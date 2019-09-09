Competition: University of Louisiana Learning Lab

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is holding an open international contest for a landmark new laboratory school (Deadline: 15 September)

Open to teams featuring at least one architect, the competitions seeks ‘strategic and dramatic’ proposals for a new learning hub which could encourage ‘creativity and curiosity’ and also provide a new template for similar facilities in other universities.

Five first-round winners will receive $1,000 each. Three to five teams will then be invited to proceed to the second stage and receive a $12,000 honorarium to develop their proposals. The winner will enter into an agreement to deliver the UL Learning Lab on the university’s 59ha main campus by autumn 2022.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Source: Image by Google Earth University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The brief states: ‘The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Learning Lab is looking for design concepts that support the core mission: leading education for all of Louisiana. The Learning Lab is a space which advocates for curiosity, creativity, connectivity, and collaboration among students, teachers, administrators, and the community.

‘Submissions are encouraged to break away from traditional educational architecture formulas and think creatively about how the Learning Lab can become an inviting, exciting, and inspiring environment for learning. We hope to receive design submissions incorporating strategic, dramatic design ideas that will follow the school’s aspirations of designing and testing innovative pedagogy and curricula that can be replicated in other community schools.’

Dupre Library, University of Louisiana Source: Image by Billy Hathorn Dupre Library, University of Louisiana

Founded in 1898, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette focuses on computer science, engineering and architecture and has almost 20,000 students. It is the largest university within the southern state and landmark buildings on the campus include the Edith Garland Dupré Library (pictured).

The latest competition will select a team to deliver a new experimental learning laboratory on its main campus in the centre of Lafayette. The exact location of the new building has yet to be confirmed.

First round applications must ‘describe and present’ three separate learning spaces using text, renderings and storyboards. Five winners will each receive equal prizes of $1,000. During the second phase teams must team up with a local firm and complete a request for quotation (RfQ).

Between three and five teams will then each receive $12,000 to draw up proposals by 15 November.

How to apply Deadline The first-round registration deadline is 15 September and submissions must be completed by 1 October Contact details Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with W Geoff Gjertson

The competition advisor discusses his ambitions

W Geoff Gjertson W Geoff Gjertson

Why are your holding an international contest for a new laboratory school at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette?

Building on the long history of architectural competitions generating multiple creative solutions, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette elected to conduct the contest ‘REDEFINING LEARNING SPACES’. In addition, the idea of two stages of the competition allows non-architects to participate in idea generation and conceptual design in stage one which will build excitement for the project. Stage Two will incorporate these ideas and bring in professional teams of architects with educational experience.

What is your vision for the new building?

The organizers have no preconceptions for the design. The selected winner will be innovative, welcoming, encouraging, and supportive of the ideals of the UL Learning Lab. The site will allow for the first phase of two classes for each of the grades K-8 and the second phase for a high school. The building is expected to be LEED Platinum certified.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

Stage one will invite anyone paired with a licensed architect (any jurisdiction) to submit ideas and in stage two, contestants will be selected through a RFQ process in which firms paired with local architects will be interviewed and evaluated according to their qualifications and school experience.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

There are no current plans for additional architectural competitions.