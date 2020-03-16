Competition: Thamesmead Open, London

The competition seeks an ‘extraordinary proposal to capture [the] cultural ambitions’ of the 1960s Brutalist housing estate which is undergoing a multi-billion-pound regeneration led by Peabody intended to deliver 20,000 new homes by 2030.

Proposals are welcome from architects that embrace artistic practice or are bidding as part of an artist-led team. The winning scheme will be delivered over two years.

Thamesmead’s 50th birthday festival in 2018 Source: Image by Chris Arondelle Thamesmead’s 50th birthday festival in 2018

Peabody’s head of cultural strategy for Thamesmead, Peabody Adriana Marques said: ‘People and communities make great places, with culture and creativity an essential part of them. Thamesmead already has a growing cultural scene, with a community of artists, artist studios at the flagship Lakeside Centre, a programme of ambitious outdoor events, and a new artist-led project space, bookshop, gallery and radio station.

‘The Thamesmead Open will take this to a new level, providing an unprecedented opportunity for artists to respond to this unique and remarkable place. With our commitment to create a network of new cultural spaces throughout the town, culture is embedded in everything we do. We want people to be proud to call Thamesmead home. A home for culture in our great city.’

The Thamesmead estate was constructed between the 1960s and 1990s on the Erith and Plumstead Marshes. It features a network of raised walkways connecting living spaces as well as large water features intended to provide scenic amenity and recreational activities. Peabody purchased the site in 2014.

Proctor & Matthews and Mecanoo won planning for the first stage of the £1.5 billion transformation in October 2016. The consented applications include detailed plans for a civic-led quarter with 525 new homes, known as Southmere Village, and outline plans for three other development areas delivering 1,000 homes: Binsey Walk, Coralline Walk and Sedgemere Road.

In 2017, Bisset Adams was selected to design a £5 million lakeside library for Thamesmead. Pitman Tozer completed an initial 66-unit block of new housing on the estate last year. Plans for an additional 11,000 homes on a huge undeveloped waterfront site next to the estate were unveiled two years ago.

The Thamesmead festival in 2017 Source: Image by Paul Sanders The Thamesmead festival in 2017

The latest competition aims to deliver a ‘bold statement for Thamesmead, putting the area on the map and raising cultural ambitions’. It coincides with the publication of a Cultural Infrastructure Plan for the 760ha area, the first to be published in London.

The contest is open to individual artists and creative practitioners, cultural organisations, and consortiums of artists or organisations. Submissions will be judged 50 per cent on the idea, 30 per cent on the team’s track record and 20 per cent on budget.

Applications may include a maximum of six sides of A4 featuring team description, previous projects and images. Five shortlisted teams will each receive to further develop their proposals. The judging panel, featuring local residents and representatives from Greenwich and Bexley councils, will announce an overall winner of the art commission in June.

Q&A with Adriana Marques

Thamesmead’s cultural director discusses her ambitions for the competition

Adriana Marques Adriana Marques

Why are your holding a competition for a £200,000 artistic installation in Thamesmead?

I’m a great believer in open competitions of this kind to welcome new ideas and discover new artists and creative practices. When I’m making the case for working with artists I always explain that they bring the ideas we haven’t thought of, that’s what this competition is about.

I was also inspired by a competition the GLC ran for Thamesmead in 1979 – the headline simply said: Ideas wanted – Cash Prizes. I think there is something quite powerful and inspiring about inviting new ideas from anywhere and everywhere. I want people to be thinking about Thamesmead in a new way, and for the world to know that we are open to creativity and experimentation.

What would you like to see in responses to the contest brief?

The brief is really open, which means applicants have all 760 hectares of Thamesmead to consider, although in recent years Southmere has been the most interesting site for artists with its iconic lake and four towers. This is where we host our annual Thamesmead Festival and have started some of our crucial regeneration work building new homes and a new library.

The Thamesmead estate was constructed between the 1960s and 1990s on the Erith and Plumstead Marshes The Thamesmead estate was constructed between the 1960s and 1990s on the Erith and Plumstead Marshes

In terms of the final outcome, it’s so hard to predict what could come forward, and that’s the beauty of it. Of course, there are tried and tested forms such as pavilions which host community activities and events, spectacular temporary structures which provide a spectacle in itself, interventions into the landscape, or long-term collaborative community processes. But I’m somehow hoping the Thamesmead Open will go beyond these and bring us something completely new. We are suggesting that a temporary project will be most appropriate and practical, but we won’t rule out permanent proposals if they are feasible. The winning project itself will be announced in June, and will be chosen by a panel of judges which includes representatives from the local community and artists, as well as high profile figures from the art world.

Aesthetics will of course play a huge role, and whatever is proposed will need to feel both relevant to Thamesmead and attractive enough to draw people to it. It needs to be safe and welcoming and be sensitivity to the sustainability issues that we are all faced with.

The estate features a network of raised walkways connecting living spaces as well as large water features intended to provide scenic amenity and recreational activities Source: Image by Jon Bennett The estate features a network of raised walkways connecting living spaces as well as large water features intended to provide scenic amenity and recreational activities

What sort of artists, architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

This is absolutely a perfect opportunity for an emerging artist or creative practice to make their name. I love discovering rising talent and I hope that newer practices feel excited to apply. We also want to hear from international teams and local collaborations aren’t necessary, but will of course help in making an international proposals feel rooted and relevant.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the artists/architects/designers be procured?

Thamesmead Open is an experiment, an opportunity to try something new. If it’s successful, we will of course consider making it a regular feature of our cultural programme. There are however many other opportunities coming forward. In the next few months we will be procuring a specialist public art team to work with artists to create permanent artworks as part of our Southmere regeneration plans. This will be procured through the usual Delta procurement channel and advertised on our website. Colleagues are also working on a Green Infrastructure Plan, and vast public realm improvements all of which support Peabody’s goal of creating 20,000 new homes and 20,000 jobs in the area. In the future Thamesmead will be home to 100,000 residents. So yes, there are many more opportunities on the horizon.

Are there any other recent similar cultural commissions you have been impressed by?

I’ve was particularly struck by Of Soil and Water: King’s Cross Pond Club which was the UK’s first ever, man-made natural swimming pond as part of the Kings Cross redevelopment by Argent. The chemical free pond was an innovative experiential art project created by Ooze Architects and artist Marjetica Potrč. Community focused spectacles like The Temple in Londonderry by artist David Best and cultural organisation Artichoke are also incredible poignant and moving.

As an art competition the Thamesmead Open has the potential to shift perceptions and engage emotionally with Thamesmead in a way that other commissions haven’t.