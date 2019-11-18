Competition: St Paul’s Plinth 2020, London

The competition – now in its second year – invites architects, designers and artists to propose a futuristic and contextual installation which builds on an existing frame structure – known as the St Paul’s Gateway – completed by ScottWhitbyStudio and Arup as part of 2018’s festival.

The project, supported by Cheapside Business Alliance, aims to harness the canopy outside St Paul’s tube station ‘as a basis for new work that can both resonate with the site’s rich heritage and offer a glimpse into the potential zero carbon future of the Square Mile.’ The winning team will work with the client and Arup to see their scheme installed in time for next year’s LFA in June.

KHBT’s with Ottmar Horl’s 2019 contest-winning proposal ‘Lunchbreak’ Source: Image by Luke O’Donovan KHBT’s with Ottmar Horl’s 2019 contest-winning proposal ‘Lunchbreak’

LFA director Tamsie Thomson said: ‘’The project is designed to connect the widest possible public with the city around them, and to address how the City of London – the financial powerhouse of the UK – can transition towards a zero-carbon future. This is a significant commission with the potential to tackle big themes, and we are grateful to the City of London Corporation and Cheapside Business Alliance for their continued support.”

City of London Corporation’s planning and transportation committee chair Alastair Moss said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase an exceptional piece of work in one of London’s most iconic locations. We’re delighted to support the St Paul’s Plinth project as it provides an artistic and architectural platform that will link the area’s long history with our innovative, zero carbon future.”

The St Paul’s Gateway installation was commissioned as part of 2018’s festival and features 400 highly reflective anodised aluminium poles suspended vertically from a simple lightweight structural canopy.

The suspended part of the installation was removed in May 2019, leaving the trapezoidal gateway structure standing and ready for ‘a second life’ as a plinth. The inaugural competition was won by KHBT with Ottmar Hörl whose proposals ‘Lunchbreak’ (pictured) featured a collection of 40 golden angels watching over commuters in the area.

St Paul’s Gateway by ScottWhitbyStudio and Arup Source: Image by Luke O’Donovan St Paul’s Gateway by ScottWhitbyStudio and Arup

Proposals for the next installation must be safe, durable, low-maintenance and low-cost. Concepts should respond to the City of London’s aim of delivering Zero Carbon by 2050 and could explore themes relating to renewable energy generation and decarbonisation. A strategy to repurpose the installation in the run up to Christmas is also encouraged.

Submissions must include a concept image, 200-word description, a team photo, biographies, and contact details. Judges Include Thomson; ScottWhitbyStudio director Alex Scott-Whitby; Ruth Duston, executive director of the Cheapside Business Alliance; and Arup senior structural engineer Marc Easton.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 12noon on 2 December Contact details Email: Visit the competition website for more Information

Q&A with Tamsie Thomson

The LFA director discusses her ambitions for the competition

Tamsie Thomson Source: Image by Agnese Sanvito Tamsie Thomson

Why are your holding a second contest for an intervention to adorn the ‘St Paul’s Plinth’?

Building upon the huge success of KHBT and Ottmar Hörl’s 2019 ‘Lunch Break’ installation, which in turn built upon the original ‘St Paul’s Gateway’ by ScottWhitbyStudio for LFA2018, the second edition of this competition sees the return of one of the most significant, year-long art commissions in the capital – a chance for new work to be seen by millions as they commute via the underground or visit the Cathedral. For us, relaunching the competition also offers an exciting opportunity to once again tap into exceptional design talent and showcase a fresh and creative new take on how this prominent site and existing structure can connect the widest possible public with the city around them.

The London Festival of Architecture Competitions Office is delighted to continue our partnership with Cheapside Business Alliance with this competition, which seeks new work that can act as an attractor to the area, celebrating Cheapside and the Culture Mile as a major destination for culture and creativity.

What is your vision for next year’s installation?

Standing at the gateway to Cheapside, we’re looking for a new installation that echoes the site’s rich heritage and can engage Londoners, visitors and passers-by, encouraging them to stop, look and take in their surroundings.

With the site’s proximity to St Paul’s Cathedral, the competition offers the opportunity to transform the fairly ordinary pedestrian area around St Paul’s tube station with a major new art installation next to one of London’s most significant architectural icons and tourist destinations. For us, it is key that the new work achieves this by repurposing the existing structure on site in an imaginative and innovative manner – how this might look is up to each designer, but the proposal should offer a high-quality response that doesn’t turn the structure into an enclosed space.

With the LFA exploring the theme of power for 2020, this is a significant commission with the potential to tackle a lot of very timely themes. It is therefore important that proposals also consider City of London’s wider environmental objectives, which identify energy resilience and the fulfilment of positive environmental outcomes as key issues for the area. This could take the form of referencing renewable energy sources or displaying the City’s current CO2 emissions – we’re very open to how designers’ would like to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, and tie in with the City’s aims to deliver Zero Carbon by 2050.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

Architects, designers and artists from across the industry are welcome to apply, across all levels, skill-sets and experiences. As in previous editions of the competition, the project also provides the chance for established names to step outside of a formal practice setting, and bring their skills and experience to a project that will brighten the day to day public realm experience of hundreds of thousands of people as they pass by and admired by many hundreds of thousands more around the world via social media.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The London Festival of Architecture Competitions Office is proud of our growing year-round competitions programme, and very grateful to partners like Cheapside Business Alliance and the City of London as one of our Festival Hubs, for their support as we continue to grow and develop this.

Having recently read that prison inmates spend more time outside than the average UK child, I think really puts into perspective all the room we have for improvement in our public realm. As a Festival, this underpins our mission to democratise the discussion around architecture and encourage people of all ages to enjoy and make the most of what our capital for what it has to offer. We hope to reflect this in the competitions that we run and have got plenty more upcoming competitions to be excited about in the near future, for interventions of all scales – watch this space.

Are there any other recent innovative public realm projects you have been impressed by?

I’d recommend a visit to Royal Wharf Pier in the Royal Docks, where Ballymore and Nex-Architects have created a new piece of transport infrastructure for London that incorporates a new public space for Londoners, free to use at any time and floating upon the Thames. As a piece of architecture it addresses practical needs for MBNA Thames Clippers, while also contributing something larger to the city that will help Londoners and visitors enjoy their surroundings even more.