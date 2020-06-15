Competition: Theatre Populaire Idea(l), Burkina Faso

The free-to-enter competition, organised by the Inspireli Awards, invites students to draw up ‘innovative, respectful and courageous’ concepts to transform the derelict Theatre Populaire Desiré BONOGO complex which was constructed which help from the North Korean government in 1986 but later abandoned.

The Theatre Populaire Idea(l) project will restore the 1,600m2 facility so it can be used by performers from the La Termitiere Choreographic Development Centre (CDC) which is currently based in a series of buildings next to the disused open-air theatre. Proposals should upgrade and restore the stage, seating and front of house facilities while also creating a new backstage area for 20 performers with technical areas and an education centre.

Contest site: Theatre Populaire Desiré BONOGO in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso Contest site: Theatre Populaire Desiré BONOGO in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

According to the brief: ‘The Theatre Populaire Idea(l) project aims to renovate the identity of the area, and to try to reach the goal of creating a place of cultural diversity and plurality in creative practices and disciplines, a space for creation and research, a common place to meet, collaborate and learn, a place where everybody may have the chance to discover alternative perspectives.

‘The CDC would like to reach out to students of architecture, design, civil engineering, landscape architecture, theatre, scenography and fine arts from Burkina Faso, the sub-region, Africa or the whole world, to all who have conscious visions for the theatre of tomorrow and want to meaningfully address the challenge of climate change and to anticipate its future impact.’

Ouagadougou is the capital and largest city of Burkina Faso with around 2.2 million inhabitants. The landlocked country in West Africa currently faces a shortage of cultural facilities and creative spaces, and the latest contest aims to explore the potential for restoring the abandoned Theatre Populaire Desiré BONOGO.

Located in the Samandin district of the city in an open semi-rural landscape close to the Mogho Naba canal, the 1986 amphitheatre was originally built to host audiences of up 2,500 people but it fell into disuse shortly after opening and the 4,500m2 site was later handed over to the CDC dance group which is supporting the call for concepts.

The site currently hosts CDC’s community theatre and arts centre which was inaugurated in 2006 with the support of local choreographers Salia Sanou and Seydou Boro. Existing facilities on the site include a thatched pavilion for meetings and performances, an 18-capacity accommodation block, a canteen, gallery space, office block, extensive gardens and courtyards, and a rehearsal studio.

The competition comes two years after Inspireli Awards held an earlier student ideas contest for the Czech Republic’s new embassy in the capital of Ethiopia. The latest contest seeks proposals to completely renovate and upgrade the 4,500m2 theatre site. Proposals should restore the amphitheatre stage and seating while also facilitating a range of technical upgrades. A backstage area for 20 performers will also be required along a kitchenette and technical and workshops areas.

A ticket kiosk, social space, temporary market area, media room, education space and co-working area will also be delivered along with music, photography and video studios. Judges will include Sanou and Boro who are CDC’s artistic directors, the actress and playwright Odile Sankara; Prague-based architect Jakub Cigler; and a representative from the Ministry of Culture of Burkina Faso.

The overall winner, set to be announced on 1 October, will receive a €2,000 prize while a second prize of €1,500, third prize of €1,000 and three more honourable mentions will also be announced. All submissions to the competition will also be entered into the 5th Annual Inspireli Awards, which features a range of additional prizes due to be announced on 8 October.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 15 July Contact details Email: View the competition website for more information

Q&A with Karel Smejkal

The president of Inspireli Awards, former vice-president of the Society of Czech Architects and UIA member discusses his ambitions for the competition

Karel Smejkal Karel Smejkal

Why are your holding an ideas contest to restore a disused amphitheatre in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso?

The idea to involve the Inspireli Awards platform in the design of the Ouagadougou amphitheatre in Burkina Faso came from the renowned Czech architect Jakub Cígler, who was on the jury of a similar design competition for the Czech Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Jakub Cígler was impressed by the quality and quantity of concept designs from students from all over the world, and this led to the idea to hold an ideas competition in Burkina Faso.

As a form for recognizing talent, ideas competitions have many benefits. On the one hand, by involving architects from all over the world we enable mutual interaction of ideas and attitudes, and on the other hand we also break down stereotypes. As the previous competition for the embassy demonstrated, the quality of student work is often very high and could even lead to practical implementation.

Architectural student design competitions are certainly not new but in the case of Inspireli Awards the difference is that our approach is to involve as many nationalities as possible. We do this because we believe that the diversity of participants guarantees the stability of the whole. And that the greater the variety in the competition, the higher the quality of the final work.

Contest winning proposal for Czech Republic’s new embassy in the capital of Ethiopia by Kristína Boháčová and Jana Hájková of the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava, Faculty of Architecture Contest winning proposal for Czech Republic’s new embassy in the capital of Ethiopia by Kristína Boháčová and Jana Hájková of the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava, Faculty of Architecture

What is your vision for this new cultural venue?

The winning project should reflect the spirit of unfettered youth – not yet tied to the professional rules of the architectural profession. Students can be more free thinking and can often find economically acceptable solutions that traditional studios do not have time to dream up. Economic sustainability is an important aspect of the scheme and so is finding a low-cost method of reconstruction. In terms of design, I would like to see a combination of both traditional African culture and elements of modern architecture using affordable material solutions. I am especially looking forward to interesting façade solutions.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

This is an ideas competition, which will only open up the possibility of finding financial resources for possible implementation. The goal of Inspireli Awards is not only to help move projects forward, but also through schemes’ promotion to also help find funding on the international stage for their actual implementation.

As for implementation, the procedure will probably be the same as it had been for the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ethiopia. The students who win will have their names on the final construction, but the project itself will be prepared by a professional design office selected by a classic tender held by the investor. The student winners are therefore the creators of an idea study, which is itself used at the beginning of the design brief for the final project. When it comes to involving local studios and suppliers, I would consider this to be entirely logical.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The Inspireli Awards mission is the sharing of not only designs but also themes that are different in different countries of the world. In Europe, for example, we are tackling water problems, in Lebanon we are tackling issues effecting refugees and revitalizing the places destroyed by the war in Syria. In Sri Lanka, we are meanwhile looking at how buildings can merge with the local nature. The Inspireli Awards show that one solution and one topic cannot be prioritized over another. I would very much like us to one day start designing ‘Hidden Architecture’. By that I mean buildings that prefer nature to their own form. The future of quality cities lies in letting nature into the streets so that one day there will be houses that we will practically not see through the greenery. This is my dream, which may direct some part of our competition.

Are there any other recent similar projects you have been impressed by?

Just like with the contest for the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ethiopia, our goal will be to continue to involve young talents from all over the world in prestigious projects. If possible, we would like to provide opportunities to excel against non-traditional briefs and help both young authors and investors. The project of the amphitheatre in Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso has raised the bar in terms of prestige.