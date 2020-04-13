Competition: Taksim Square, Istanbul

An international design contest has been launched to rethink Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey (Deadline: 5 June)

The two-stage competition invites architects, urban planners, urban designers and project managers to draw up ‘functional and innovative’ concepts to overhaul the prominent plaza and the neighbouring Taksim Gazi Park which was at the centre of major protests seven years ago.

It is part of a series of competitions, dubbed Istanbul Is Yours, aimed at upgrading public spaces throughout the historic city which is today home to 16 million inhabitants but lacks quality green spaces. It is being organised by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Department of Cultural Assets and Conservation.

The Republic Monument in Taksim Square Source: Image by Facemepls The Republic Monument in Taksim Square

In its brief, the department says: ‘Public spaces must be lively, accessible, free, cheerful, peaceful and secure places where people can breathe and form democratic and social relationships. The Taksim Urban Design Competition aims to develop solutions for the problems at one of the major public spaces of Istanbul.

‘In tackling this problem, the competition endeavours to highlight economical, original and qualified design approaches as well as functional and innovative solutions that could provide insights into today’s architecture, identify project authors and projects with a contemporary, environmental and architectural approach, promote fine arts and related professions, reinforce ethical values, and provide architectural teams with an environment suitable for the acquisition of international competitiveness.’

Taksim Square, in the city’s Beyoglu districts is the cultural and symbolic centre of modern Turkey, featuring the Republic Monument commemorating the country’s creation in 1923 and the main train station of Istanbul.

Controversial plans to regenerate the square and reconstruct an Ottoman-era barracks on neighbouring Taksim Gezi Park were vetoed by a local court in 2013. The Topçu Barracks project was the focus of protests which occupied the area for months resulting in thousands of injuries and several deaths.

The abandoned Taksim Gezi Park redevelopment scheme which sparked protests seven years ago The abandoned Taksim Gezi Park redevelopment scheme which sparked protests seven years ago

The competition seeks proposals that respect the area’s unique history and symbolism while transforming it into a space for ‘quality of urban life, intensity and comfort’ which ‘embraces all sections of society.’ Proposals should include public art, street furniture and new green elements.

Twenty teams will each receive €5,000 to participate in the second phase of the competition. Three overall winners will be announced on 22 August, each receiving €50,000, while five honourable mentions worth €10,000 each will also be awarded.

Judges will include Turkish historian Zeynep Ahunbay; İpek Akpınar Aksugür from the architecture faculty at Izmir Institute of Technology; Can Kubin, urban planner at PROMIN; Arzu Nuhoğlu of Arzu Nuhoğlu Landscape Design; and Rainer Schmidt of Rainer Schmidt Landscape Architects.

The competition language is English and teams applying for the first round must include at least one locally registered architect, urban planner or landscape architect.

Fair Field case study: Q&A with Stuart Cade

The director at MICA discusses lessons learned designing a competition winning scheme with Charles Holland Architects and Adam Nathaniel Furman to revamp the Fair Field public space in Croydon, England

Stuart Cade Stuart Cade

How will your project upgrade Fairfield and create a new accessible space which respects its unique history and culture?

Croydon is a unique, exciting and diverse borough, with Fair Field at its centre. In developing our designs for this major public space we have consulted widely with existing residents and enthusiastic ‘Croydon-ites’, while also imagining and projecting the needs of future Fair Field residents. The heritage of the Fair Field is medieval, evolving over centuries to an elevated modernist podium surrounded by existing and emerging developments. The structure presents many constraints, but even more opportunities.

Our designs envisage a metropolitan meadow for Croydon. The creation of a rich and diverse public realm, addressing the newly refurbished Fairfield Halls and Croydon College, providing defined central spaces and completing a much-needed, step-free, pedestrian route diagonally across the Fair Field.

Fair Field, Croydon by MICA, Charles Holland Architects and Adam Nathaniel Furman Fair Field, Croydon by MICA, Charles Holland Architects and Adam Nathaniel Furman

At its centre a large circular space is defined by lush planting and trees. When wet the shallow disc provides a water mirror reflecting the evolving skyline of Croydon. When dry the space forms a multi-purpose amphitheatre for events, markets and concerts. A circular playfield provides a soft counterpoint to the water field, providing opportunities for relaxation and informal play.

Public art gateways welcome and orientate visitors arriving from all directions, signalling routes across the site and kiosks provide programmable activity. The scheme is unified by a super-sized striped hard landscaped surface, inset with Croydon Terrazzo and directional pinstripes. A generous red carpet rolls out of Fairfield Halls, welcoming visitors across Park Lane.

Fair Field, Croydon by MICA, Charles Holland Architects and Adam Nathaniel Furman Fair Field, Croydon by MICA, Charles Holland Architects and Adam Nathaniel Furman

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The competition-stage design process was a rapid and exciting exchange of ideas, sketches, montages and precedents with our artist and architectural partners, including Ooze, Charles Holland Architects and Adam Nathaniel Furman. The teams were creative and prolific, producing lots of great material. In the submission we documented our journey in a project sketchbook, built a large-scale model, produced collaged and rendered visuals, animated a fly though and submitted materials and colour palettes. We worked hard and enjoyed the opportunity and wanted to convey this to the jury.

What advice would you have to contest participants on designing a new future for Taksim Square in Istanbul?

Be bold. Think carefully about your team. Understand the site and the location and wider influences. Think and research beyond the brief and what opportunities exist outside of the identified red-line. Balance sound, urban design moves and practicalities with innovation and originality. Don’t feel the need to consistently present one idea. Our team focussed on plurality, over singularity, as we wanted to present a team approach and an inherent flexibility.

Fair Field Landscape, Croydon by MICA Architects from MICA Architects on Vimeo.