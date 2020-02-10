Competition: Traditional solutions for Spanish urban sites

An open international ideas contest has been launched for contextual and traditionally-inspired urban solutions in four prominent sites across Spain (Deadline: 17 March)

Architects anywhere in the world are invited to draw up ‘beautiful, coherent, sustainable and socially integrating’ concepts for any of four sites in either Alzira, Valencia; Santa Cruz de La Palma on the Canary Islands; the pilgrimage settlement of Santiago de Compostela; or the ancient town of Guadix (pictured) in Granada.

The free-to-enter competition – Organised by INTBAU and Spain’s Ministry of Public Works – aims to identify new approaches to enhancing environmental and socio-economic sustainability while also solving local challenges surrounding each site. The four plots were chosen following an open call which invited Spanish local authorities to nominate suitable locations for the contest.

Contest site: The citadel of Guadix in Granada, Spain Contest site: The citadel of Guadix in Granada, Spain

According to the brief: ‘The Richard H. Driehaus Architecture Competition is an international competition created to help preserve and revive the use of local architectural and urban traditions. It awards and promotes proposals upholding local architectural traditions, a sense of place, and contributing to make more beautiful, coherent, sustainable and socially integrating towns.

Designs using the materials and building techniques of the region, as well as prioritizing traditional solutions, will be encouraged, as will offering employment opportunities to regional building workers. The awarded proposals are intended to serve as a model for urban and architectural designs sensitive to these issues and committed to preserving Spanish cultural heritage.

Richard H Driehaus is an American fund manager, businessman and philanthropist. Since 2003, Driehaus has sponsored an annual prize for classical and traditional architecture worth $200,000 with recipients so far including Léon Krier, Allan Greenberg, Michael Graves and David M. Schwarz.

The philanthropist’s annual architecture competition – launched in 2016 and now in its fourth edition – aims to celebrate contextual responses to specific sites in Spain which help enhance local social and economic resilience.

The latest edition of the contest centres on four sites with the first focusing on the remains of the historic Almohad fortress in Alzira, Valencia and the second covering improvements to the historic northern gateway to Santa Cruz de La Palma in the Canary Islands.

Contest site: Santiago de Compostela old town, Spain Contest site: Santiago de Compostela old town, Spain

The third contest site is the underutilised city centre in Santiago de Compostela where abandoned houses could be transformed into new temporary student lodgings, and the final site is the former citadel and surrounding precincts of Guadix, Granada.

Teams must feature up to four members including at least one architect alongside other roles such as town planners, landscape architects, engineers, and artists. Submissions may be in English or Spanish and should include between two and four A1 size display boards featuring a site map, general views, close-up views, floor plans and construction details.

Judges include Krier, INTBAU senior manager Harriet Wennberg, Isabel Cabrera-Kabana Sartorius who is an advisory member of the board of Spain’s General Directorate of Architecture, Housing and Land at the Ministry of Public Works. The winners of the four categories, to be announced on 5 May, will receive a €12,000 prize each while three honorable mentions of €2,000 will also be awarded for each site.

Q&A with Harriet Wennberg

The executive director of INTBAU discusses her ambitions for the competition

Harriet Wennberg Harriet Wennberg

Why are your holding an international contest for four challenging sites in Spain?

A young Spanish architect had the idea for this contest, as a way to highlight difficulties currently faced in Spain through mass migration from rural areas to cities, lack of funding for heritage preservation, and an abrupt shift away from the long history of vernacular building methods adapted to Spain’s many climates and contexts.

Importantly, this competition is unique in Spain (and much of the world). The number of participating towns and regions we’ve had – as well as the support we’ve received from government ministries – makes it clear that the need is there.

What would you like to see in proposals for the contest sites?

The four contest sites vary significantly in terms of size, constraints, what’s existing, and what the municipality requires. For example, in Santa Cruz de la Palma proposals will address connectivity between several historic and public spaces, as well as designing a new museum space. In Santiago de Compostela, proposals will work within a small green space to create new accommodation for students and artists at affordable rents.

All four sites have rich histories of vernacular building methods that offer low-tech, low-carbon, and naturally sustainable design solutions. If materials are carefully specified, and if designs show an understanding of topography and the wider site, then style will follow.

Contest site: Alzira, Valencia Contest site: Alzira, Valencia

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to everyone. Since 2016, we’ve seen winning and notable design proposals from teams based far outside Spain, as well as from teams living near the site. We’ve also had winning submissions from long-established architects and practices, and from new talent looking to launch their careers. International teams need to learn about the local vernacular, but don’t need to collaborate with a local firm until their proposal wins and goes to site.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

This competition has run annually since 2016. From 2020, the two phases of site selection and design selection will be spread out to run over two years. This is to allow more time and resource to be given to sites and proposed schemes, to get more tangible built results.

INTBAU is also planning an international zero carbon design challenge, seeking solutions for housing that are low cost and easy to build, and that draw on vernacular traditions to tackle global challenges arising from climate change and rapid urbanisation. The launch will take place in November 2020 at the RSA, just ahead of COP26 in Glasgow. The inspiration comes from our work with Yasmeen Lari in Pakistan, building zero carbon accommodation and a training centre in bamboo, earth, lime, and palm thatch.

Are there any other recent similar contextual urban regeneration projects in Spain you have been impressed by?

Albarracín in Teruel. It was the capital of a Taifa kingdom and an important political centre in the Medieval period, which had fallen into ruin by the mid-20th Century. From 1961, the General Directorate of Fine Arts has worked with countless craftspeople and community members to restore the city. Only photographs do it justice.