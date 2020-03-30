Competition: Unique Airbnb Fund

The competition will select 10 teams to design, deliver and host a ‘one-of-a kind and totally unique’ structure to provide overnight accommodation for customers using the online platform, which was founded 11 years ago and has an annual revenue of around $2.6 billion (£2 billion).

Applications to the Unique Airbnb Fund will be judged by Airbnb ‘superhost’ Kristie Wolfe, the actor and singer Billy Porter, and the Netherlands-based practice MVRDV. Participants must either own the land for their stand-alone proposal, have an existing AirBnb property requiring renovation, or have a refurbishment concept which could bring a new letting space on to the digital marketplace.

The iconic Futuro was a prefabricated dwelling designed by Matti Suuronen during the 1960s Source: Image by JP Kärnä The iconic Futuro was a prefabricated dwelling designed by Matti Suuronen during the 1960s

In its brief, Airbnb says it has ‘established a fund dedicated to making the creative, unusual and unique home-sharing space/listing ideas of aspiring Airbnb hosts and design enthusiasts a reality. The aim of this contest is to identify, through an application and judging process, 10 people who will each receive a grant of up to $100,000.

‘The sole purpose of the prize is to enable each winner to carry out their plans of creating a unique space in their home or on their property, with the intention that upon completion, guests will have the opportunity to experience the space by booking it on Airbnb. Payments of the prize will be made to winners in three phases of approximately $33,333 upon their individual completion of thematic, design and construction milestones, with a total payment of $100,000 to be awarded to winners who complete all thematic, design and construction milestones.’

Concepts must be ‘one-of-a kind’ and should deploy a surprising shape or style and harness environmentally conscious and sustainable elements. Proposals may be inspired by every day and recognisable objects and could feature an interior which reflects the exterior appearance.

The winning teams, to be announced on 15 May, will receive a first phase payment of USD $33,334 (£25,800) by 15 June to complete their thematic development. The next payment of USD $33,333 will be made by 15 August once participants demonstrate the completion of their ‘exterior and interior blueprint and/or structural design.’

Barton Willmore created the Little Dragon glamping cabin for a competition run by the Welsh government in 2017 Barton Willmore created the Little Dragon glamping cabin for a competition run by the Welsh government in 2017

A final payment of USD $33,333 will be transferred once the winning teams provide ‘receipts, video, photos and explanation’ demonstrating the project’s exterior and interior completion. This sum will be paid by 15 October.

Applications must be in English and applicants must be aged 18 over and resident of Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada excluding the Province of Quebec, Chile, mainland China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK or US.

Submissions will be judged 25 per cent on creativity, 25 per cent on feasibility, 25 per cent on sustainability – including the ‘incorporation of environmentally sustainable attributes and consideration of offsetting environmental concerns’ – and 25 per cent on social good.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 15 April Contact details Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Ben Allen

The architect and principal at Studio Ben Allen discusses lessons learned creating a new garden folly for a house in Putney, southwest London

How did your project create a unique cabin for a range of activities in a garden in London?

The initial brief for a homeworking space was discussed with the client and expanded to cover as wide a range of activities as possible. It is intended to relieve the congestion of the urban home, in this case a relatively space confined garden flat, and provide a space for family members to work, play, read, listen to music, watch films, hang out with friends, sleep or to enjoy a moment of peace and quiet. Central to this was the idea of refuge and privacy away from the often hectic and noisy nature of family living and urban life.

A Room in the Garden, London by Studio Ben Allen Source: Image by Ben Tynegate A Room in the Garden, London by Studio Ben Allen

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

We have striven to make A Room in the Garden, above all, a work of architecture. Architecturally it is designed to exude the playfulness of a folly, the patterned green cladding is intended to partially and surreally camouflage the building in its natural surroundings. The interior is designed to adapt with the seasons: providing a sense of tactile warmth during the winter months, the large double doors enabling it to be opened to the garden in summer.

A Room in the Garden, London by Studio Ben Allen Source: Image by Ben Tynegate A Room in the Garden, London by Studio Ben Allen

It is designed as both product and building, intended to be simple enough for self-build assembly and reassembly, coming as a flat pack kit of parts, fully digitally fabricated on a flatbed CNC machine. This was chosen as it is both affordable and also a readily accessible technology. The design of the structure pushes this technology to its limits, all elements are cut and notched to interlock. We belief that the act of building should be as healthy as the act of using the structures we design therefore this small building has ultra-low VOC emission both in assembly and use. It also embraces the principals of circular design in that it can be fully demounted and re-erected, and all parts can, if necessary be disassembled and fully recycled.

What advice would you have to contest participants on designing a ‘one of a kind’ space for Airbnb?



Small buildings are the ideal testbed for big ideas. They can be the perfect vehicles for testing and researching new ideas and approaches to architecture and building or fabrication. We passionately believe that architecture should be a synthesis of a conceptualised approach to aesthetics and form and the practical art of making and it is what we sought to achieve in our A Room in the Garden project. In addition, we believe that architecture must continue to learn: in this project our client enthusiastically gave us the freedom to use this project as a research vehicle for number of significant avenues of investigation. In each of these areas we attempted to push the boundaries and innovate, creating something functional and visually engaging on a very modest budget.