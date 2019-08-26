Competition: Twin Dwellings of Singular Interest

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society has launched an open ideas contest to re-imagine a pair of domestic concepts drawn up by the architect in 1900 (Deadline: 9 September)

Open to students and professionals in two separate categories, the competition seeks 21st-century re-interpretations of Mackintosh’s hypothetical and unbuilt ‘Artist’s Town House and Studio’ and ‘Artist’s House and Studio in the Country’.

The Twin Dwellings of Singular Interest contest invites participants to draw up proposals for a 80m house on an urban site overlooking Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow and another on one of any four sites at Knapps Loch in rural Kilmacolm. Concepts should include two bedrooms, a living area, kitchen, dining area and studio with space for two artists.

According to the brief: ‘Given that the “Artist’s Town House and Studio” and its sister proposal “Artists House and Studio in the Country” were envisaged by Mackintosh just months prior to his marriage to Margaret Macdonald, they can be seen as a personal manifesto by the architect, imagining life with his muse. Indeed, when they were published in 1902, Hermann Muthesius remarked that the schemes ‘refer to the home desired by theartist couple, and thus have a singular interest’.

‘This competition will be an opportunity for participants to explore and evolve their own ‘manifestos’ of their architectural convictions, in a manner similar to that of Charles Rennie Mackintosh. Based on two hypothetical ‘ideal’ houses for artists, envisaged by Mackintosh c1900, the competition will invite participants to contribute designs for a contemporary pair of houses that explore variations on a theme.’

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society was founded in 1973 to promote the legacy of the famous Scottish architect and today has more than 1,000 members. The latest competition is part of the society’s programme of celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of Mackintosh’s birth.

Last year the Glasgow Institute of Architects held a separate contest – won by Mackintosh School of Architecture graduate Alistair Reid – for a temporary cardboard structure to be erected inside the billiard room at Mackintosh at the Willow to mark the same anniversary.

The latest competition aims to generate a range of contemporary housing solutions inspired by the architects early hypothetical works. All entries will feature in an exhibition at Mackintosh Queen’s Cross.

The overall winners of the student and professional categories will receive a £900 top prize. Second and third prizes worth £450 and £150 will also be awarded in each category.

Q&A with Ruairidh C Moir

The council member of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society discusses his ambitions for the competition

Ruairidh C Moir Source: Image by Alexander James Ruairidh C Moir

Why are you holding a contest to re-imagine two residential Mackintosh concepts from around 100 years ago?

The competition is being run to allow students and practitioners to contribute ideas towards a brief that, for Mackintosh, proved to be a pivotal catalyst in his architectural development. It could be said that without the Town and Country house for an Artist Couple, that Windyhill and The Hill House as we know them wouldn’t have materialised.

Mackintosh himself contributed to and benefitted from competitions in the past. He was mentioned in the contest for ‘House for an Art Lover’ (later built), submitted designs for Liverpool Cathedral among others, he won the competition for the Glasgow School of Art and of course he was an early recipient of the Alexander Thomson Travelling Scholarship.

What is your vision for the new contemporary residential solutions?

Competitors will clearly see that the ‘town’ and ‘country’ sites are diametrically opposed which requires participants to make a response to a similar brief to varying context. In the case of the ‘country’ sites, competitors will also have to select a site which will be of interest challenge – it is akin to selecting a spot for a picnic. The site selection as well reaction to that context will be of interest to the jury.

The competition seeks to promote thoughtful responses to how a couple of artists might want to live in the 21st century. In a way, the participants could think of themselves within these dwellings also. Mackintosh undoubtedly had his forthcoming marriage to Margaret Macdonald in mind when setting out their ‘ideal’ home.

Therefore the jury will be interested in reviewing designs that possess the qualities, convictions and some might say, bravery, that Mackintosh took to his own ideas.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We hope to see contributions and thoughts from around the world and due to the anonymous nature of the submissions we are hopeful this will encourage many to come forward and view this as a potential showcase for their work and ideas. Furthermore, we hope that by offering membership of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society for a year to all entrants, tickets to the symposium lecture later this year will encourage as many participants as possible to get involved.

Alongside the context, several well-known architects and studios are being invited to contribute their ideas on the ‘Twin Dwellings’. The exhibition means that all contributors will be exhibited alongside some of the best known talents of today.

Drawing for Windy Hill by Charles Rennie Mackintosh Drawing for Windy Hill by Charles Rennie Mackintosh

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society is interested in running multiple competitions to encourage dialogue and further study in Mackintosh’s ideas, work and legacy. These will be announced in future years and may include multiple art disciplines.

Are there any other recent thematic residential projects you have been impressed by?

Twin Dwellings of Singular Interest has been developed without specifically looking at other competition examples specifically. The competition brief has been kept deliberately ‘prescription-lite’ to try and allow unbridled freedom to competitors, whilst allowing the jury the ability to compare approaches between competitors due to the submission criteria. We hope this will throw up a healthy amount of variety among submitted approaches.