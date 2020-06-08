Competition: Sudbury 2050

The free-to-enter anonymous competition invites multidisciplinary teams to creatively reimagine the urban core of the historic mining city, which aims to achieve zero-carbon emissions by 2050. Proposals could focus on creating a new library, art gallery, conference centre, performance centre, or affordable housing and may focus on existing railways lands in the city centre.

The call for high-level concepts, organised by the McEwen School of Architecture at Laurentian University, will identify a range of design principles which could shape future development in the settlement which aims to become a global showcase for sustainable development in the post Covid-19 era. It features two categories with the first open to everyone and the second for students only.

Contest site: Sudbury, Northern Ontario Contest site: Sudbury, Northern Ontario

According to the brief: ‘Greater Sudbury’s urban core represents the origin of the community. In its early years, for the booming mining industry, it was the place to live, shop, govern, celebrate, worship and entertain. As with many mid-sized North American cities, the urban core has gone through profound changes in recent decades. Retailing has moved to suburban shopping centres, big-box retail, and electronic shopping.

‘Faced with vacant space at both street level and upper stories, the deterioration of the downtown has contributed to a negative overall image and declining tax revenue. The city; however, is constantly working to revitalize its core. One of the newest additions to the downtown core was the McEwen School of Architecture (MsoA), which opened in 2013. One of the goals of that project was to revive the urban core and act as a catalyst for economic growth.’

Sudbury is a major city of around 160,00 people in Northern Ontario which is known locally as the ‘Nickel Capital of the world.’ The settlement is located where a meteorite struck 1.8 million years ago and revealed large amounts copper, platinum, palladium, gold and nickel.

Sudbury grew rapidly during the 19th century as a mining camp and the industry continues to play an important role in local employment although in recent decades it has seen a shift towards high-tech employment and sustainable enterprises. Like many cities around the world Sudbury is currently in the process of gradually easing strict lockdown restrictions imposed to control the outbreak of Covid-19.

Around CAD $300 million worth of regeneration projects are currently planned for the city centre. Recently completed landmark schemes in the urban core include the new McEwen School of Architecture complex by Toronto-based firm LGA Architectural Partners.

The contest seeks ideas to connect the urban core with Northern Ontario’s wider natural landscape and which reflect the strong multicultural character of the local community. Other key ambitions including rebranding Sudbury as an ‘international city’ and a centre for research, education, and economic activity while also attracting ‘new generations of the best and brightest talent.’

Submissions may be in English or French and should include up to 1,200-words of written description, a maximum of four display panels featuring images, and a two-minute long video.

The competition jury has yet to be announced but is expected to feature architects, academics, and community representatives. The overall winner of the open category will receive CAD $50,000.

The top entry to the student category will take home CAD $10,000 while the winner of the people’s choice prize will be awarded CAD $3,000. All three winners will also be invited to present their schemes at a workshop in Sudbury.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 6pm local time (EST) on 28 August Contact details McEwen School of Architecture

85 Elm Street

Sudbury

Ontario

Canada

P3C 1T3 Tel: 705-673-6500 Email: Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Blaine Nicholls and Terrance Galvin

The professional advisors to the competition discuss their ambitions

Blaine Nicholls and Terrance Galvin Blaine Nicholls and Terrance Galvin

Why are your holding an international competition to rethink Sudbury’s urban core?

This particular competition originated at the McEwen School of Architecture in Sudbury, Canada. An ideas competition provides a unique opportunity to maximize the development of new urban ideas in the shortest amount of time.

Being international in scope, it brings to Sudbury the creativity and inspiration of designers from around the globe – designers who are themselves also experiencing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and who can offer their experience and talent to the development of plans for our city. The results will provide a foundation on which the City of Sudbury (and thousands of mid-size cities) can build plans for the post Covid-19 future.

The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will cause all of us to ask questions about how cities are planned for the future. There is a suggestion that mid-sized cities, such as Sudbury, will become more popular, due to the increased ability to work at home. Is a mid-sized city a more attractive place to live, when there is no longer a need to be immersed in a major metropolis?

Could other mid-sized cities be inspired to similarly re-imagine their futures? This competition has the potential to address these questions. There is a long history of ideas competitions at the macro-scale, but not in Canada, and not so multi-disciplinary as our vision.

What would you like to see in responses to the brief?

As a northern city with a predominant mining culture, how will Sudbury redefine itself for 2050? Mass timber construction, the regreening of the mining devastation within the city, the city’s climate emergency declaration, new work-live typologies and freeing up the rail lands are all in the mix. The core of Sudbury is the site, extending from Lake Ramsey to the central business district.

Design solutions should reflect the city’s position as northern Ontario’s leading healthcare research, education, and economic engine, with an urban core highlighting the creativity and energy necessary to maintain a leadership role. The transformational growth of emerging economic sectors such as mass timber construction and remote, automated, electrified, sustainable mining technologies means that design solutions need to go further than sustainability has gone thus far. Entrants are asked to present their design solutions, but also to propose how they would engage the community, so as to gain their support.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

This competition is globally unique in that entrants are being offered the opportunity to propose their ideas for a complete urban core. Architecture and urban design competitions typically focus on only a small part of a city. Even in a global context, where urban design competitions are common, the focus on a complete downtown of a mid-sized city remains unique.

The competition has two categories. The first is an open category – open to all and encouraging multi-disciplinary teams comprised of artists, architects, designers, planners, economists, and all other visionaries. Young firms and avant-garde teams will certainly emerge. International teams are welcome and do not have to collaborate with local firms due to it being an ideas competition. The second is a student category, where students can form multi-disciplinary teams locally or from across the globe. This category provides a forum for student voices and their amazing and unconventional creativity.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Of necessity, the City of Greater Sudbury will have to reassess its approach to future planning, with regard to many projects in the community. Sudbury is at a point in its development when there is a unique confluence of opportunities and challenges: an unprecedented extent of development being proposed both by the city and private developers – a new events centre, a new library and art gallery, housing projects, redevelopment of the rail lands as well as related infrastructure projects.

In addition, there are global issues that impact all developments – primarily climate change and the need to create zero net energy solutions. There is also the potential for Sudbury to further implement its internationally recognized re-greening story through a second phase. And finally, the new and international McEwen School of Architecture – with a unique design-build focus and mandate to foster world class design in the North – has a major voice regarding the future of the city.

Are there any other similar urban core regeneration projects you have been impressed by?

Two great ones come to mind. I recall the ‘Reconstructing the Souks of Beirut’ competition in 1994, following the war, with more than 300 entries worldwide, and the provocative ‘Living City Competition’ in 2011, organized by Jason McLennan and others, with over 80 teams imagining the regreening of Paris. With almost 300 entries to date, Sudbury2050 aspires to attain similar innovative thinking about the future of Sudbury and analogous cities for 2050.