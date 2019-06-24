Competition: University of Portsmouth New Academic Building, UK

The RIBA has launched a contest to design a £60 million landmark building at the University of Portsmouth (Deadline: 4 July)

The winning multidisciplinary team will deliver a new 20,000m2 combined departmental complex featuring new premises for the university’s Faculty of Business and Law and Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences along with a public ‘destination dining experience’ and administrative facilities.

The New Academic Building project, planned to complete in 2023, will create a gateway structure on a large undeveloped plot (pictured) on Anglesea Road next to Portsmouth’s Grade II-listed Victoria Park, which is part of a local conservation area.

Contest site in Portsmouth Source: Image by Lewis Clarke Contest site in Portsmouth

In its brief, the university says: ‘The New Academic Building is intended to serve as a northern gateway to the University’s city centre campus and will bring together the Faculty of Business and Law with the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in one building.

‘As well as providing accommodation for academic research and teaching and learning, it is anticipated that the New Academic Building will also provide student support services, general administrative space and potentially a destination dining experience that would be open to members of the general public.’

Portsmouth university was founded in 1908, expanded rapidly during the latter half of the 20th century and now has 25,000 students and 2,500 staff. Its annual income is around £200 million.

Portsmouth, UK Source: Image by Asillylittleman Portsmouth, UK

In 2017, Architecture PLB drew up a £400 million masterplan to transform the university over the following 15-20 years. The New Academic Building is a key part of the masterplan and aims to create a new gateway to the city centre campus from the north.

Architecture PLB won planning permission for a 33-storey student accommodation tower on the plot – previously home to a Victorian baths – in 2011 but the scheme was shelved the following year.

The new building – expected to be BREEAM Outstanding – will feature an auditorium, two lecture theatres, several classrooms, 50 tutorial rooms, two IT labs, and a 500-capacity restaurant.

First-round judges will include Fiona Bell director of estates and campus at the University of Portsmouth and Cindy Walters, director of Walters & Cohen Architects, who will be acting as RIBA architect adviser.

Five teams will be invited to draw up conceptual proposals during the latest competition’s second stage. A £20,000 honorarium will be awarded to all finalists submitting tenders. Around £7 million has been set aside for professional fees on the project

Q&A with Bernie Topham

The chief operating officer and deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Portsmouth discusses his ambitions for the competition

Bernie Topham Bernie Topham

Why are your holding an international contest for a New Academic Building at the University of Portsmouth?

The University of Portsmouth is ambitious for a new building that will inspire and excite students, staff and the wider community, and become a symbol of pride for the University and the people and City of Portsmouth. The competition will be managed by the RIBA and is expected to draw entries from architects around the world.

We expect a competition managed by RIBA to attract high quality design responses and send a clear signal to contestants that we have a commitment to design excellence, fairness and impartiality. A RIBA competition is justified by the technical nature of the university’s requirements, the desire to consider innovative solutions and to allow appropriate engagement with participants during the development of design proposals in response to the university’s evolving brief.

Victoria Park, Portsmouth Source: Image by Peter Trimming Victoria Park, Portsmouth

What is your vision for the New Academic Building?

The university’s objectives for the New Academic Building are:

● For a design of exceptional quality and architectural distinction.

● To provide a world-class student experience with access to state of the art learning facilities and support functions.

● To be a space that fosters collaboration and creativity.

● To be a space that is designed to accommodate a diverse and changing group of users.

● To be an inspiring place in which to work.

● To be a space with great places to relax, eat and socialise.

● To be a space for conferences and University events.

● To provide an environment that delights staff and students and enhances feelings of wellbeing.

● At the same time as promoting great design, the building needs to be fully functional and to provide efficient and effective operation

The New Academic Building is intended to serve as a northern gateway to the university’s city centre campus and will bring together the Faculty of Business and Law with parts of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences into the building.

As well as providing accommodation for academic research, learning and teaching, it is anticipated that the New Academic Building will also provide student support services, general administrative space and potentially, open spaces, and a destination dining experience that would be open the public.

The site for the proposed New Academic Building is located within the city’s Guildhall and Victoria Park Conservation Area, lies within a Grade II registered park and the setting of a number of important listed buildings.

Careful consideration will need to be given to how the development enhances the unique character of the conservation area, whilst meeting the university’s aspirations for the proposed New Academic Building.

The University of Portsmouth is already building an indoor sports facility, which is intended to be the first BREEAM outstanding indoor sports building in the UK. Its seeking to achieve a similar accreditation for the New Academic Building, together with a Display Energy Certificate “A” rating for energy efficiency. There will be a requirement for sustainable construction, low carbon design and sustainable flexible use throughout the life of the building.

Portsmouth, UK Source: Image by Steff Portsmouth, UK

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We expect the best architects from around the world to submit for the university’s new academic building. We have no specific views about the type of architectural practice that should apply. However, what will be important is their understanding of the brief and their experience of designing high quality and deliverable buildings, which are relevant to inspiring first class educational experience.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The university has developed a comprehensive estate masterplan, which will be carried out over a number of years. Work has started on the construction of the University of Portsmouth’s new sustainable indoor sports facility. The facility will be available for student, staff and community use and is intended to be completed in Spring 2021.

The £53 million facility forms part of the first major phase of the university’s estate masterplan, which aims to reshape its city centre campus. Facilities include an eight court sports hall, eight lane 25m swimming pool, fitness suite, multipurpose studios, squash courts, climbing wall, a ski simulator and teaching space.

The building design also aims to set new standards for sustainability and to be one of the UK’s greenest indoor sports facilities.

Are there any other recent gateway university building projects you have been impressed by?

We have scoured the world for inspiration when considering our aspirations for the new build, which show we are not isolationist without singling out any particular projects and thus potentially influencing potential design teams.





Cardiff University maths and computing building case study: Q&A with Pierre Wassenaar and Lucy Tilley

The director of Stride Treglown and associate principal at Adjaye Associates discuss lessons learned designing a new faculty for Cardiff University in Wales

Adjaye Associates’ and Stride Treglown’s designs for a 10,000m² maths and computing building at Cardiff University Adjaye Associates’ and Stride Treglown’s designs for a 10,000m² maths and computing building at Cardiff University

How did your project create a landmark new integrated facility for Cardiff University?

Through research, conversation and collaboration – we worked hard to understand and encapsulate the aspiration of Cardiff University. Inspired by their determination to bring the two disciplines together to engage, stimulate and create a spirit of community between the two faculties – our thinking revolved around interaction, shared use of teaching and creating gathering spaces.

The layering of the building – in terms of vertical transitions from public through to invited and private spaces – became important, and this tied in with the detailed spatial brief which we developed over six months with representatives from both schools.

We felt very strongly about the idea of fostering an environment that encourages the spontaneity of thinking and creativity, the places where people stand and talk and share ideas is not limited to meeting rooms or prescribed spaces. Staircases, corridors, reception areas - these opportunities have all been explored and work towards really merging the two faculties.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The concept, patterns and form are inspired by the beauty and complexity of mathematical and cubical formulas, incorporating this visual stimuli in the building skin and floor plan. A series of seemingly random but carefully calculated apertures, activate the ground level and central core and this transparency establishes an intriguing dialogue between inside and outside.

Adjaye Associates’ and Stride Treglown’s designs for a 10,000m² maths and computing building at Cardiff University Adjaye Associates’ and Stride Treglown’s designs for a 10,000m² maths and computing building at Cardiff University

We spent a lot of time with the client representatives, understanding what the building was trying to achieve. Essentially the project needed to embody a fairly radical de-siloisation for both schools, and we realised this had profound implications for how the building would be structured – resulting in a culture of sharing assets, no implied spatial hierarchies and a lot of ‘commons’ space. We used a series of workshops to explore these issues with the client steering group.

What advice would you have to contest participants on designing a new gateway building for the University of Portsmouth?

A good team know to listen to one another and help interpret each other’s ideas and are open to that process – in fact they encourage it

University of Nottingham Gateway Building case study: Q&A with David Patterson

The partner at Make discusses lessons learned creating a new Gateway Building for the University of Nottingham

How did your project create a landmark new landmark facility for the University of Nottingham?

At the time of its completion in May 2011, the Gateway Building was the largest single straw-bale building in the UK. It formed a new gateway to the university’s agricultural campus in Sutton Bonington, which is focused on veterinary, bioscience and earth sciences and set the scene for our new campus-wide masterplan.

Built using pioneering straw-bale construction techniques, the building is an exemplar of how sustainable building technologies can be used to create high spec, modern academic facilities. It is flexible with adaptable flat-floor teaching spaces and has been designed so that it can be easily re-configured or extended in the future.

University of Nottingham Gateway Building by Make Source: Image by M Hamilton Knight University of Nottingham Gateway Building by Make

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The completed 3,100 sq m Gateway Building, is four-storeys high. The straw was used to fill 80 timber framed panels applied as an external cladding system, that covered all four floors of the building in one prefabricated piece. This quick and cost-effective system is a third of the cost of a typical high-end unitised curtain walling system.

The facade is finished in render and separated by exposed timber fins. A modern glazing system is arranged in between the timber elements, creating a rhythm from the contrasting qualities of the facade system. As the straw is hidden from sight we included a few ‘truth’ windows to reveal it internally.

University of Nottingham Gateway Building by Make University of Nottingham Gateway Building by Make

What advice would you have to contest participants on designing a new gateway building for the University of Portsmouth?

Our recently completed masterplan set out an overarching vision to provide coherence to the campus, create a strategy for expansion and enhance the campus’ reputation as a leading centre for plant and animal sciences. This helped greatly with the design for the building as we were able to tie the design principles back into that vision.

The Gateway Building aids orientation and provides a sense of arrival. We were told it was the it was the sustainable straw that sold it to the pro-vice-chancellor: it’s use is entirely appropriate for a building dedicated to plant science, including bio-energy and it fits the ethos of the campus.

It was not the aesthetic that won it for us but the use of the straw harvested on the campus as a sustainable material.