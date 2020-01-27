Competition: Turku Castle masterplan, Finland

The City of Turku in Finland has launched an open international contest to rethink the area surrounding its historic 740-year-old castle (Deadline: 21 April)

The call for concepts – supported by the Finnish Association of Architects and the Finnish Association of Landscape Architects – seeks a phased vision to redevelop the historic waterfront area known as Linnanniemi which surrounds the 13th-century landmark.

The project will deliver a mix of new commercial and tourism uses and public spaces – including a new Museum of History and the Future – on the cape on the West Bank of the Aura River Delta, which will be freed up for development following the reorganisation of existing ferry terminals in 2025. A €220,000 prize fund will be shared between the top entries.

Contest site: Turku Castle masterplan, Finland Contest site: Turku Castle masterplan, Finland

City mayor Minna Arve said: ‘We are holding an international planning competition for the area comprising Turku Castle, its surroundings and the western bank of the mouth of the Aura River in order to find a comprehensive overall idea as well as versatile and open-minded development options for this historically and culturally important area.

‘The Linnanniemi of the future will be a hub of year-round urban culture, where you can simultaneously experience history, the sea and the most beautiful archipelago in the world. People are attracted there not only by the castle but also the wide range of services, the outdoor recreation areas extending to the shore, the various maritime functions and the future Museum of History and the Future.’

Turku is the oldest city in Finland and was the country’s principal settlement until Helsinki was made the capital in 1812. Turku Castle occupies a key waterfront site overlooking the entrance by river to the city and is surrounded by several ferry terminals and other port buildings.

The competition seeks ‘sustainable, high-quality and versatile’ proposals to transform the large Linnanniemi area into a landmark new gateway for the historic city. Schemes will be expected to integrate the sea, the surrounding archipelago, and the city’s maritime heritage.

Concepts will be judged on response to the brief; quality of cityscape, scenery and architecture; respect for the historical value of the castle; innovation; diversity of functions; overall vision; technical and economic feasibility, and attention to sustainability.

Judges will include city mayor Minna Arve, city architect Nella Karhulahti, and the managing director of the Port of Turku Erik Söderholm. The overall winner, to be announced in June, will receive an €80,000 prize while a second prize of €60,000 and third prize of €40,000 will also be awarded along with two additional prizes worth €20,000 each. Submissions may be in Finnish or English.

Q&A with Timo Hintsanen

The director of urban planning at the City of Turku discusses his ambitions for the competition

Timo Hintsanen Timo Hintsanen

Why are your holding an international contest for the Linnanniemi area surrounding Turku Castle?

The competition area is open to urban redevelopment in a unique position in which the competition’s organizer, the city of Turku, does not have a strong view of the area’s future in terms of land use planning. Thus, an international contest is being organized in order to find a comprehensive overall idea as well as versatile and open-minded development options for this historically and culturally important area. Through the competition, the city wishes to obtain as wide a variety of bold, innovative and differing options for the area’s future as possible. The competition will kick off the development of the Linnanniemi area as a large and strategic project in a way that also interests external investors.

In Finland we have a long tradition of organizing architectural competitions in order to find versatile and first-rate solutions for diverse design challenges. The first architectural competition in Finland took place in the year 1876. The first city planning contest in Turku was organized in the year 1906. Since then there has been hundreds of competitions in different places around Finland.

Based on this tradition of competitions it was very clear to us that launching a design contest would be the best means to find excellent development solutions for this very unique and extraordinary area.

What is your vision for the future of Linnanniemi?

The competition area of Linnanniemi covers roughly 35 hectares and is located at the junction of the Aura River and the Sea Archipelago in the zone surrounding Turku Castle.

In the future, Linnanniemi will be a vibrant area with diverse functions, where housing will not be playing the main role in new construction. Linnanniemi will be developed into a coherent and comfortable environment featuring services, events, experiences and hangout spots, making it attractive to both city residents and travelers throughout the year.

The shore and water areas will primarily be developed to serve a wide variety of recreational activities and tourism. The sea and water will be easily accessible to the city residents and travelers in the future. In addition to sustainable construction and high-quality architecture, the aim is to make the area as climate-friendly and carbon neutral as possible. Hence, the ideas submitted should help promotion the principles of sustainable development and improve both the ecology of construction in the area and yield positive climate impacts.

The solutions proposed in the competition must support the harmonization and improvement of the area’s landscape. The visual status of the Turku Castle must be strengthened so that it becomes the main landscape feature in the area. In addition, all plans must take the area’s historical values into account.

The contest area is mostly very low-lying, and it is located below the lowest construction height specified in the zoning ordinance. The area is at risk of sea flooding, and storms have resulted in seawater breaching the lowest level streets several times. Stormwater management is also very difficult in the area.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

There are no limitations on applicants. The organizer hopes that participants in the competition will form multidisciplinary working groups. We feel that solving this complex competition task could be easier if the competitor possesses expertise in architectural, landscape and traffic engineering, as well as an understanding of tourism and trade.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

City of Turku is celebrating its 800th anniversary in 2029. Our plan is to have to several major cultural buildings completed by that year. These will be The Museum of Finnish History and Future, and a new Concert Hall. In the near future we will be arranging interesting competitions for both buildings. We have not yet decided whether the competitions will be open or invited competitions.

Another major competition starting in 2020 is the design and construct -competition for Turku Science Park Core. The area is strategic, connecting two rapidly developing districts on opposite sides of the railway.

Are there any other recent historic waterfront regeneration masterplans you have been impressed by?

We have considered several high-quality waterfront masterplans from across Europe. Many of them have focussed on residential development, such as Royal Seaport Stockholm (2014, ADEPT and Mandaworks Design) or Jätkäsaari Helsinki (2004, Matti Kaijansinkko, City of Helsinki). We are seeking more versatile mixed-use solutions featuring attractive public spaces. In that sense one of the most interesting recent waterfront masterplans is the one Zaha Hadid Architects proposed for The Port of Tallinn (won in competition in 2017). Although a bit older, we also highly appreciated the Hamburg HafenCity Masterplan (2000 Kees Christiaanse / ASTOC).