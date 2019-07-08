Competition: University of Ljubljana faculties

The University of Ljubljana has launched a pair of international contests for two new faculties (Deadline: 25 September and 9 October)

The two-stage competitions will select a design team for a new Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and a Faculty of Pharmacy for Slovenia’s oldest and largest university. Proposals for the land surrounding each structure will also be required.

Both faculties will be constructed within the university’s Brdo campus in the west of Ljubljana at the northern foot of Rožnik Hill. The Faculty of Mechanical Engineering will be constructed on a 1.57ha site while the Faculty of Pharmacy is planned for a 1.38ha plot.

Brdo, Ljubljana Source: Image by Google Earth Brdo, Ljubljana

In its brief, the university says the faculties ‘intend to complete the construction in the area of the new Brdo campus, where the Biotechnical Faculty, the Faculty of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and the Faculty of Computer and Information Science are already located.

‘The new faculty building should provide pedagogues and students with quality working conditions for study and research, cutting-edge, modern and technically faultless laboratory and other related facilities, and, in general, a stimulating university environment.’

The university was founded as a Jesuit college in the 17th century, and now has more than 40,000 students.

The call for applications comes seven months after the Slovenian government launched a contest to design a €19.7 million Science Centre in Ljubljana. which was won by local practice Dekleva Gregorič Arhitekti.

Each University of Ljubljana competition has a €20,000 top prize, a second prize of €16,000, third prize of €12,000, three prizes of €6,000 and six awards worth €1,000.



The applications deadline for the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering is 4pm local time on 9 October and the Faculty of Pharmacy is 4pm local time on 25 September

University of Ljubljana

Email: View the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Faculty of Pharmacy contract notices for more information

Q&A with Irena Mlinarič-Raščan and Mitjan Kalin

The dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering discuss their ambitions for the competitions

Irena Mlinarič-Raščan and Mitjan Kalin Irena Mlinarič-Raščan and Mitjan Kalin

Why are your holding international contests for a new mechanical engineering and pharmacy faculty at the University of Ljubljana?

Architectural competitions often prove to be the best way of gaining functional, technically competent and visually appealing architectural solutions. It gives the client the opportunity to choose the best project among many and for each competitor to address the given task in a different way. The display of possible solutions helps the client to clarify the advantages and disadvantages of different concepts, making it possible for them to choose (with the help of highly professional jury) the project that serves their needs best. For all these reasons, architectural competitions are part of Public Procurement Act in Slovenia, which applies for all bigger public investments.

What is your vision for the new buildings?

The subject of the competition is the architectural design of the building for the Faculty of Pharmacy (UL FFA) and the building for the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering (UL FS). These are actually two separate architectural competitions, where the exact placement of the buildings has been determined through a previous urban masterplanning competition. The competitors can take part in the competition for one or both of the buildings. The area under consideration is located in the western part of the city of Ljubljana, at the northern foot of Rožnik Hill, within the framework area of the University Centre Brdo. The wider competition area of the external arrangement is about 4.67 ha, the specific competition area of the Faculty for Pharmacy is 1.38 ha and the specific competition area of the Faculty for Mechanical Engineering is 1.57 ha.

Both new faculties should provide teachers and students with quality working conditions for study and research; cutting edge, modern and technically faultless laboratory and other related facilities; and in general a stimulating university environment. Detailed requirements are described in the competition brief, which is also translated in English. An additional visit to both existing faculties will be held on Wednesday, 10th July 2019 at 11.00am at Faculty of Pharmacy, Aškerčeva cesta 7 and at 13.00pm at Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Aškerčeva cesta 6 (both 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia).

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

It is an open call for all who meet the conditions for participation. They are listed in the competition rules. The conditions among others require: the author named as project leader should be listed in Slovenian ZAPS register of architects or should be a fully licensed and authorised architect in one of the countries of EU, EEA or the Swiss Confederation (European Parliament and Council Directive 2005/36/EC on the recognition of professional qualifications); the competition tender documentation must be made in Slovene language.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Organising and executing these two faculties is a big undertaking so our whole focus is currently on this task.