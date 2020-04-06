Competition: Thessaloniki central business district

An open international ideas contest has been launched for a new 400,000m 2 waterfront commercial zone in Thessaloniki, Greece (Deadline: 25 May)

Open to all architects – the free-to-enter ArXellence 2 competition seeks innovative ideas to transform a 120,000m2 former industrial site overlooking a port and the Thermaikos Gulf into a major new central business district for the historic coastal settlement.

The single-stage call for concepts – endorsed by the International Union of Architects (UIA) and supported by local construction materials manufacturer ALUMIL – aims to identify concepts which could help regenerate the city’s post-industrial coastline which has remained derelict following the decline of local manufacturing industries.

According to the brief: ‘The project must underline, through architecture and urban planning, that Thessaloniki belongs to the front line of the forward-looking cities of the world. A city able to boast, not only top-level business facilities, but also mixed neighborhoods with high quality of life.

‘Spatial organisation, aesthetics, choice of materials, incorporation of environmental and social sustainability measures – particularly evidence that the UN sustainable development goals have been taken into account – are factors that will reinforce the primary aim: to make this project a standout initiative that will attract investors, businesses and visitors.’

Thessaloniki is the second largest city in Greece with more than a million residents. It was was founded in 315 BC and is considered the cultural capital of the country, playing a major role in education and tourism.

The contest focuses on a large flat site overlooking the city port and located a short distance from the main train station. Proposals should include offices, administrative spaces, shops, food and beverage outlets, cafés, restaurants, a conference centre, leisure facility and housing.

Seven historic and abandoned buildings on the site will be retained. These are the Nousias tannery, the Porto Palace, the Benis tannery, a slaughterhouse, the Charilaou refrigerators, a pumping Station and the Fix brewery.

Submissions must be in English and should comprise two A0-sized landscape presentation boards in digital format featuring plans, elevations, sections, three-dimensional views, and sketches.

Concepts will be judged on their overall concept, potential to create an identity for the area, integration with the surrounding city, quality of urban spaces, and contribution to sustainable development.

Judges will include Nikolaos Salpingidis, innovation director at Alumil; Mexican architect Gabriella Carillo; and Danish architect Kasper Guldager Jensen who will be representing the UIA.

The overall winner, to be announced on 25 November, will receive €20,000 while a second prize of €15,000 and third prize of €10,000 will also be awarded.

Additional fourth, fifth and sixth prizes worth €7,000, €5,000, and €3,000 respectively will also be announced along with four honourable mentions.

Q&A with Nikolaos Salpingidis and Evangelos Lyroudias

The director of innovation at Alumil and the competition’s professional advisor discuss their ambitions

Why are your holding an ideas competition for a new central business district in Thessaloniki?

Local authorities and academics have over the past 30 years worked out various interesting ideas and proposals in urban scale, and all agreed that this area is appropriate for new development projects. The ‘general urban plan’ of Thessaloniki is also aligned to that ambition. Discussions with the planners led to the conclusion that we were doing the right thing by seeking conceptual ideas. A competition was chosen as the most appropriate method to seek new ideas for the site and to give an opportunity to compete for a large-scale project to all architects both local and global. Such an approach is common practice in Greece on a ‘national level.’

What is your vision for the new area?

Receiving architects’ vision is the main purpose of the competition. Our vision as a client (Alumil) is to be inspired by innovative architectural and sustainable concepts and therefore motivated to improve our aluminum systems even more. We are keen to extend our technology to architects and vice versa. This competition is a medium-size ideas development project, compared to some other big global competitions. The historic buildings to be retained are the main design constraint. The challenge is to achieve a coexistence of old historic buildings with contemporary design ideas. The remaining land area of around 120,000m² used to be a manufacturing site but it is abandoned and misused today and as such, there are no issues concerning social exclusion or gentrification expected to occur.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition brief (endorsed and approved by the UIA) as well as Alumil’s marketing department which provided informative material, gives equal opportunity to all architects, globally, to participate. No local collaboration is needed. The jury also guarantees the international spirit of the competition criteria as set by UIA. Architectural competitions are universally acknowledged as opportunities for both young architects and architectural firms. Alumil has adopted competitions as the best way to communicate with architects and designers at all levels of conceptual work from small residential schemes to high-rise building complexes, focusing equally on all scales of construction. The business idea of this project was inspired by interim technical reports and the ‘general urban plan’ of Thessaloniki. Of course, it is up to the public authorities to take further action for the project’s realization.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Alumil is aiming for top quality, energy efficient products, and to be the ‘first choice’ for new construction and restoration projects. Sustainability, energy efficiency and delivering zero emission buildings in historic environments is an important challenge for us. The restoration, renovation and reutilization of historic buildings and sites could be, among other themes, the focus for one of our future ‘Arxellence’ competitions. These would be mainly based on article nine and ten of the ‘Venice Charter for the Conservation and Restoration of Monuments and Sites.’

At Alumil we believe contemporary architectural composition must be distinct even within the historic environment. Where traditional techniques prove inadequate, the consolidation of a ‘monument’ can be achieved through modern techniques. Nevertheless, restoration must always be preceded and followed by a detailed archaeological and historical evaluation of the monument. Restoration is a highly specialized operation which aims to preserve and reveal the aesthetic and historic value of a monument and is based on respect for original material. But an important debate remains over where conjecture begins and whether the use of any modern technique for conservation and construction is needed.

Are there any other central business district masterplan projects you have been impressed by?

The Arxellence 2 competition, is a starting point seeking architects’ ideas for a central business district within the context of emerging dynamics and evolution plans of the greater Balkans Area. As such we ask for innovative and inspired design proposals. Where the project is located there are several buildings to be retained and we expect to receive ‘original approaches’ which could pave the way for the regeneration of this decaying urban area through future local government initiatives and private sector participation.