Competition: Timeabu kindergarten, Ghana

An open international contest is being held for a new €10,000 kindergarten and nursery in the Ashanti Region of Ghana (Deadline: 17 November)

Open to students and professionals, the competition seeks proposals for an energy efficient and sustainable new pre-school complex for the remote village of Timeabu where there are currently around 100 young children without any permanent early-educational facilities.

The call for concepts – organised by NGOs Madanfo Project and Radefoundation – will select three winning concepts for the core elements of the new building. These include two kindergarten classrooms and one nursery classroom with each large enough for up to 40 students.

Contest site: Timeabu kindergarten, Ghana Source: Image by Google Earth Contest site: Timeabu kindergarten, Ghana

According to the brief: ‘There are currently more than 100 students attending preschool education classes under a tree. It is necessary for the construction of three classrooms in total: a nursery, kindergarten 1 and kindergarten 2. The construction will be carried out in the form of a workshop with volunteers and through hiring specialized local labor.

‘Local materials and different bioconstruction techniques should be used, as well as the incorporation of a rainwater collection system to generate a hand wash station.

It is important to consider the latitude and geographical condition for this program, since high temperatures and rainfall will be a condition for the design.’

Timeabu is a small rural settlement located around 26km south east of the city of Kumasai in the Ashanti region of central Ghana. The majority of the village’s 1,000 inhabitants are farmers with a low average income and limited access to pre-school infrastructure.

The contest aims to boost educational opportunities for the village’s 100 or so youngsters by creating a new kindergarten and nursery facility. The project will deliver three separate classrooms each featuring its own storage area for books and other equipment.

Submissions are limited to five A3-sized boards which must include floor plans, elevations, two cross-sections, sketches, a explanation, construction guide, timeplan and an outline estimated of costs within the €10,000 budget.

The overall winner, to be announced on 10 January, will be invited to oversee the overall site plan and construct one of the kindergarten classrooms. The second prize winner will construct the second kindergarten classroom while the third winner will build the nursery classroom.

How to apply Deadline The registration deadline is 20:00 (UTC+1) on 17 November and submissions must be completed by 20:00 (UTC+1) on 20 December Fee €50 Contact details Email: madanfoproject@gmail.com View the competition website for more information

Q&A with the Madanfo Project

The competition organisers discuss their ambitions

The Madanfo Project team The Madanfo Project team

Why are your holding a contest for a new kindergarten in Timeabu, Ghana?

We have been working with our NGO Madanfo Project for more than two years now and we have been in contact with the local communities in Ghana. We can see the need of different architectural constructions in the different villages, and that´s why together with Radefoundation we decided to start with this competition. We want to introduce the local communities to new ways of building and different designs that they could implement into their architecture.

What is your vision for the new facility?

The new facility should be a kindergarten complex where the smaller kids can go to school. Today they attend to class under a huge tree. We have planned for this new area three classrooms for 30-40 kids and a small storage space for the different materials. The site available is over 1000 sqm, as it is expected that the school will in the future need toilets, a canteen and maybe a library. The new facility should be built in a sustainable way, with techniques that can be learned by the locals and be replicated afterwards. The materials used must be local and sustainable over time. It is important to design a good quality building that will last for many years.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to students and professionals from architecture, engineer or other disciplines from all over the world that are capable of building what is designed. The winning project will be published on several platforms and Madanfo Project will help with the dissemination of the project.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Our aim is to keep having competitions twice a year in order to provide different communities in central Ghana with facilities that they are in need of. This is a way of helping them but also giving the opportunity to different professionals from all around the world to experience their culture and build in Ghana.

So far on the horizon we have in mind to build a library in another village, a market place and some more classrooms. We have in our scope a lot of small villages that have the need for these facilities. The Madanfo Project will be building an toilet for the village of Okorase, where today there is just a communal urinal for 700 inhabitants.

Are there any other recent innovative kindergarten projects you have been impressed by?

There are a lot of schools that have been built in developing countries with local and sustainable techniques that we are impressed by. Examples include The Inside Out School in Ghana by Andrea Tabocchini and Francesca Vittorini, The Primary School in Ghana by Francis Kéré, and the Handmade School by Anna Heringer and Erike Roswag. In 2017, the Bo team from Uruguay and a few volunteers built a classroom called ‘Building Under the Sun’ in a small village in Ghana called Abetenim. One of the Madanfo Project team members had the oportunity to work both as a project leader and a volunteers on this scheme. This is a good example of an architectural building that was needed for the community, built with local materials and with the help of local workers and that is still being used by the school.