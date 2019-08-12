Competition: The New Stöckach, Stuttgart

An international contest has been launched to redevelop a 4.25ha former energy centre in central Stuttgart (Deadline: 23 August)

The two-phase ‘Fair bit of Stuttgart’ competition – organised by German power company Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW) in collaboration with the city council – seeks bold ‘outstanding’ visions to transform an entire urban block into a new residential area featuring around 800 apartments.

The phased project will see the historic Hackstraße-Stöckachstraße Quarter – which currently features a training centre, substation, several offices blocks and two underground bunkers –redeveloped as a compact mixed-use district with improved connections to the surrounding area.

According to the brief: ‘The 4.25ha space will no longer be required as plant grounds in the future and is to be developed into an urban district — a quality area of Stuttgart that will act as a part of the city as a whole, while also providing an outstanding example to urban regions well beyond Stuttgart.

‘It is set to change from being a place of work for 1,000 people to become an integrated quarter where people can live together, make their home, work together in businesses large and small, share a common space, laugh and have fun: a positive urban development in Stöckach, with a neighbourhood feel’

Located in the Stöckach district around 1.5km east of Stuttgart’s central station, the EnBW site was originally used as a technical base for the company’s operations but is now mostly unused and considered unfit for purpose.

The latest project will transform the Hackstraße-Stöckachstraße Quarter into a new area featuring around 80 per cent residential and 20 per cent commercial uses. Concepts will be expected to emphasise ‘modularity, flexibility, adaptivity and resilience.’

Applications will be judged on their overall urban quality, arrangement of public and private open spaces, sustainability and ecology, quality of new housing and non-residential uses, cost-effectiveness and feasibility.

Judges will include Andreas Hofer, head of Office for Urban Planning and Housing for the State Capital of Stuttgart; Peter Pätzold, mayor for urban planning, housing and environmental Issues; and London-based architect Johannes Hoffmann.

A total of €240,000 will be shared between the teams selected to proceed to the design phase of the competition. The overall winner, to be announced in December, will receive €40,000 while a second prize of €30,000, third prize of €20,000 and two honourable mentions worth €20,000 each will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 23 August Contact details EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

Durlacher Allee 93

Karlsruhe

76131

Germany Email: sta@c4c-berlin.de Visit the competition website and view the contract notice for more information

Q&A with Frank Heberger

The executive vice president of transformation at EnBW dsicusses his ambitions for the competition

Why are you holding a contest for a major mixed-use regeneration of the EnBW site in Stuttgart?

In terms of urban development, ‘The New Stöckach’ is set to be of national and even international significance – in a similar way to how Fritz Leonhardt’s TV Tower in Stuttgart, Frei Otto’s roof for Munich’s Olympic Stadium (which was developed in Stuttgart) and the Weissenhof Estate all became globally significant architectural paragons in their respective disciplines. As such, an international urban development competition seems to us to be the best (and probably the only) promising approach.

What is your vision for the new urban quarter in Stöckach?

On the site of more than four hectares we aim to create an urban model neighbourhood for the future with a true consideration and integration of human, social, energetic and structural needs. The focus here is on the additional housing desperately needed in the city. Global climate change requires responsible cities, businesses and the population to make radical, consistent and immediate changes to the everyday use of resources and cut everyday emissions.

We would like to know how urban development and technology can react so that people see new environmentally sound ways of living as an improvement in their quality of life rather than as a sacrifice. It is also about social cohesion: How can future urban development contribute to a new district once again becoming a home or rather several diverse homes? How do we respond to these rapidly changing housing needs? The unique situation in Stuttgart with its basin location is a particular challenge in terms of climate, transport and the expansion needed within the urban area. With this in mind, ‘The New Stoeckach’ will also be one of the projects featured at the IBA 2027 (International Building Exhibition) in the Stuttgart region.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

This is an open and international architectural competition organised in two phases. It is therefore open to local, national and international entrants in equal measure. We are delighted that it has clearly attracted a great deal of interest.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

A strip of EnBW properties several kilometres long extends along the Neckar close to the Stöckach site. Changes to how energy is used and new plans could create highly attractive potential here, although the relative considerations on the part of EnBW and the City of Stuttgart are still in the early stages.