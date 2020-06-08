Competition: Tree House Module, France

An international contest is being held for a series of iconic treehouses at three ruined castles across different rural regions of France (Deadline: 24 June)

The call for concepts – organised by Italian architecture platform Young Architects Competitions – invites teams featuring at least one person aged under 35 to draw up concepts for a new system of tree-supported structures suitable for sensitive historic sites. The overall winner will receive €8,000 and see their scheme constructed.

The project aims to boost facilities for visitors at the ruins of the Château de Vibrac in the western Grand Cognac Region, the Château de la Mothe-Chandeniers in the south-western Poitou-Charentes region; and the Château de Ebaupinay (pictured) in the western Deux-Sevres region. All three sites are owned by French crowdfunding startup Dartagnans which aims to rescue historic landmarks and is backing the competition.

According to the brief: ‘The tree house is maybe one of the first and most shared archetypes of architecture. It is the shelter of childhood. It is the safe place. Among all adults, architects have an extraordinary privilege. They can build their own childhood desires. This is the opportunity that Tree House Module offers to participants. This is the challenge that Dartagnans poses to architects. They will have to design and create their own concept of tree house.

‘This competition invites architects to rediscover through the folds of memory the moments spent imaging what their refuge would be like. Architects will evoke those days spent sketching it on sheets of paper. Consequently, through the language and knowledge of adults it will be possible to dream again of a world of silence brushed by the wind and populated by squirrels and birds. It is a desire for peace and serenity that any adult in any part of the world has never stopped dreaming about.’

Dartagnans has an annual fundraising programme worth around €8 million and is keen to identify innovative ways for local and international visitors to embrace ‘slow tourism’ and enjoy the three ruined castles and their majestic surroundings from a new perspective.

The Neo-Gothic Château de la Mothe-Chandeniers occupies a moated site amid an overgrown formal landscape while the Château de Ebaupinay is a medieval structure visible against the gentle hills of its surrounding countryside. The Château de Vibrac is meanwhile situated on a long-abadoned forested island surrounded by the Charente River.

Proposals for the customisable structures must respect and showcase the unique aesthetics of the three existing heritage sites while also helping visitors connect with the natural beauty of the surrounding regions. Concepts must include a 75m2 tree-suspended unit and a corresponding 100m2 ground-based unit which can each be configured to suit different arrangements for each site.

The competition language is English and submissions should include a single A1 display board featuring plans and concept images, an A3-sized brochure of no more than seven pages, and a single cover image. Judges will include Patrick Lüth of Snøhetta in Oslo; Giulio Rigoni of Copenhagen-based BIG; Matthew Johnson from New York’s Diller Scofidio + Renfro; Romain Delaume, co-founder of Dartagnans, and Tue Hesselberg Foged from Effekt Architects of Denmark.

The overall winner, to be announced on 3 August, will receive a first prize of €8,000 and see their concept built. A second prize of €4,000, third prize of €2,000, and two ‘gold mentions’ worth €500 each will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The registration deadline is 21 June and submissions must be completed by midday (GMT) on 24 June Fee €110 Contact details Email: yac@yac-ltd.com View the competition website for more information

Bert case study: Q&A with Studio Precht

The Salzburg-based practice discusses lessons learned designing a speculative modular tree-house system

Bert tree house concept by Studio Precht Bert tree house concept by Studio Precht

How will might project deliver an innovative tree house system for unique locations around the world?

Bert is a family of modular houses that are shaped by playfulness and invite people to experience architecture and nature through the eyes of children. Bert is the first collaboration of Precht with Baumbau, a start-up that specialises on tiny homes, treehouses and buildings for alternative tourism. The modular system of Bert makes it easy to react to a client’s brief in real time. The client informs the architects about the desired program, like bedrooms, kitchen, living room, library and bathroom, after which they can make immediately different variations of arrangements with all necessary information of cost, size, schedule, etc. That gives the clients a certain transparency about things that keep uncertain during a common design process for a long time.

Bert tree house concept by Studio Precht Bert tree house concept by Studio Precht

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

Bert was conceptualised as a treehouse that was shaped by the forest. Like a trunk of a tree the building connects to the soil on a minimal footprint. All functions are stacked above and branch out in different directions. The interiors are kept in dark fabric which creates a cosy, cave-like atmosphere and orients the views towards the large glass openings. The leaf-like shingles on the facade are kept in various shades of browns and camouflages the structures with the natural background. For regions with little cultivated forestry and wood-craftsmanship, the main wood-structure can be replaced by steel. With that concept, Baumbau can work globally on unique structures.

Bert tree house concept by Studio Precht Bert tree house concept by Studio Precht

Although Bert was designed as a tiny home, it is also possible to arrange the modules in larger configurations. From garden houses to multifamily homes to hotels or developments in the city. Bert is conceived as a modular building system and all its parts are prefabricated in a factory and put together on site. Throughout its lifespan, Bert is flexible to grow taller and wider by adding new modules. Bert is developed as an independent character with solar panels either on roof or off-site, a composting toilet and a water treatment facility on the ground floor.