projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and more recently in Manila. In this global metropolis of southeast Asia, I had the possibility to experiment with the critical role that architecture and urban design could play in addressing the challenges presented by urban informality.

Contest site: The Kau U Fong Children's Playground

Are there any other recent similar public space you have been impressed by?

I am living in New York now, and as a new citizen, I am like a sponge. This city is full of iconic places and what impresses me is the symbiotic relationship of the public realm and private activities. The dichotomy between private and public space has always been a topic of central importance for the understanding of urbanity and the development of cities. However, this distinction could exclude a wide range of hybrid conditions including public spaces that are used for private activities and private spaces that allow for collective use.

Nowadays social interaction and people encounters are occurring in new types of spaces; in many Asian cities, for example, commercial malls are replacing the role of public spaces becoming a popular spot for meeting up with friends and family.