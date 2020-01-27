Competition: Superscape 2020

An open international two-stage contest is being held for visionary urban living concepts for the year 2050 (Deadline: 16 March)

Open to teams featuring one person with a degree in architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning or design – the free-to-enter competition seeks mixed-use proposals for bold new urban structures which could enhance sustainability, productivity and living conditions over the coming 30 years.

The call for concepts – organised by the Vienna Business Agency – invites participants to respond to real problems faced by cities anywhere in the world and to create prototype solutions focussing on any project site of their choosing. Consideration must be given to how concepts will impact the existing city’s public spaces and transport, and encourage the diversification of residential and commercial spaces.

Pocket Mannerhatten scheme for a residential block in Vienna’s 16th district by Studio Mannerhatten Pocket Mannerhatten scheme for a residential block in Vienna’s 16th district by Studio Mannerhatten

According to the brief: ‘The task for architecture is to test creative concepts, innovative models and solutions that propose visions of the future and experimental designs and address the spatial and social challenges of urban living space in the year 2050.

‘How can mixed-use solutions that combine urban production with living, working and public space function in both spatial and social terms? Which types and sectors of production come into question? And what added value will this generate for users?’

Superscape is a biannual event which started in 2014 and is now running for the fourth time. It is organised by Vienna Business Agency and sponsored by two large Austrian real-estate and property developers – JP Immobilien and WBV-GPA.

Studio Mannerhatten won the inaugural Superscape competition with a proposal based on the sharing economy which would see land owners rewarded for delivering socially-beneficial improvements. The project is now currently being rolled out in a Vienna suburb.

The Superscape 2020 jury features three architects – Angelika Fitz, Claudia Nutz, Andreas Rumpfhuber – and several members of the Vienna Business Agency who will select a series of finalists to take part in a two-month ‘Founder’s Lab’ learning and workshop session in autumn 2020.

The stage one winners will be announced in May with finalists invited to further develop their proposals ahead before the final judging on 24 August. The overall winner, to be announced in October, will receive €10,000 while six further prizes worth €2, 000each will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is at 4pm (CET) on 16 March Contact details Email:

Tel: +43 1 524 98 03 16 View the competition website for more information

Pocket Mannerhatten case study: Q&A with Florian Niedworok

The architect at Studio Mannerhatten discusses lessons learned designing a competition-winning entry for Superscape 2014

Florian Niedworok Florian Niedworok

How did your project respond to the Superscape 2014 competition brief?

Superscape 2014 asked for future scenarios for living together in the city of Vienna in the year 2050 focusing on the relationship between the public and private domains. My competition contribution ‘Pocket Mannerhatten’ proposed a city renewal strategy inspired by the sharing economy. The concept contained different spatial strategies linking neighboring properties across their real estate outlines and creating several functional, spatial, organizational and social synergies between them. The project would see real estate owners who collaborate and create benefits for the common good receive a recompense from public authorities. This recompense could, for example, be permission to build higher or deeper, leading to more overall building mass. In this way any additional positive effort by the property owners, delivered through participatory design process, would be financed and help catalyze a domino effect inspiring other owners to also participate.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

To start with I researched several forms of organization and principles observed in the sharing economy. Later on I looked for a suitable urban test bed and found it in the district of Ottakring in Vienna. By creating different possible scenarios showing how sharing strategies could respond to specific spatial, legal and economic constraints in the test bed area I was able to flesh out possible conceptual solutions. As it was primarily a theoretical-conceptual project, the material aspect was not significantly developed. To underline this approach I chose drawings and visualizations which are in a way abstract and reduced. They showed volumetric aspects of the urban pattern and some small details to both reference reality and the potential usability of the structures.

What advice would you have to participants in the Superscape 2020 competition?

I would recommend looking beyond the competition brief and embedding your ideas, concept and solution into an abstract perspective including both an interdisciplinary approach to the project and some very personal intentions, reflecting the aims and basic motivations behind your own professional endeavours.

Q&A with Claudia Nutz

The Superscape 2020 juror and Vienna-based urban development consultant discusses her ambitions for the competition

Claudia Nutz Source: Image by Michael Nagl Claudia Nutz

Where did the idea for the repeating Superscape contest come from?

The idea behind Superscape is linked to current global issues, such as population growth, increasing urbanisation and social change. These pose new challenges for architecture and urban planning. Superscape is facing these challenges by opening up a creative space for unconventional ideas. Superscape seeks to encourage innovative and visionary architectural concepts by exploring new models of living and strategies for inhabiting urban contexts over a broad expanse of the next 30 years.

How has the contest evolved over the years?

Superscape started in 2014 as a prize directed to mostly local architects and designers, over the years the prize has broaden its reach. It is no longer focussing just on Vienna and its surroundings. Submissions are now coming in from all over the world as cities start facing the exact same problems.

What would you like to see in this year’s Superscape submissions?

The current Superscape edition is looking for submissions linked to the theme of the mixed-use city. The barriers between public and private space, between living and working, between digital and analogue are steadily disappearing. As we search for forward-looking, sustainable and people-oriented approaches to urban development the idea of ‘mixed-use’ has huge potential.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The Superscape call is open to a wider range of candidates. The main requirement is a degree in architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning or design from a university or academy. Multi-disciplinary and international teams are also welcome, provided they have at least one member who fulfils this criteria.

Could architects and designers make their names on this project?

The first Superscape winner, Florian Niedworok, was able to turn his concept into reality. The detailed concept of his submitted project ‘Pocket Mannerhatten’ (a project focussing on synergies between individuals and large-scale investors within the existing urban texture) along with the projected structures, is currently being put to test in an actual residential block in Vienna’s 16th district.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The biggest international architectural competition in Vienna is for the new so-called ‘Event Arena’. Its capacity will be around 20,000 people. The old ‘Vienna Event Hall’ by Roland Rainer will be replaced by 2024. Several post-utilization concepts are currently being discussed, which could potentially constitute another design opportunity for architects and designers.

As a board member of Europan Austria, I would also like to mention this Europe-wide competition as well, which targets international architects interested in gaining a foothold in Vienna or other locations in Austria. The call for entries for Europan 16 will start in 2021.

Are there any other recent innovative residential projects you have been impressed by?

The so called ‘Pop-up dorms’ within Vienna’s biggest urban development project ‘aspern Seestadt’ have recently received international recognition. This project has been rewarded with the world-renowned Prix d’exellence of the FIABCI which honours innovative real estate projects. ‘Pop-up dorms’ is a student dormitory built using modular design. It provides great flexibility since it is easily dismountable yet also offers a certain degree of comfort.

The residential project ‘Leben am Helmut Zilk Park’ on the grounds of the former South-East train station in Vienna is also worth mentioning. A specific procurement procedure aimed at finding exceptional usage ideas for the street level spaces resulted in the creation of diverse and vibrant buildings such as the Stadtelephant, Quartiershaus, Architekturcluster and Mio.